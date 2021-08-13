PHUKET TEST & GO

Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
rating with
1658 reviews
Updated on February 22, 2022
Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel - Image 0
Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel - Image 1
Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel - Image 2
Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel - Image 3
Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel - Image 4
Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel - Image 5
+47 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT
3 REVIEWS

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Laying adjacent the scenic Bang Tao Bay, Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel is found on Phuket’s most coveted area. Guests are a mere 20-minute drive from the lively Phuket Town as well as the international airport. Designed for the dynamic cosmopolitan travelers are rooms with vibrant and stylish décor, fitted with up-to-date appliances. With unrivalled access to the emerald water of the Andaman Sea, there are water sports for the active vacationers as well as a range of in-house facilities including a spa and massage treatments for those on a relaxing holiday. Guests will find excellent value in this service-oriented hotel.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
3.4/5
Average
Based on 3 reviews
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
1
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
1
If you were a guest at Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇬🇧david shaw

Reviewed on 13/08/2021
Arrived on 08/08/2021
1.3 One-bedroom Loft Suite
Positives     
  • all catered for excellent service
Negatives
  • none

from the moment arrived everything was catered for great staff great service could not fault anythng at all i have styed at Angsana befroe and service never changes

🇬🇧Sebastian Lakes

Reviewed on 02/08/2021
Arrived on 16/07/2021
4.8 Laguna Room
Positives     
  • Extremely good covid measures in place.
  • Superb staff.
  • Fabulous breakfast and food available.
  • Lots to do within the resort.
  • Beautiful lagoon and beach.
Negatives
  • Wifi temperamental.
  • No air-con in gym.

We had a fantastic sandbox experience and considering it was the first couple of weeks, Angsana got it spot on. Lots of COVID measures, very clean hotel and beyond helpful staff. Great food and close to the local town if you fancy getting off the resort. Fabulous beach and lagoon with plenty of things to do for both couples and families. Highly recommend.

🇬🇧Russell Lemon

Reviewed on 02/08/2021
Arrived on 02/07/2021
4.2 2-Bedroom Island Suite
Positives     
  • Hotel water sports! sailing, stand-up, and canoeing :)
  • Spacious rooms
  • helpful & friendly staff
  • close to boat avenue
  • good access to surf beaches

My family and I thoroughly enjoyed the Angsana ASQ experience! Would stay again.

Address / Map

10 Moo 4 , Srisoonthorn Road,, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partner Hotels

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Hotel
8.6
rating with
1728 reviews
From ฿-1
Cassia Phuket
8.7
rating with
1182 reviews
From ฿-1
Banyan Tree Phuket
8.9
rating with
1493 reviews
From ฿-1
Angsana Villas Resort Phuket
8
rating with
698 reviews
From ฿-1
Casuarina Shores Apartment
9
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach
7.9
rating with
46 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Resort Phuket
8.6
rating with
226 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunwing Bangtao Beach
8.4
rating with
841 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU