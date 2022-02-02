Naiyang Park Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Naiyang Park Resort de manière prioritaire, et Naiyang Park Resort percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy cancelled with in 7 days

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Chambre de luxe (transfert aéroport aller simple gratuit) 27 m²
฿27,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go

Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Famille de Luxe 40 m²
฿60,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go

Tous les forfaits restent 14 jours incl. ABF/ Visite gratuite de la ville d'une journée et 1 dîner pour 2 personnes au restaurant Phuket View.

Commodités / caractéristiques Free pick up / drop off from Phuket international Airport ( 1 way )

But 4.5 /5 Excellent Basé sur 1 revoir

🇨🇭 Gottlieb Jud Arrivé le 23/01/2022 4.5 Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer) Positifs Beautiful Resort and quiet Négatifs In need of refurbishment some parts a beautiful set-up Resort in a Nature surrounding and tranquil area. Because of Covid only Limited workforce for maintenance work...