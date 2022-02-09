Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Peach Hill Resort in a prioritized manner, and Peach Hill Resort will directly collect payment from you.

An excellent location, along with extensive on-site facilities including three pools, makes this property an attractive choice. Peach Hill Resort is located on Phuket's western coast and is about 300 meters away from Kata and Karon Beach. It is walking distance from the Kata Shopping Center, a 10-minute drive to Patong Beach, and 20 minutes to Phuket Town. Guests can enjoy authentic Thai and European dishes at the two restaurants on the hotel premises. For a range of water sports, you just have to walk to the beach, and if you wish to relax at the resort, pick from spa treatments, herbal steam, or a visit to the salon. Peach Hill Resort is sure to provide entertainment and relaxation for all age groups.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels