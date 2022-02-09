Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Diamond Resort Phuket is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



Diamond Resort Phuket is a hidden and serene hideaway destination on Phuket’s West Coast. The resort is within easy reach of Bangtao Beach with free of charge daily shuttle to Bangtao Beach and Boat Avenue Complex. The property is located within walking distance of shopping street and about 30 minute-drive to Patong Beach, Phuket old town and Phuket International Airport. The room features furnished balconies and terraces, safety box in room, LED flat-screen TV, refrigerator, a kitchenette with microwave, tea/coffee making facilities as well as an iron with an ironing board. Free Wi-Fi is also offered in the entire resort. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this hotel. Guests can enjoy the outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and sauna. The Infuse Restaurant offers both Asian and international dishes. Drinks accompanied by sharing dishes, can be enjoyed at The Infuse Bar or lounge area. For travel convenience, the property offers car rental and amazing tour opportunities. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Diamond Resort Phuket is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

