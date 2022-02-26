Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 1 Adult
Standard Rooms 25m²
฿15,966 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,890 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,152 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,276 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,538 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,690 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Fitness Allowed
- Internet - Wifi
- Swimming Pool
Maximum of 1 Adult
Deluxe Rooms 42m²
฿17,562 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,030 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,064 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,732 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,766 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,830 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Fitness Allowed
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Swimming Pool
Maximum of 1 Adult
Luxury Room 52m²
฿21,090 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,550 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,080 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,740 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,270 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Fitness Allowed
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Family Room 75m²
฿26,970 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,440 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,420 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,110 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿18,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Swimming Pool
When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Set 13.5 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, kitchen, laundromat, 24-hour security can be enjoyed at the hotel. Step into one of 45 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary) which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as yoga room, fitness center, outdoor pool, massage, solarium. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa.
