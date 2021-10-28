Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Am Karon Beach bietet das Beyond Resort Karon einen atemberaubenden Blick auf die Andamanensee und ist ein wunderbarer Rückzugsort für die Flitterwochen. Dieses Hotel ist das einzige Hotel mit einem Konzept nur für Erwachsene in Karon. Stilvolle, zeitgemäße und komfortabel ausgestattete Zimmer direkt am Strand bieten klare moderne Linien, subtile thailändische Akzente, geräumige Badezimmer und private Balkone mit Blick auf einen glitzernden Pool und die azurblauen Andamanen. Wenn Sie das Gelände verlassen müssen, ist die Stadt mit Einkaufsmöglichkeiten und Restaurants in der Nähe. Für ein wildes Nachtleben besuchen Sie Patong. Wenn Sie den Karon Beach besichtigen möchten, kann der Tourenschalter des Hotels Ausflüge zur Insel Phi-Phi arrangieren und Sie können Wasserfälle, Tempel und Freizeitparks besuchen. Jedes Zimmer verfügt über einen atemberaubenden Meerblick. Mit Blick auf die Andamanensee und herrliche Sonnenuntergänge bietet das Beyond Resort Karon einen wunderbaren, romantischen und ruhigen Rückzugsort nur für Erwachsene. Das Hotel hat ein gutes Restaurant mit feinem thailändischem Essen und überraschenderweise perfekt zubereiteten Steaks. Dieses Boutique-Hotel legt auch großen Wert auf persönlichen Service durch das freundliche Personal. Gutes Essen, tolle Landschaft, freundliches Personal und luxuriöse Zimmer sorgen für einen perfekten Urlaub. Was auch immer der Grund für Ihren Aufenthalt ist, das Beyond Resort Karon wird ihn zu einem guten machen.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- 24 Hours Security
- Business Services
- Dry Cleaning
- Cable TV Channels
- Limousine Service
- Rental - Car
- In room Safe Deposit Box
- Tour / Ticketing Service
- 24 - Hours Reception
- Baggage Storage
- Internet Corner
- Restaurant
- Shuttle Service
- Swimming Pools
- Airport Hotel Courtesy Desk
- Laundry
- Foreign Exchange
- Parking
- Room Service
- Spa
Ergebnis
4.1/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 2 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Jenseits des Resorts Karon
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Jenseits des Resorts KaronSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
4.2 Deluxe Sea View
Positiv
Negative
- Breakfast buffet
- Pools
- Location
- View
- Spa and restaurant closed
We enjoyed the comfortable room, the good breakfast and friendly staff. Great location right by the beach yet walkable to restaurants and shops in Karon and Kata. Would stay there again.
4.0 Deluxe Sea View
Positiv
Negative
- Great view
- Good location
- Friendly staff
- Still lots of places closed in this area.
So as someone that did 2 wks in ASQ in BKK last year. The Sand box program is the way to go. For me the hotel was the perfect place to do my 2 wks. With a great ocean front view and the sound of the crashing waves I spent endless hrs on my balcony reading and chilling. Motorcycle rental shop just across the street and Food within walking distance it could be way worse. Sure it kind of quiet for some but I love it. Swimming, massage, snorkeling & surfing all close by. If your looking for a bit of night life ( like the old days ) well then you might have an issue. However if you are looking for a place to chill at a more than reasonable cost then I would highly recommend this place. Keep in mind @ 80% of places near by are still closed but there are enough options for a stay of a week or 2.
