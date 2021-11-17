Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Cassia the Phuket hotel everyone is talking about just keeps putting out! We've missed Ya. Phuket is waiting and Cassia is ready! STAY EXPERIENCE: 1 JUL - 24 DEC 2021 Coz we luv ya we are throwing in a bunch of treats - that's how we roll FOR EVERY NIGHT YA SLEEP WITH US WE WILL THROW IN BREKKIE! *Sleep with us for 2 nights and THB 500 Eat & Drink Credit is yours! *When it gets to 5 nights, of course you will get the above and we are gonna throw in an amazing Thai Southern Seafood Dinner *For those awesome folks that sleep with us for 7 nights or more get all of that and free round trip airport transfers! *Terms and conditions apply DISCOUNTS ALL ACROSS THE ISLAND ONLY FOR CASSIA GUESTS COZ YOUR AWESOME!

Amenities / Features Free Wifi in room and public areas

Every suite includes bedroom, living room, washroom, kitchen and balcony

Kitchen includes microwave, refridgerator, water hotpot, coffee machine, stovetop burner

Housekeeping once a week or on demand

Laguna Shuttle Bus

Laguna Shuttle Boat

Cassia Beach on Bangtao

Infinity pools and Jacuzzi

Kombi bar

Market 23

Vista

Play Play

Kids' swimming pools

Kids' outdoor playground

Cassia FIT

