Naiyang Park Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Naiyang Park Resort de manière prioritaire, et Naiyang Park Resort percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Hotel Refund Policy
cancelled with in 7 days
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults
Chambre de luxe (transfert aéroport aller simple gratuit) 27m²
฿27,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Famille de Luxe 40m²
฿60,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Tous les forfaits restent 14 jours incl. ABF/ Visite gratuite de la ville d'une journée et 1 dîner pour 2 personnes au restaurant Phuket View.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Free pick up / drop off from Phuket international Airport ( 1 way )
But
4.5/5
Excellent
Basé sur 1 revoir
Si vous étiez un client de Naiyang Park Resort
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Naiyang Park ResortVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
4.5 Deluxe Room (Free 1-Way Airport Transfer)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Beautiful Resort and quiet
- In need of refurbishment some parts
a beautiful set-up Resort in a Nature surrounding and tranquil area.
Because of Covid only Limited workforce for maintenance work...
Images du menu alimentaire
