Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
rating with
2453 reviews
Updated on February 28, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

The premier family resort in the Kata Beach neighborhood, Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort & Spa is a 5-minute walk from Kata Beach.

Each room type has a balcony with an excellent garden view, pool view or sea view. The spacious accommodation is perfect for families looking to bond and relax together during a tropical island holiday in Phuket’s family favorite beach destination on the island’s west coast.

Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort & Spa offers the chance for families to make unforgettable holiday memories. An all new dedicated kids area offers plenty of activities to entertain the little ones as mom and dad lounge by the pool or swim-up to the pool bar. Meals are shared at our stylish restaurant which features a delectable menu of Asian-Fusion favorites. Rejuvenate in the spa with a choice of soothing treatments and therapies, or enjoy a workout in the fitness center. The resort offers parking available on-site.

Amenities / Features

  • Buffet Breakfast
  • RT-PCR test Centre transfers
  • Additional charges for Airport pickup @ THB 1,500. Complimentary for 5 and 7 night stay
  • Additional charges for RT-PCR test per person per test @ THB 2,100 (bookable via www.thailandpsas.com)
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa
