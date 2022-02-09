PHUKET TEST & GO

Marina Express Aviator Phuket Airport - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
rating with
1244 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Marina Express Aviator Phuket Airport - Image 0
Marina Express Aviator Phuket Airport - Image 1
Marina Express Aviator Phuket Airport - Image 2
Marina Express Aviator Phuket Airport - Image 3
Marina Express Aviator Phuket Airport - Image 4
Marina Express Aviator Phuket Airport - Image 5
+31 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Marina Express Aviator Phuket Airport in a prioritized manner, and Marina Express Aviator Phuket Airport will directly collect payment from you.

Located in the lovely area of Phuket Airport, Marina Express-AVIATOR-Phuket Airport enjoys a commanding position in the restaurants, beaches, sightseeing hub of Phuket. Only 0.2 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

At Marina Express-AVIATOR-Phuket Airport, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, sofa, towels, umbrella, provided to help guests recharge after a long day.

The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool to make your stay truly unforgettable. Marina Express-AVIATOR-Phuket Airport is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Note:

  1. Rates is not inclusive of Covid Test (RT-PCR) on day 0/6/13 in total of THB 8,000/person
  2. The Covid Test (RT-PCR) will conduct at nearby test-center, not inclusive of transfer fees.
  3. 100% deposit is required to issue SHABA certificate, to further process certificate of entry. This deposit is refundable if COE is not passed.
Address / Map

130 Moo 1, Sakhu, Thalang, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

