On Karon Beach, Beyond Resort Karon offers breathtaking views overlooking the Andaman Sea and is a wonderful honeymoon retreat. This hotel is the only hotel with an adults-only concept in Karon. Stylish, contemporary, and comfortably appointed absolute-beachfront rooms offer clean modern lines, subtle Thai touches, spacious bathrooms, and private balconies overlooking a sparkling pool and the azure Andaman. If you must leave the grounds, the town is nearby for shopping and restaurants. For wild nightlife, visit Patong. For sightseeing the Karon Beach, the hotel's tour desk can arrange trips to Phi-Phi Island and you can visit waterfalls, temples, and amusement parks. Every guestroom comes with breathtaking sea views. Overlooking the Andaman Sea and glorious sunsets, Beyond Resort Karon offers a wonderful, romantic, and tranquil retreat for adults only. The hotel has a good restaurant with fine Thai food and, most surprising, perfectly cooked steaks. This boutique hotel also focuses on personal service from the friendly staff. Good food, great scenery, kind staff, and luxury rooms all make for a perfect vacation. Whatever the reason for your stay, Beyond Resort Karon will make it a good one.
Amenities / Features
- 24 Hours Security
- Business Services
- Dry Cleaning
- Cable TV Channels
- Limousine Service
- Rental - Car
- In room Safe Deposit Box
- Tour / Ticketing Service
- 24 - Hours Reception
- Baggage Storage
- Internet Corner
- Restaurant
- Shuttle Service
- Swimming Pools
- Airport Hotel Courtesy Desk
- Laundry
- Foreign Exchange
- Parking
- Room Service
- Spa
Score
4.1/5
Very Good
Based on 2 reviews
If you were a guest at Beyond Resort Karon
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
4.2 Deluxe Sea View
Positives
Negatives
- Breakfast buffet
- Pools
- Location
- View
- Spa and restaurant closed
We enjoyed the comfortable room, the good breakfast and friendly staff. Great location right by the beach yet walkable to restaurants and shops in Karon and Kata. Would stay there again.
4.0 Deluxe Sea View
Positives
Negatives
- Great view
- Good location
- Friendly staff
- Still lots of places closed in this area.
So as someone that did 2 wks in ASQ in BKK last year. The Sand box program is the way to go. For me the hotel was the perfect place to do my 2 wks. With a great ocean front view and the sound of the crashing waves I spent endless hrs on my balcony reading and chilling. Motorcycle rental shop just across the street and Food within walking distance it could be way worse. Sure it kind of quiet for some but I love it. Swimming, massage, snorkeling & surfing all close by. If your looking for a bit of night life ( like the old days ) well then you might have an issue. However if you are looking for a place to chill at a more than reasonable cost then I would highly recommend this place. Keep in mind @ 80% of places near by are still closed but there are enough options for a stay of a week or 2.