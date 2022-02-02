PHUKET TEST & GO

나이양 파크 리조트 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1

11 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
REFUND POLICY
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉나이양 파크 리조트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 나이양 파크 리조트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy

cancelled with in 7 days

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults
디럭스 룸 (무료 편도 공항 교통편) 27
฿27,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 패밀리 40
฿60,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
모든 패키지는 14일 체류를 포함합니다. ABF/ 무료 1일 시티 투어 및 Phuket View Restaurant에서 2인용 저녁 식사 1회.

어메니티 / 특징

  • Free pick up / drop off from Phuket international Airport ( 1 way )
점수
4.5/5
우수한
기반 1 리뷰
평가
우수한
1
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
나이양 파크 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
모든 리뷰보기

🇨🇭Gottlieb Jud

검토 02/02/2022
도착 23/01/2022
4.5 Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer)
긍정적     
  • Beautiful Resort and quiet
네거티브
  • In need of refurbishment some parts

a beautiful set-up Resort in a Nature surrounding and tranquil area. Because of Covid only Limited workforce for maintenance work...

음식 메뉴 이미지

주소 /지도

34/5 Tambon Sakoo, Thalang, Phuket, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

