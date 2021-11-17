PHUKET TEST & GO

Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
rating with
687 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Step into our world of resplendent views of the Andaman Sea, & stroll through the pristine sands of Karon Beach at Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery. The 5-star boutique hotel seamlessly blends in the rich local culture of Sino-Portuguese influences with modern designs. Escape into a luscious greenspace enclave for a perfect retreat with largest rooms of 55sqm in Karon area.

Our 5-star boutique resort in Karon invites you for a memorable moment in a luxurious way with Sea View rooms and exquisite restaurant.

A timeless voyage through Phuket's rich heritage awaits you at Avista Grande Phuket Karon, MGallery by Sofitel. The resort is only at 2-min walking distance from Karon Beach, one of the best on the island, in a calm and serene atmosphere.

All the services and amenities you have come to expect from Accor Hotels are right in the comfort of your own home. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, portable wi-fi rental are readily available for the convenience of each guest.

Amenities / Features

  • Return Airport transfers (min. 7 nights)
  • Kata RT-PCR test centre transfers
  • Free Form Swimming pool
  • 50m from Karon Beach
  • Largest rooms with balcony
  • Boutique & picturesque hotel
🇩🇪Marco Hauptmeier

Reviewed on 17/11/2021
Arrived on 04/11/2021
4.1 Deluxe Sea View Room with Airport Transfers
Positives     
  • nice and chilling pool area, good cockatils, relaxing atmosphere, friendly stafff during breakfast,
Negatives
  • dinner quite expensive, cocktails at poool bar too

overall good tay, I felt comfortable and had a good time. I used the pool area quite a lot, gym was open and well equipped

🇳🇱DOMINICUS ADRIANUS CORNELIS van drunen

Reviewed on 19/10/2021
Arrived on 11/10/2021
4.1 Deluxe Sea View Room with Airport Transfers
Positives     
  • Staff attitude and willlingness to help
  • Pictures on internet are exactly the same as in reallity
  • Very nice and clean room
  • Excellent breakfast
  • Cleaningness of whole hotel
  • Speaking all very good English
  • Location
  • Clean swimmingpool, towels, service all top
Negatives
  • Fitness room a little small
  • The loud piano music at breakfast
  • Food and drinks at room is quite expensive and so/so quality

This is a perfect hotel, not too small, not too big but most of all extremely professional and friendly staf. I wil come back, sure !!

🇩🇪Hartmut Werner Galenski

Reviewed on 28/09/2021
Arrived on 18/09/2021
5.0 Deluxe Sea View Room with Airport Transfers
Positives     
  • Sehr freundliches, hilfsbereites und zuvorkommendes Person.
  • Gutes Frühstück.
  • Sehr gute Zimmer.
  • Gute Location
Negatives
  • Keine

Ich habe einen sehr guten Aufenthalt im Avista Grande Phuket Karon. Das Personal ist sehr hilfsbereit und freundlich. Die Zimmer sind außergewöhnlich sauber und man kann erkennen, dass kein Wartungsstau vorhanden ist. Es werden alle defekten Dinge sofort repariert. Alles in allem fühle ich mich sehr wohl in diesem Hotel.

🇫🇷Alain Mercier

Reviewed on 07/09/2021
Arrived on 30/08/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room with Sea View & Airport Transfers

Hotel is great. Big and confortable room, nice fitness, huge pool and amazing breakfast. But outside the hotel, Karon looks like a ghost town, almost all shops and restaurant are still closed. Renting a motorbike is a must, but that's easy to find at walking distance from hotel, and very cheap (150 bahts per day for a Filano)

🇺🇸Michael mangnanti

Reviewed on 01/08/2021
Arrived on 24/08/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room with Sea View & Airport Transfers
Positives     
  • Staff fantastic

Love it here would stay here again and tell all my friends. Service and friendly staff make a wonderful stay

Address / Map

38 Soi Luang Phor Chuan Soi 1, Karon District, Amphur Muang, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

