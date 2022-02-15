PHUKET TEST & GO

Sunwing Bangtao Beach

Phuket
8.4
rating with
841 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Sunwing Bangtao Beach in a prioritized manner, and Sunwing Bangtao Beach will directly collect payment from you.

This is the life – kicking back next to Phuket’s beautiful beaches at a top island resort. This 4-star resort on Bang Tao Beach in Cherng Talay is geared towards families with a range of activities offered for all. Guests can relax with a cocktail, laze about in the gardens, or be pampered at the spa. For children, there is a comprehensive kids’ program offered. Other activities include diving, snorkeling, water skiing, or just lolling about on the pristine beach. Bang Tao Beach is less populated and developed than other areas like Patong, making it a firm favorite with holidaymakers in the know. Sunwing Bangtao Beach (SHA Certified) is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.

Address

22 Moo 2, Cheung Thalay, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

