Laying adjacent the scenic Bang Tao Bay, Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel is found on Phuket’s most coveted area. Guests are a mere 20-minute drive from the lively Phuket Town as well as the international airport. Designed for the dynamic cosmopolitan travelers are rooms with vibrant and stylish décor, fitted with up-to-date appliances. With unrivalled access to the emerald water of the Andaman Sea, there are water sports for the active vacationers as well as a range of in-house facilities including a spa and massage treatments for those on a relaxing holiday. Guests will find excellent value in this service-oriented hotel.
1.3 One-bedroom Loft Suite
- all catered for excellent service
from the moment arrived everything was catered for great staff great service could not fault anythng at all i have styed at Angsana befroe and service never changes
4.8 Laguna Room
- Extremely good covid measures in place.
- Superb staff.
- Fabulous breakfast and food available.
- Lots to do within the resort.
- Beautiful lagoon and beach.
- Wifi temperamental.
- No air-con in gym.
We had a fantastic sandbox experience and considering it was the first couple of weeks, Angsana got it spot on. Lots of COVID measures, very clean hotel and beyond helpful staff. Great food and close to the local town if you fancy getting off the resort. Fabulous beach and lagoon with plenty of things to do for both couples and families. Highly recommend.
4.2 2-Bedroom Island Suite
- Hotel water sports! sailing, stand-up, and canoeing :)
- Spacious rooms
- helpful & friendly staff
- close to boat avenue
- good access to surf beaches
My family and I thoroughly enjoyed the Angsana ASQ experience! Would stay again.