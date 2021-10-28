Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Beyond Resort Karon are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

On Karon Beach, Beyond Resort Karon offers breathtaking views overlooking the Andaman Sea and is a wonderful honeymoon retreat. This hotel is the only hotel with an adults-only concept in Karon. Stylish, contemporary, and comfortably appointed absolute-beachfront rooms offer clean modern lines, subtle Thai touches, spacious bathrooms, and private balconies overlooking a sparkling pool and the azure Andaman. If you must leave the grounds, the town is nearby for shopping and restaurants. For wild nightlife, visit Patong. For sightseeing the Karon Beach, the hotel's tour desk can arrange trips to Phi-Phi Island and you can visit waterfalls, temples, and amusement parks. Every guestroom comes with breathtaking sea views. Overlooking the Andaman Sea and glorious sunsets, Beyond Resort Karon offers a wonderful, romantic, and tranquil retreat for adults only. The hotel has a good restaurant with fine Thai food and, most surprising, perfectly cooked steaks. This boutique hotel also focuses on personal service from the friendly staff. Good food, great scenery, kind staff, and luxury rooms all make for a perfect vacation. Whatever the reason for your stay, Beyond Resort Karon will make it a good one.

Amenities / Features 24 Hours Security

Business Services

Dry Cleaning

Cable TV Channels

Limousine Service

Rental - Car

In room Safe Deposit Box

Tour / Ticketing Service

24 - Hours Reception

Baggage Storage

Internet Corner

Restaurant

Shuttle Service

Swimming Pools

Airport Hotel Courtesy Desk

Laundry

Foreign Exchange

Parking

Room Service

Spa

SHOW ALL HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels