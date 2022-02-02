ในยางปาร์ค รีสอร์ท - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ ในยางปาร์ค รีสอร์ท อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ ในยางปาร์ค รีสอร์ท จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy cancelled with in 7 days

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 2 Adults ห้องดีลักซ์ (บริการรับส่งสนามบินฟรี 1 เที่ยว) 27 m² ฿27,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿17,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant ดีลักซ์ แฟมิลี่ 40 m² ฿60,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿43,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿35,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿18,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK

แพ็คเกจทั้งหมดอยู่ 14 วันรวม อาหารเช้า/ ฟรี ทัวร์เมือง 1 วัน และ อาหารค่ำ 1 มื้อ สำหรับ 2 ท่าน ที่ร้านอาหารภูเก็ตวิว

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ Free pick up / drop off from Phuket international Airport ( 1 way )

🇨🇭 Gottlieb Jud มาถึงเมื่อ 23/01/2022 4.5 Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer) แง่บวก Beautiful Resort and quiet เชิงลบ In need of refurbishment some parts a beautiful set-up Resort in a Nature surrounding and tranquil area. Because of Covid only Limited workforce for maintenance work...