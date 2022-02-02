PHUKET TEST & GO

ในยางปาร์ค รีสอร์ท - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
คะแนนจาก
11
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 0
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 1
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 2
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 3
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 4
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 5
+14 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
฿5,000 เงินฝาก
REFUND POLICY
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ ในยางปาร์ค รีสอร์ท อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ ในยางปาร์ค รีสอร์ท จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy

cancelled with in 7 days

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
ห้องดีลักซ์ (บริการรับส่งสนามบินฟรี 1 เที่ยว) 27
฿27,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ดีลักซ์ แฟมิลี่ 40
฿60,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

แพ็คเกจทั้งหมดอยู่ 14 วันรวม อาหารเช้า/ ฟรี ทัวร์เมือง 1 วัน และ อาหารค่ำ 1 มื้อ สำหรับ 2 ท่าน ที่ร้านอาหารภูเก็ตวิว

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Free pick up / drop off from Phuket international Airport ( 1 way )
แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
4.5/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 1 ทบทวน
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
1
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ ในยางปาร์ค รีสอร์ท ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ ในยางปาร์ค รีสอร์ท
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇨🇭Gottlieb Jud

รีวิวเมื่อ 02/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 23/01/2022
4.5 Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer)
แง่บวก     
  • Beautiful Resort and quiet
เชิงลบ
  • In need of refurbishment some parts

a beautiful set-up Resort in a Nature surrounding and tranquil area. Because of Covid only Limited workforce for maintenance work...

รูปภาพเมนูอาหาร

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

34/5 Tambon Sakoo, Thalang, Phuket, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

เดวา ภูเก็ต (บีชรีสอร์ท วิลล่า แอนด์ สวีท)
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2441 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กระดานชนวน
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1689 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บ้านเพ็ญศิริ
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
604 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดังนั้นโรงแรมภูเก็ต
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
431 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมภูเก็ต แอร์พอร์ต
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
556 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
393 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สปิริตของในยาง บีช รีสอร์ท
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
413 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU