Phuket
8.4
waardering met
943 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 15, 2022
Beyond Resort Karon, op Karon Beach, biedt een adembenemend uitzicht over de Andamanse Zee en is een prachtig toevluchtsoord voor huwelijksreizen. Dit hotel is het enige hotel in Karon met een concept voor alleen volwassenen. Stijlvolle, eigentijdse en comfortabel ingerichte kamers aan het strand bieden strakke, moderne lijnen, subtiele Thaise accenten, ruime badkamers en een eigen balkon met uitzicht op een sprankelend zwembad en de azuurblauwe Andaman. Als u het terrein moet verlaten, is de stad in de buurt voor winkels en restaurants. Bezoek Patong voor een wild nachtleven. Voor sightseeing op het Karon-strand kan de excursiebalie van het hotel uitstapjes regelen naar het eiland Phi-Phi en u kunt een bezoek brengen aan watervallen, tempels en pretparken. Elke kamer heeft een adembenemend uitzicht op zee. Beyond Resort Karon biedt uitzicht op de Andamanse Zee en prachtige zonsondergangen en biedt een prachtig, romantisch en rustig toevluchtsoord voor alleen volwassenen. Het hotel heeft een goed restaurant met lekker Thais eten en, het meest verrassende, perfect gebakken steaks. Dit boetiekhotel richt zich ook op persoonlijke service van het vriendelijke personeel. Goed eten, geweldige landschappen, vriendelijk personeel en luxe kamers zorgen allemaal voor een perfecte vakantie. Wat de reden van uw verblijf ook is, Beyond Resort Karon maakt er een goed verblijf van.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • 24 Hours Security
  • Business Services
  • Dry Cleaning
  • Cable TV Channels
  • Limousine Service
  • Rental - Car
  • In room Safe Deposit Box
  • Tour / Ticketing Service
  • 24 - Hours Reception
  • Baggage Storage
  • Internet Corner
  • Restaurant
  • Shuttle Service
  • Swimming Pools
  • Airport Hotel Courtesy Desk
  • Laundry
  • Foreign Exchange
  • Parking
  • Room Service
  • Spa
Score
4.1/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 2 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
2
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Beyond Resort Karon , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇦🇹Julia Joestl

Beoordeeld op 28/10/2021
Aangekomen 13/10/2021
4.2 Deluxe Sea View
Pluspunten
  • Breakfast buffet
  • Pools
  • Location
  • View
Minpunten
  • Spa and restaurant closed

We enjoyed the comfortable room, the good breakfast and friendly staff. Great location right by the beach yet walkable to restaurants and shops in Karon and Kata. Would stay there again.

🇺🇸Gary Whipp

Beoordeeld op 25/09/2021
Aangekomen 18/09/2021
4.0 Deluxe Sea View
Pluspunten
  • Great view
  • Good location
  • Friendly staff
Minpunten
  • Still lots of places closed in this area.

So as someone that did 2 wks in ASQ in BKK last year. The Sand box program is the way to go. For me the hotel was the perfect place to do my 2 wks. With a great ocean front view and the sound of the crashing waves I spent endless hrs on my balcony reading and chilling. Motorcycle rental shop just across the street and Food within walking distance it could be way worse. Sure it kind of quiet for some but I love it. Swimming, massage, snorkeling & surfing all close by. If your looking for a bit of night life ( like the old days ) well then you might have an issue. However if you are looking for a place to chill at a more than reasonable cost then I would highly recommend this place. Keep in mind @ 80% of places near by are still closed but there are enough options for a stay of a week or 2.

