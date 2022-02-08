PHUKET TEST & GO

Cocoville Phuket Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
rating with
207 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Cocoville Phuket Resort - Image 0
Cocoville Phuket Resort - Image 1
Cocoville Phuket Resort - Image 2
Cocoville Phuket Resort - Image 3
Cocoville Phuket Resort - Image 4
Cocoville Phuket Resort - Image 5
+20 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY
50% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 12 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Cocoville Phuket Resort in a prioritized manner, and Cocoville Phuket Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

No prepayment is needed.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult
Standard Room 18
฿14,790 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,480 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,940 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,370 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,850 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult
Deluxe Room 50
฿16,890 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,550 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,680 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,540 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,670 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult
Luxury Room 60
฿18,290 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿145,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,480 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿89,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,870 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult
Luxury Plus Room 85
฿21,790 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,480 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,940 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,370 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,850 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Work Space

A perfect destination for a quiet weekend escape, this property located in Soi Ta-ied beside Dragon Muay Thai. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. A 10-minute walk brings guests to various gyms such as Tiger Muay Thai, Dragon Muay Thai, Phuket Top Team, Titan Gym and Unit 27.Cocoville Phuket is a 10-minute drive from Phuket Town and Chalong Bay. Rawai and Naiharn Beaches are a 15-minute drive from the resort. It is a 45-minute drive from Phuket International Airport and a chargeable airport shuttle is available. The indoor restaurant serves a selection of Thai and Western dishes. Light meals and refreshments are available at the coffee bar. After a day under the sun, there is nothing better than a cooling dip in the outdoor pool or opt for a relaxing massage at the parlor on-site. The Cocoville Phuket Resort is a great value with cozy rooms that are both comfortable and functional. Enjoy your holiday and stay Fit

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Cocoville Phuket Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Cocoville Phuket Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

10/23-30 Soi Ta-iad, Moo 5, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Blue Hotel
8.3
rating with
148 reviews
From ฿-1
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa
8.4
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Baba House Phuket Hotel
8.2
rating with
431 reviews
From ฿-1
Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket
8.4
rating with
59 reviews
From ฿-1
Casa Bella Phuket
8.7
rating with
68 reviews
From ฿-1
Recenta Phuket Suanluang
7.5
rating with
27 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket
8.7
rating with
155 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU