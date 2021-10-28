PHUKET TEST & GO

Beyond Resort Karon - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
rating with
943 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Beyond Resort Karon are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

On Karon Beach, Beyond Resort Karon offers breathtaking views overlooking the Andaman Sea and is a wonderful honeymoon retreat. This hotel is the only hotel with an adults-only concept in Karon. Stylish, contemporary, and comfortably appointed absolute-beachfront rooms offer clean modern lines, subtle Thai touches, spacious bathrooms, and private balconies overlooking a sparkling pool and the azure Andaman. If you must leave the grounds, the town is nearby for shopping and restaurants. For wild nightlife, visit Patong. For sightseeing the Karon Beach, the hotel's tour desk can arrange trips to Phi-Phi Island and you can visit waterfalls, temples, and amusement parks. Every guestroom comes with breathtaking sea views. Overlooking the Andaman Sea and glorious sunsets, Beyond Resort Karon offers a wonderful, romantic, and tranquil retreat for adults only. The hotel has a good restaurant with fine Thai food and, most surprising, perfectly cooked steaks. This boutique hotel also focuses on personal service from the friendly staff. Good food, great scenery, kind staff, and luxury rooms all make for a perfect vacation. Whatever the reason for your stay, Beyond Resort Karon will make it a good one.

Amenities / Features

  • 24 Hours Security
  • Business Services
  • Dry Cleaning
  • Cable TV Channels
  • Limousine Service
  • Rental - Car
  • In room Safe Deposit Box
  • Tour / Ticketing Service
  • 24 - Hours Reception
  • Baggage Storage
  • Internet Corner
  • Restaurant
  • Shuttle Service
  • Swimming Pools
  • Airport Hotel Courtesy Desk
  • Laundry
  • Foreign Exchange
  • Parking
  • Room Service
  • Spa
If you were a guest at Beyond Resort Karon, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇦🇹Julia Joestl

Reviewed on 28/10/2021
Arrived on 13/10/2021
4.2 Deluxe Sea View
Positives
  • Breakfast buffet
  • Pools
  • Location
  • View
Negatives
  • Spa and restaurant closed

We enjoyed the comfortable room, the good breakfast and friendly staff. Great location right by the beach yet walkable to restaurants and shops in Karon and Kata. Would stay there again.

🇺🇸Gary Whipp

Reviewed on 25/09/2021
Arrived on 18/09/2021
4.0 Deluxe Sea View
Positives
  • Great view
  • Good location
  • Friendly staff
Negatives
  • Still lots of places closed in this area.

So as someone that did 2 wks in ASQ in BKK last year. The Sand box program is the way to go. For me the hotel was the perfect place to do my 2 wks. With a great ocean front view and the sound of the crashing waves I spent endless hrs on my balcony reading and chilling. Motorcycle rental shop just across the street and Food within walking distance it could be way worse. Sure it kind of quiet for some but I love it. Swimming, massage, snorkeling & surfing all close by. If your looking for a bit of night life ( like the old days ) well then you might have an issue. However if you are looking for a place to chill at a more than reasonable cost then I would highly recommend this place. Keep in mind @ 80% of places near by are still closed but there are enough options for a stay of a week or 2.

