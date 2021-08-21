Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Small and unique on Sino-Portuguese style as 161 accommodation, the Andaman Seaview Hotel is located at the end of on Karon beah. Just walk across to the beach road few minutes to the white sandy Karon beach. Spacious rooms and comfortable for a family with kids or couple for honeymoon. Reservations at Andaman Seaview Hotel Karon Beach are simple via our secure online booking form. Just enter your desired dates and submit.
4.8 Superior Room
- Close to beach, great access to lovely pool , fantastic staff
I loved every minute of staying at this hotel , staff were amazing and room with direct pool access was a great bonus. Food was very nice and beach was just across the road , nice restaurants within a couple of minutes walk as were continence stores and taxis always available if we wanted to venture further afield… 5 stars
3.8 Superior Room
- empty beaches, nice people, good service - never was Phuket like that before
- the small business areas looks degusting and rotting, coz empty since months
Give the foreign people a trustworthy promise with a fixed date that the sandbox will not be cancelled without prior notice. And maybe support the small shops that they can reopen their businesses.