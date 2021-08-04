Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
With true 5-star service and amenities, this property is consistently placed at the top of the list for resorts in Asia and around the world. Part of Laguna Phuket, Asia's first integrated resort, guests have access to five spas, a wedding chapel, 30 restaurants and bars, a world-class golf course, and unlimited family adventure. The resort itself offers six dining venues, including everything from award-winning Thai cuisine to Mediterranean. And before you head back home, it would be a sin to not have tried the services of the much acclaimed spa renowned for its treatments inspired by traditional Asian remedies. With a location and amenities that will make you never want to leave, Banyan Tree Phuket (SHA Plus Certified) promises and delivers the vacation of a lifetime.
Amenities / Features
- Laguna Golf
- Banyan Tree Spa
- Outdoor Pool
- In-Villa dining
- Complimentary Bicycles
- Banyan Tree Essentials (Gallery)
- Fitness Center
- Meeting Room
- Business Center
- Ranger's Club Just For Kids
- Currency Exchange
Score
5.0/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
5.0 Banyan Pool Villa
Positives
- Incredible, relaxing environment
The Banyan Tree in Phuket is beautiful. The property offers bicycles to ride around on and you will want to see the entire property. We had a fabulous massage, shopped at the store, ate in the restaurants (and had a lot of room service). The staff is friendly and takes excellent care of their guests. We felt pampered and safe at all times. The ocean is across a narrow street and there are chairs to lay on. Our room service people were so accommodating; the staff cleans daily (or respects if you have your do not disturb light on) and they magically cleaned the pool each day. I know we will stay at other Banyan Trees based on how fabulous our experience was here.