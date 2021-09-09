PHUKET TEST & GO

Hotel Coco Phuket Beach - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
7.9
rating with
46 reviews
Updated on April 20, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Coco Phuket Beach is located in Tambon Cherngtalay, near Bang Tao Beach, about 3-8 minutes. Around the hotel it is a quiet accommodation zone suitable for true relaxation. Near shopping centers Market mall, with Tesco Cherngtalay, Central Porto Phuket and Villa Market It is a place for shopping and entertainment. The hotel is 20-30 minutes before reaching Phuket Town and Patong Beach, 20-25 minutes from Phuket International Airport, 20-25 minutes from Central Foresta Phuket , 45-50 minutes from Chalong Temple and Chalong Pier and 55-60 minutes from Promthep Cape.

If you were a guest at Hotel Coco Phuket Beach, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇬🇧Rebecca Root

Reviewed on 09/09/2021
Arrived on 27/08/2021
4.2 Studio Room
Positives
  • Great rooms and loved having a kitchen. The staff were so helpful.
Negatives
  • The WiFi wasn’t great at times.

Great location and excellent service. Friendly staff and good facilities. I loved that I was able to book a room wuth a kitchen

🇫🇷Michel Moranges

Reviewed on 06/09/2021
Arrived on 28/08/2021
4.2 Studio with Kitchen and Private Plunge Pool
Positives
  • Quiet
  • Speed Internet
  • Large and comfortable room
  • Friendly staff
Negatives
  • Far from the beach and the restaurants
  • No international chanel on TV

I'm very happy with the choice of the hotel. The staff is very friendly and efficient The room was very cleaned

153 Soi Cherngtalay 14, Bang Tao Beach, Chengtalay, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

