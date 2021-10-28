Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
บนหาดกะรน บียอนด์ รีสอร์ท กะรน ให้ทัศนียภาพอันน่าทึ่งของทะเลอันดามันและเป็นสถานที่ฮันนีมูนที่ยอดเยี่ยม โรงแรมแห่งนี้เป็นโรงแรมแห่งเดียวที่มีแนวคิดสำหรับผู้ใหญ่เท่านั้นในกะรน ห้องพักริมชายหาดที่ตกแต่งอย่างมีสไตล์ ร่วมสมัย และสะดวกสบาย มีเส้นสายที่ทันสมัย สะอาด สัมผัสแบบไทยๆ ห้องน้ำกว้างขวาง และระเบียงส่วนตัวที่มองเห็นสระว่ายน้ำที่ส่องประกายระยิบระยับและทะเลอันดามันสีฟ้าใส หากคุณต้องออกจากพื้นที่ เมืองนี้อยู่ใกล้แหล่งช้อปปิ้งและร้านอาหาร สถานบันเทิงยามค่ำคืนที่หาดป่าตอง สำหรับการเที่ยวชมหาดกะรน โต๊ะบริการทัวร์ของโรงแรมสามารถจัดทริปไปยังเกาะพีพี และคุณสามารถเยี่ยมชมน้ำตก วัดวาอาราม และสวนสนุก ห้องพักทุกห้องมาพร้อมกับวิวทะเลอันตระการตา บียอนด์ รีสอร์ท กะรน ให้ทัศนียภาพของทะเลอันดามันและพระอาทิตย์ตกที่สวยงาม เป็นสถานที่พักผ่อนที่ยอดเยี่ยม โรแมนติก และเงียบสงบสำหรับผู้ใหญ่เท่านั้น โรงแรมมีร้านอาหารที่ดีพร้อมอาหารไทยชั้นดีและสเต็กที่ปรุงอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบที่น่าแปลกใจที่สุด โรงแรมบูติกแห่งนี้ยังเน้นการบริการส่วนบุคคลจากพนักงานที่เป็นมิตร อาหารอร่อย ทิวทัศน์สวยงาม พนักงานใจดี และห้องพักสุดหรูล้วนทำให้วันหยุดพักผ่อนสมบูรณ์แบบ ไม่ว่าคุณจะเข้าพักด้วยเหตุผลใดก็ตาม บียอนด์ รีสอร์ท กะรน จะทำให้ที่นี่เป็นที่ที่ดี
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- 24 Hours Security
- Business Services
- Dry Cleaning
- Cable TV Channels
- Limousine Service
- Rental - Car
- In room Safe Deposit Box
- Tour / Ticketing Service
- 24 - Hours Reception
- Baggage Storage
- Internet Corner
- Restaurant
- Shuttle Service
- Swimming Pools
- Airport Hotel Courtesy Desk
- Laundry
- Foreign Exchange
- Parking
- Room Service
- Spa
คะแนน
4.1/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 2 บทวิจารณ์
4.2 Deluxe Sea View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Breakfast buffet
- Pools
- Location
- View
- Spa and restaurant closed
We enjoyed the comfortable room, the good breakfast and friendly staff. Great location right by the beach yet walkable to restaurants and shops in Karon and Kata. Would stay there again.
4.0 Deluxe Sea View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Great view
- Good location
- Friendly staff
- Still lots of places closed in this area.
So as someone that did 2 wks in ASQ in BKK last year. The Sand box program is the way to go. For me the hotel was the perfect place to do my 2 wks. With a great ocean front view and the sound of the crashing waves I spent endless hrs on my balcony reading and chilling. Motorcycle rental shop just across the street and Food within walking distance it could be way worse. Sure it kind of quiet for some but I love it. Swimming, massage, snorkeling & surfing all close by. If your looking for a bit of night life ( like the old days ) well then you might have an issue. However if you are looking for a place to chill at a more than reasonable cost then I would highly recommend this place. Keep in mind @ 80% of places near by are still closed but there are enough options for a stay of a week or 2.