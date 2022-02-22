PHUKET TEST & GO

Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
rating with
1728 reviews
Updated on February 22, 2022
Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Hotel - Image 0
Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Hotel - Image 1
Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Hotel - Image 2
Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Hotel - Image 3
Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Hotel - Image 4
Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Hotel - Image 5
+36 photos
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 13 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Lagoon View King Bed 32
฿52,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿31,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Lagoon View Twin Bed 32
฿52,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿31,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Sea View King Bed 32
฿55,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿33,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Sea View Twin Bed 32
฿55,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿33,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Ocean Front with King Bed 32
฿59,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿36,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Ocean Front with Twin Bed 32
฿59,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿36,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Dusit Club Room with King Bed 35
฿48,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Dusit Club Room with Twin Bed 35
฿48,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Landmark Suite, 1 Bedroom Suite, King 64
฿87,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿68,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Landmark Suite, 1 Bedroom Suite, Twin 64
฿87,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿68,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Two Bedroom Pool Villa 292
฿106,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿22,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat

One of our top picks in Bang Tao Beach. Located along the Bang Tao Beach within the Laguna Phuket Resort Complex, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket is an upscale beach resort on the northwestern coast of Phuket. Modern Thai-inspired guest rooms and pool facilities await guests at this luxurious hotel. Guests can sample Italian dishes at the award-winning La Trattoria restaurant boasting its own outdoor pizza oven and relaxing lounge.

Luxurious rooms and suites at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket are decorated in classic wood furnishings and Thai fabrics in vibrant colors. Cable TV channels and tea/coffee making facilities are provided.

Free WiFi is offered in the entire hotel. Guests can also enjoy a game of golf at the course beside the hotel, or take up a Thai cooking class. Watersports are also conducted within the resort.

Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket offers 5 dining options where guests can sample international and Italian meals. Seafood and grills are offered at Casuarina Beach Restaurant and Pub, while Ruen Thai has traditional local delights. Guests can also enjoy live music with a cocktail at the Horizon Lounge.

Patong Beach is a 30-minute drive from Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket. A half-hour drive brings guests to Phuket City.

Amenities / Features

  • Benefits include:
  • Accommodation with daily breakfast
  • Complimentary one-way airport transfer service on arrival date.
  • Complimentary wellness and watersport activities
  • Complimentary stay one child per room (age under 12 years old).
  • Complimentary Dusit Care Program.
  • Terms & Conditions:
  • Advanced payment is required after the reservation.
  • Rates exclude RT-PCR COVID-19 testing, which is required by the government.
  • The above rates are net, inclusive of 18.7% service charge, government tax and provincial tax.
  • Term & Condition For 1st night, Test&Go
  • Daily breakfast
  • One-way transfer from airport to the hotel (Toyota Altis) on Day 1 only
  • One-time lunch or dinner set
  • Package is excluding RT PCR Test, all travelers need to apply RT PCR Test via www.Thailandpsas.com
  • Term & Condition For Package 5 nights Stay Test&Go
  • Daily breakfast for 5 nights
  • One-way transfer from airport to the hotel (Toyota Altis) on Day 1 only
  • Two times lunch or dinner set
  • Package is excluding RT PCR Test, all travelers need to apply RT PCR Test via www.Thailandpsas.com
  • Noted: For Phuket Sandbox, hotel services are confirmation of accommodation and airport transfer on arrival date under SHA+ standard as required by the Ministry of Public Health, All travelers will have to submit the pre-paid and appointment of RT-PCR test via www.thailandpsas.com
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

390 Srisoonthorn Road, Thalang, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand

Partner Hotels

SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Cassia Phuket
8.7
rating with
1182 reviews
From ฿-1
Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel
8.5
rating with
1658 reviews
From ฿-1
Casuarina Shores Apartment
9
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Banyan Tree Phuket
8.9
rating with
1493 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach
7.9
rating with
46 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Resort Phuket
8.6
rating with
226 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunwing Bangtao Beach
8.4
rating with
841 reviews
From ฿-1
Angsana Villas Resort Phuket
8
rating with
698 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU