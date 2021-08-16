PHUKET TEST & GO

The Blue Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
rating with
148 reviews
Built in 2015, The Blue Hotel is a distinct addition to Phuket and a smart choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Blue Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. Step into one of 40 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, sofa which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as hot tub, outdoor pool, solarium, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at The Blue Hotel.

🇳🇿Philip Lee Marshall

Reviewed on 16/08/2021
Arrived on 08/01/2021
3.8 Deluxe Double Room
Positives     
  • Very nice hotel excellent service right from the start very professional

Top marks for the total Sandbox program , this hotel was excellent very professional system and program

99 Soi Ta-iad, Moo4, Chalong, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

