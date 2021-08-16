Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Built in 2015, The Blue Hotel is a distinct addition to Phuket and a smart choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Blue Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. Step into one of 40 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, sofa which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as hot tub, outdoor pool, solarium, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at The Blue Hotel.

