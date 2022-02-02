나이양 파크 리조트 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 나이양 파크 리조트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 나이양 파크 리조트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy cancelled with in 7 days

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults 디럭스 룸 (무료 편도 공항 교통편) 27 m² ฿27,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿17,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 디럭스 패밀리 40 m² ฿60,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿43,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿35,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿18,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK

모든 패키지는 14일 체류를 포함합니다. ABF/ 무료 1일 시티 투어 및 Phuket View Restaurant에서 2인용 저녁 식사 1회.

어메니티 / 특징 Free pick up / drop off from Phuket international Airport ( 1 way )

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색

점수 4.5 /5 우수한 기반 1 리뷰 평가 1 우수한 0 아주 좋아 0 평균 0 가난한 0 무서운 나이양 파크 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 리뷰를 남겨주세요 나이양 파크 리조트 모든 리뷰보기 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 🇨🇭 Gottlieb Jud 도착 23/01/2022 4.5 Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer) 긍정적 Beautiful Resort and quiet 네거티브 In need of refurbishment some parts a beautiful set-up Resort in a Nature surrounding and tranquil area. Because of Covid only Limited workforce for maintenance work...