Diamond Resort Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
rating with
226 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Diamond Resort Phuket - Image 0
Diamond Resort Phuket - Image 1
Diamond Resort Phuket - Image 2
Diamond Resort Phuket - Image 3
Diamond Resort Phuket - Image 4
Diamond Resort Phuket - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Diamond Resort Phuket in a prioritized manner, and Diamond Resort Phuket will directly collect payment from you.

Diamond Resort Phuket is a hidden and serene hideaway destination on Phuket’s West Coast. The resort is within easy reach of Bangtao Beach with free of charge daily shuttle to Bangtao Beach and Boat Avenue Complex. The property is located within walking distance of shopping street and about 30 minute-drive to Patong Beach, Phuket old town and Phuket International Airport.

The room features furnished balconies and terraces, safety box in room, LED flat-screen TV, refrigerator, a kitchenette with microwave, tea/coffee making facilities as well as an iron with an ironing board. Free Wi-Fi is also offered in the entire resort.

Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this hotel. Guests can enjoy the outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and sauna. The Infuse Restaurant offers both Asian and international dishes. Drinks accompanied by sharing dishes, can be enjoyed at The Infuse Bar or lounge area. For travel convenience, the property offers car rental and amazing tour opportunities. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Diamond Resort Phuket is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Diamond Resort Phuket, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

106 Soi Cherngtaley 14, Srisoonthorn Road, Tambol Cherngtaley, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

