Amenities / Features
- Free Wifi in room and public areas
- Every suite includes bedroom, living room, washroom, kitchen and balcony
- Kitchen includes microwave, refridgerator, water hotpot, coffee machine, stovetop burner
- Housekeeping once a week or on demand
- Laguna Shuttle Bus
- Laguna Shuttle Boat
- Cassia Beach on Bangtao
- Infinity pools and Jacuzzi
- Kombi bar
- Market 23
- Vista
- Play Play
- Kids' swimming pools
- Kids' outdoor playground
- Cassia FIT
Score
4.4/5
Very Good
Based on 5 reviews
If you were a guest at Cassia Phuket
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
3.4 Two Bedroom Suite Water View
Positives
Negatives
- Front desk staff very good and helpful
- Quick, immediate advise from Front desk once our PCT test (negative) from airport was received at the hotel
- Having a hotel kitchen - in containers - located inside the garden / main pool area is ridiculous.
- The very noisy fans from the kitchen (which run most all times) are located below - at least - eight balconies and makes it impossible to use the balconies.
COE application procedure is a joke - many guests will not come until common sense comes into play
4.3 One Bedroom Suite
Positives
Negatives
- cleangood service ,airy & good protocols
Hotel overall very good in all aspects ,maybe just let down a little by choice of menu & presentation of food in the rooms
5.0 Two Bedroom Suite Water View
Positives
Negatives
- Mellow
- Clean
- Modern
- Trendy
- Soundproof
- Amazin
Cassia Phuket Sandbox offers guests a beautiful daily view of the most loveliest of landscapes. The decor and ambiance are superior to many other guest houses and unique in offering a full kitchen suite for guests who prefer preparing meals and dining in. The staff go above and beyond to provide care, comfort, and attention to details for each and every guest. Thank you for a wonderful vacation on our journey through challenging times. Stay safe and G-d bless.
4.4 One Bedroom Suite
Positives
Negatives
- fun nice place to stay fresh modern funky
- food a bit bad but not a big deal many restaurants around the corner !
Staff were excellent very friendly helpful and welcoming ! I would go back there any time, also the bed was so lovely I slept like a log each night :-)
4.8 One Bedroom Loft Water View
Positives
- Free shuttle
- Kind staff
- clean room
- value for money is great
We chose this hotel because of the apartment-style rooms and we are so happy we did! The rooms are so comfortable and it does feel more like a home than a hotel stay which is what we wanted. The staff is so great, the free shuttles are so useful to easily get to Boat Ave and overall the hotel is very clean and comfortable. Due to the more recent restrictions in Thailand, we will actually extend our stay here because it's a wonderful space to hang out in and to work remotely.