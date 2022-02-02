PHUKET TEST & GO

Naiyang Park Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
note avec
11 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 0
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 1
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 2
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 3
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 4
Naiyang Park Resort - Image 5
+14 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
฿5,000 DÉPÔT
REFUND POLICY
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Naiyang Park Resort de manière prioritaire, et Naiyang Park Resort percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy

cancelled with in 7 days

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults
Chambre de luxe (transfert aéroport aller simple gratuit) 27
฿27,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Famille de Luxe 40
฿60,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Tous les forfaits restent 14 jours incl. ABF/ Visite gratuite de la ville d'une journée et 1 dîner pour 2 personnes au restaurant Phuket View.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Free pick up / drop off from Phuket international Airport ( 1 way )
AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
4.5/5
Excellent
Basé sur 1 revoir
Notation
Excellent
1
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Naiyang Park Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Naiyang Park Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

🇨🇭Gottlieb Jud

Révisé le 02/02/2022
Arrivé le 23/01/2022
4.5 Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer)
Positifs     
  • Beautiful Resort and quiet
Négatifs
  • In need of refurbishment some parts

a beautiful set-up Resort in a Nature surrounding and tranquil area. Because of Covid only Limited workforce for maintenance work...

Images du menu alimentaire

Adresse / Carte

34/5 Tambon Sakoo, Thalang, Phuket, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Hôtels partenaires

SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Dewa Phuket (station balnéaire, villas et suites)
8.5
note avec
2441 Commentaires
De ฿-1
L'ardoise
8.8
note avec
1689 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Maison Pensiri
8.3
note avec
604 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Par conséquent, les hôtels de Phuket
8.5
note avec
431 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Marina Express Aviator Aéroport de Phuket
8.4
note avec
1244 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel à l'aéroport de Phuket
8.4
note avec
556 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5
note avec
393 Commentaires
De ฿-1
L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort
7.7
note avec
413 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU