Cassia Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
rating with
1182 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Cassia Phuket in a prioritized manner, and Cassia Phuket will directly collect payment from you.

Cassia the Phuket hotel everyone is talking about just keeps putting out! We've missed Ya. Phuket is waiting and Cassia is ready!

STAY EXPERIENCE: 1 JUL - 24 DEC 2021 Coz we luv ya we are throwing in a bunch of treats - that's how we roll

FOR EVERY NIGHT YA SLEEP WITH US WE WILL THROW IN BREKKIE!

*Sleep with us for 2 nights and THB 500 Eat & Drink Credit is yours! *When it gets to 5 nights, of course you will get the above and we are gonna throw in an amazing Thai Southern Seafood Dinner *For those awesome folks that sleep with us for 7 nights or more get all of that and free round trip airport transfers! *Terms and conditions apply

DISCOUNTS ALL ACROSS THE ISLAND ONLY FOR CASSIA GUESTS COZ YOUR AWESOME!

Amenities / Features

  • Free Wifi in room and public areas
  • Every suite includes bedroom, living room, washroom, kitchen and balcony
  • Kitchen includes microwave, refridgerator, water hotpot, coffee machine, stovetop burner
  • Housekeeping once a week or on demand
  • Laguna Shuttle Bus
  • Laguna Shuttle Boat
  • Cassia Beach on Bangtao
  • Infinity pools and Jacuzzi
  • Kombi bar
  • Market 23
  • Vista
  • Play Play
  • Kids' swimming pools
  • Kids' outdoor playground
  • Cassia FIT
Score
4.4/5
Very Good
Based on 5 reviews
Rating
Excellent
2
Very Good
2
Average
1
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇳🇴Ornulf Johannessen

Reviewed on 17/11/2021
Arrived on 05/11/2021
3.4 Two Bedroom Suite Water View
Positives     
  • Front desk staff very good and helpful
  • Quick, immediate advise from Front desk once our PCT test (negative) from airport was received at the hotel
Negatives
  • Having a hotel kitchen - in containers - located inside the garden / main pool area is ridiculous.
  • The very noisy fans from the kitchen (which run most all times) are located below - at least - eight balconies and makes it impossible to use the balconies.

COE application procedure is a joke - many guests will not come until common sense comes into play

🇬🇧mark carpenter

Reviewed on 29/09/2021
Arrived on 21/09/2021
4.3 One Bedroom Suite
Positives     
  • cleangood service ,airy & good protocols
Negatives
  • food not so great

Hotel overall very good in all aspects ,maybe just let down a little by choice of menu & presentation of food in the rooms

🇺🇸Ruth Thurm

Reviewed on 25/08/2021
Arrived on 18/08/2021
5.0 Two Bedroom Suite Water View
Positives     
  • Mellow
  • Clean
  • Modern
  • Trendy
  • Soundproof
  • Amazin
Negatives
  • None

Cassia Phuket Sandbox offers guests a beautiful daily view of the most loveliest of landscapes. The decor and ambiance are superior to many other guest houses and unique in offering a full kitchen suite for guests who prefer preparing meals and dining in. The staff go above and beyond to provide care, comfort, and attention to details for each and every guest. Thank you for a wonderful vacation on our journey through challenging times. Stay safe and G-d bless.

🇬🇧BERT UITTERLINDEN

Reviewed on 10/08/2021
Arrived on 16/07/2021
4.4 One Bedroom Suite
Positives     
  • fun nice place to stay fresh modern funky
Negatives
  • food a bit bad but not a big deal many restaurants around the corner !

Staff were excellent very friendly helpful and welcoming ! I would go back there any time, also the bed was so lovely I slept like a log each night :-)

🇺🇸Liz

Reviewed on 02/08/2021
Arrived on 24/07/2021
4.8 One Bedroom Loft Water View
Positives     
  • Free shuttle
  • Kind staff
  • clean room
  • value for money is great

We chose this hotel because of the apartment-style rooms and we are so happy we did! The rooms are so comfortable and it does feel more like a home than a hotel stay which is what we wanted. The staff is so great, the free shuttles are so useful to easily get to Boat Ave and overall the hotel is very clean and comfortable. Due to the more recent restrictions in Thailand, we will actually extend our stay here because it's a wonderful space to hang out in and to work remotely.

Address / Map

64 Moo 4, Cherngtalay, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

