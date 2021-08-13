Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Laying adjacent the scenic Bang Tao Bay, Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel is found on Phuket’s most coveted area. Guests are a mere 20-minute drive from the lively Phuket Town as well as the international airport. Designed for the dynamic cosmopolitan travelers are rooms with vibrant and stylish décor, fitted with up-to-date appliances. With unrivalled access to the emerald water of the Andaman Sea, there are water sports for the active vacationers as well as a range of in-house facilities including a spa and massage treatments for those on a relaxing holiday. Guests will find excellent value in this service-oriented hotel.

