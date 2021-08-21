PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket
8.4
rating with
677 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Andaman Seaview Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Andaman Seaview Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable, but flexible to change travel date before arrival 3 days.

Small and unique on Sino-Portuguese style as 161 accommodation, the Andaman Seaview Hotel is located at the end of on Karon beah. Just walk across to the beach road few minutes to the white sandy Karon beach. Spacious rooms and comfortable for a family with kids or couple for honeymoon. Reservations at Andaman Seaview Hotel Karon Beach are simple via our secure online booking form. Just enter your desired dates and submit.

Score
4.3/5
Very Good
Based on 2 reviews
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
1
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Andaman Seaview Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇬🇧lawrence dunton

Reviewed on 21/08/2021
Arrived on 13/08/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Close to beach, great access to lovely pool , fantastic staff
Negatives
  • None

I loved every minute of staying at this hotel , staff were amazing and room with direct pool access was a great bonus. Food was very nice and beach was just across the road , nice restaurants within a couple of minutes walk as were continence stores and taxis always available if we wanted to venture further afield… 5 stars

🇩🇪Bernd Maik Zeiske

Reviewed on 07/08/2021
Arrived on 30/07/2021
3.8 Superior Room
Positives     
  • empty beaches, nice people, good service - never was Phuket like that before
Negatives
  • the small business areas looks degusting and rotting, coz empty since months

Give the foreign people a trustworthy promise with a fixed date that the sandbox will not be cancelled without prior notice. And maybe support the small shops that they can reopen their businesses.

Address / Map

1 Karon Soi 4 Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100

