Phuket
9
rating with
62 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Casuarina Shores Apartment in a prioritized manner, and Casuarina Shores Apartment will directly collect payment from you.

Casuarina Shores Apartment is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Located 180 metres from the centre of Bang Tao Beach, Casuarina Shores offers 2 outdoor pools, sauna and fitness centre. The property provides luxurious rooms with a fully-equipped kitchen, free WiFi LAN and local telephone. Guests enjoy free bicycle rental.

The property is 6.6 km from Wat Prathong and 8 km from Khao Phra Thaeo National Park. Phuket Airport is located 13 km away.

Comfortable units are fitted with a living room and dining area. They have 3 flat-screen cable TVs, safety deposit box and washing machine. Shower facilities are included in 2 en suite bathrooms.

The property features a laundry service and a 24-hour security service.

Fresh Bar, the in-house restaurant, serves Thai and international a la cart menu from 08:00 to10:00 hrs daily.

  • https://casuarinashores.info/en
20 Moo 2, Bang Tao Beach, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

