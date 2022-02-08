Cocoville Phuket Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 12 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Cocoville Phuket Resort in a prioritized manner, and Cocoville Phuket Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy No prepayment is needed.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult Standard Room 18 m² ฿14,790 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,050 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,480 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,940 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,370 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿9,850 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Internet - Wifi

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult Deluxe Room 50 m² ฿16,890 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,550 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,680 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,540 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,670 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿11,350 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult Luxury Room 60 m² ฿18,290 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿145,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,480 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿89,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,870 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿12,350 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult Luxury Plus Room 85 m² ฿21,790 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿17,050 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,480 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,940 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,370 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿14,850 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Work Space

A perfect destination for a quiet weekend escape, this property located in Soi Ta-ied beside Dragon Muay Thai. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. A 10-minute walk brings guests to various gyms such as Tiger Muay Thai, Dragon Muay Thai, Phuket Top Team, Titan Gym and Unit 27.Cocoville Phuket is a 10-minute drive from Phuket Town and Chalong Bay. Rawai and Naiharn Beaches are a 15-minute drive from the resort. It is a 45-minute drive from Phuket International Airport and a chargeable airport shuttle is available. The indoor restaurant serves a selection of Thai and Western dishes. Light meals and refreshments are available at the coffee bar. After a day under the sun, there is nothing better than a cooling dip in the outdoor pool or opt for a relaxing massage at the parlor on-site. The Cocoville Phuket Resort is a great value with cozy rooms that are both comfortable and functional. Enjoy your holiday and stay Fit

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels

Score 0.0 /5 Unrated Based on 0 reviews Rating 0 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Cocoville Phuket Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Cocoville Phuket Resort SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.