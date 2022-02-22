Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Lagoon View King Bed 32m²
฿52,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿31,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Lagoon View Twin Bed 32m²
฿52,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿31,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Sea View King Bed 32m²
฿55,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿33,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Sea View Twin Bed 32m²
฿55,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿33,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Ocean Front with King Bed 32m²
฿59,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿36,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Ocean Front with Twin Bed 32m²
฿59,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿36,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Dusit Club Room with King Bed 35m²
฿48,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Dusit Club Room with Twin Bed 35m²
฿48,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Landmark Suite, 1 Bedroom Suite, King 64m²
฿87,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿68,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Landmark Suite, 1 Bedroom Suite, Twin 64m²
฿87,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿68,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Two Bedroom Pool Villa 292m²
฿106,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿22,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
One of our top picks in Bang Tao Beach. Located along the Bang Tao Beach within the Laguna Phuket Resort Complex, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket is an upscale beach resort on the northwestern coast of Phuket. Modern Thai-inspired guest rooms and pool facilities await guests at this luxurious hotel. Guests can sample Italian dishes at the award-winning La Trattoria restaurant boasting its own outdoor pizza oven and relaxing lounge.
Luxurious rooms and suites at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket are decorated in classic wood furnishings and Thai fabrics in vibrant colors. Cable TV channels and tea/coffee making facilities are provided.
Free WiFi is offered in the entire hotel. Guests can also enjoy a game of golf at the course beside the hotel, or take up a Thai cooking class. Watersports are also conducted within the resort.
Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket offers 5 dining options where guests can sample international and Italian meals. Seafood and grills are offered at Casuarina Beach Restaurant and Pub, while Ruen Thai has traditional local delights. Guests can also enjoy live music with a cocktail at the Horizon Lounge.
Patong Beach is a 30-minute drive from Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket. A half-hour drive brings guests to Phuket City.
Amenities / Features
- Benefits include:
- Accommodation with daily breakfast
- Complimentary one-way airport transfer service on arrival date.
- Complimentary wellness and watersport activities
- Complimentary stay one child per room (age under 12 years old).
- Complimentary Dusit Care Program.
- Terms & Conditions:
- Advanced payment is required after the reservation.
- Rates exclude RT-PCR COVID-19 testing, which is required by the government.
- The above rates are net, inclusive of 18.7% service charge, government tax and provincial tax.
- Term & Condition For 1st night, Test&Go
- Daily breakfast
- One-way transfer from airport to the hotel (Toyota Altis) on Day 1 only
- One-time lunch or dinner set
- Package is excluding RT PCR Test, all travelers need to apply RT PCR Test via www.Thailandpsas.com
- Term & Condition For Package 5 nights Stay Test&Go
- Daily breakfast for 5 nights
- One-way transfer from airport to the hotel (Toyota Altis) on Day 1 only
- Two times lunch or dinner set
- Package is excluding RT PCR Test, all travelers need to apply RT PCR Test via www.Thailandpsas.com
- Noted: For Phuket Sandbox, hotel services are confirmation of accommodation and airport transfer on arrival date under SHA+ standard as required by the Ministry of Public Health, All travelers will have to submit the pre-paid and appointment of RT-PCR test via www.thailandpsas.com
