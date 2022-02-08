PHUKET TEST & GO

卡萨贝拉普吉岛 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
通过
68条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Casa Bella Phuket - Image 0
Casa Bella Phuket - Image 1
Casa Bella Phuket - Image 2
Casa Bella Phuket - Image 3
Casa Bella Phuket - Image 4
Casa Bella Phuket - Image 5
+19 相片
快速反应
REFUND POLICY
50% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到60预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系卡萨贝拉普吉岛以优先方式，以及卡萨贝拉普吉岛从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

non refundable

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult
标准单人间 21
฿13,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult
豪华房 29
฿15,350 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult
豪华间 32
฿16,750 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波

普吉岛之家贝拉之家位于普吉岛，交通便利，是探索这座充满活力的城市的理想基地。这家 3 星级酒店远离城市的喧嚣，地理位置优越，可方便前往城市的最大景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。卡萨贝拉普吉岛酒店提供无可挑剔的服务和所有必要的便利设施，让旅客精神焕发。酒店提供各种顶级设施，例如所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、便利店、每日客房清洁服务、自助洗衣店。在您入住期间体验高品质的客房设施。部分客房配有液晶电视/等离子电视、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、免费迎宾饮品、镜子，可帮助客人在漫长的一天后恢复活力。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使普吉岛贝拉之家酒店成为您在普吉岛享受逗留的完美基地。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是卡萨贝拉普吉岛的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 卡萨贝拉普吉岛
查看所有评论

地址/地图

87/71 T. Chalong A. Muang , Phuket Thailand, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Baan Mee Phuket
8.6

29 评论
฿-1
蓝海滩大度假村及水疗中心
9.2

1 评论
฿-1
普吉岛拉瓦达景观酒店
7.7

119 评论
฿-1
可可维尔普吉岛度假村
8.9

207 评论
฿-1
蓝色酒店
8.3

148 评论
฿-1
蓝莲花度假村及餐厅
7.7

8 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU