Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
rating with
62 reviews
Updated on February 26, 2022
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa - Image 0
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa - Image 1
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa - Image 2
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa - Image 3
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa - Image 4
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non Refundable

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult
Standard Rooms 25
฿15,966 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,890 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,152 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,276 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,538 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,690 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Fitness Allowed
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 1 Adult
Deluxe Rooms 42
฿17,562 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,030 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,064 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,732 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,766 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,830 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Fitness Allowed
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 1 Adult
Luxury Room 52
฿21,090 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,550 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,080 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,740 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,270 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Family Room 75
฿26,970 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,440 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,420 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,110 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿18,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Swimming Pool

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Set 13.5 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, kitchen, laundromat, 24-hour security can be enjoyed at the hotel. Step into one of 45 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary) which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as yoga room, fitness center, outdoor pool, massage, solarium. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

19/27 Moo 4, Chalong, Muang, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

