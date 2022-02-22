Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 13 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Lagoon View King Bed 32 m² ฿52,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿31,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Lagoon View Twin Bed 32 m² ฿52,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿31,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Sea View King Bed 32 m² ฿55,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿33,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Sea View Twin Bed 32 m² ฿55,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿33,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Premier Ocean Front with King Bed 32 m² ฿59,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿36,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Premier Ocean Front with Twin Bed 32 m² ฿59,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿36,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Washing Machine

Work Space

Yoga Mat SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Dusit Club Room with King Bed 35 m² ฿48,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Dusit Club Room with Twin Bed 35 m² ฿48,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Landmark Suite, 1 Bedroom Suite, King 64 m² ฿87,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿68,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿15,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿14,500 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Landmark Suite, 1 Bedroom Suite, Twin 64 m² ฿87,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿68,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿15,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿14,500 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Two Bedroom Pool Villa 292 m² ฿106,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿22,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿22,000 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Washing Machine

Work Space

Yoga Mat

One of our top picks in Bang Tao Beach. Located along the Bang Tao Beach within the Laguna Phuket Resort Complex, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket is an upscale beach resort on the northwestern coast of Phuket. Modern Thai-inspired guest rooms and pool facilities await guests at this luxurious hotel. Guests can sample Italian dishes at the award-winning La Trattoria restaurant boasting its own outdoor pizza oven and relaxing lounge. Luxurious rooms and suites at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket are decorated in classic wood furnishings and Thai fabrics in vibrant colors. Cable TV channels and tea/coffee making facilities are provided. Free WiFi is offered in the entire hotel. Guests can also enjoy a game of golf at the course beside the hotel, or take up a Thai cooking class. Watersports are also conducted within the resort. Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket offers 5 dining options where guests can sample international and Italian meals. Seafood and grills are offered at Casuarina Beach Restaurant and Pub, while Ruen Thai has traditional local delights. Guests can also enjoy live music with a cocktail at the Horizon Lounge. Patong Beach is a 30-minute drive from Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket. A half-hour drive brings guests to Phuket City.

Amenities / Features Benefits include:

Accommodation with daily breakfast

Complimentary one-way airport transfer service on arrival date.

Complimentary wellness and watersport activities

Complimentary stay one child per room (age under 12 years old).

Complimentary Dusit Care Program.

Terms & Conditions:

Advanced payment is required after the reservation.

Rates exclude RT-PCR COVID-19 testing, which is required by the government.

The above rates are net, inclusive of 18.7% service charge, government tax and provincial tax.

Term & Condition For 1st night, Test&Go

Daily breakfast

One-way transfer from airport to the hotel (Toyota Altis) on Day 1 only

One-time lunch or dinner set

Package is excluding RT PCR Test, all travelers need to apply RT PCR Test via www.Thailandpsas.com

Term & Condition For Package 5 nights Stay Test&Go

Daily breakfast for 5 nights

One-way transfer from airport to the hotel (Toyota Altis) on Day 1 only

Two times lunch or dinner set

Package is excluding RT PCR Test, all travelers need to apply RT PCR Test via www.Thailandpsas.com

Noted: For Phuket Sandbox, hotel services are confirmation of accommodation and airport transfer on arrival date under SHA+ standard as required by the Ministry of Public Health, All travelers will have to submit the pre-paid and appointment of RT-PCR test via www.thailandpsas.com

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels