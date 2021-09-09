Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach is located in Tambon Cherngtalay, near Bang Tao Beach, about 3-8 minutes. Around the hotel it is a quiet accommodation zone suitable for true relaxation. Near shopping centers Market mall, with Tesco Cherngtalay, Central Porto Phuket and Villa Market It is a place for shopping and entertainment. The hotel is 20-30 minutes before reaching Phuket Town and Patong Beach, 20-25 minutes from Phuket International Airport, 20-25 minutes from Central Foresta Phuket , 45-50 minutes from Chalong Temple and Chalong Pier and 55-60 minutes from Promthep Cape.
153 Soi Cherngtalay 14, Bang Tao Beach, Chengtalay, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110