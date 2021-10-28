Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Курортный отель Beyond Karon расположен на пляже Карон. Из него открывается захватывающий вид на Андаманское море. Это прекрасное место для молодоженов. Это единственный отель на Кароне, предназначенный только для взрослых. Стильные, современные и комфортабельные номера с видом на пляж с чистыми современными линиями, тонкими тайскими элементами, просторными ванными комнатами и отдельными балконами с видом на сверкающий бассейн и лазурные Андаманские острова. Если вам необходимо покинуть территорию, поблизости находятся магазины и рестораны. Если вы хотите увидеть дикую ночную жизнь, посетите Патонг. Для осмотра достопримечательностей пляжа Карон экскурсионное бюро отеля может организовать поездки на остров Пхи-Пхи, а также посетить водопады, храмы и парки развлечений. Из каждого номера открывается захватывающий вид на море. Курортный отель Beyond Karon с видом на Андаманское море и великолепные закаты предлагает прекрасное, романтическое и спокойное место только для взрослых. В отеле есть хороший ресторан с прекрасной тайской кухней и, что самое удивительное, отлично приготовленными стейками. Этот бутик-отель также специализируется на индивидуальном обслуживании доброжелательного персонала. Хорошая еда, великолепные пейзажи, любезный персонал и роскошные номера - все это для идеального отдыха. Какой бы ни была причина вашего пребывания, Beyond Resort Karon сделает его хорошим.
Удобства / Особенности
- 24 Hours Security
- Business Services
- Dry Cleaning
- Cable TV Channels
- Limousine Service
- Rental - Car
- In room Safe Deposit Box
- Tour / Ticketing Service
- 24 - Hours Reception
- Baggage Storage
- Internet Corner
- Restaurant
- Shuttle Service
- Swimming Pools
- Airport Hotel Courtesy Desk
- Laundry
- Foreign Exchange
- Parking
- Room Service
- Spa
4.2 Deluxe Sea View
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Breakfast buffet
- Pools
- Location
- View
- Spa and restaurant closed
We enjoyed the comfortable room, the good breakfast and friendly staff. Great location right by the beach yet walkable to restaurants and shops in Karon and Kata. Would stay there again.
4.0 Deluxe Sea View
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Great view
- Good location
- Friendly staff
- Still lots of places closed in this area.
So as someone that did 2 wks in ASQ in BKK last year. The Sand box program is the way to go. For me the hotel was the perfect place to do my 2 wks. With a great ocean front view and the sound of the crashing waves I spent endless hrs on my balcony reading and chilling. Motorcycle rental shop just across the street and Food within walking distance it could be way worse. Sure it kind of quiet for some but I love it. Swimming, massage, snorkeling & surfing all close by. If your looking for a bit of night life ( like the old days ) well then you might have an issue. However if you are looking for a place to chill at a more than reasonable cost then I would highly recommend this place. Keep in mind @ 80% of places near by are still closed but there are enough options for a stay of a week or 2.
