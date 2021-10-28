Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Booking requests for Beyond Resort Karon are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
카론 비치에 위치한 Beyond Resort Karon은 안다만 해가 내려다 보이는 숨막히는 전망을 제공하며 멋진 신혼 여행 휴양지입니다. 이 호텔은 Karon에서 성인 전용 컨셉의 유일한 호텔입니다. 세련되고 현대적이며 편안하게 꾸며진 절대 해변 객실은 깨끗하고 현대적인 라인, 섬세한 태국 감각, 넓은 욕실, 반짝이는 수영장과 푸른 안다만이 내려다 보이는 전용 발코니를 제공합니다. 경내를 떠나야한다면 근처에 쇼핑과 레스토랑이 있습니다. 야생의 밤문화를 즐기려면 빠통을 방문하세요. 카론 비치 관광을 위해 호텔의 투어 데스크에서 피피섬 여행을 예약하고 폭포, 사원 및 놀이 공원을 방문 할 수 있습니다. 모든 객실은 숨막히는 바다 전망을 제공합니다. 안다만 해와 장엄한 일몰이 내려다 보이는 Beyond Resort Karon은 성인 전용으로 훌륭하고 낭만적이며 고요한 휴양지를 제공합니다. 호텔에는 훌륭한 태국 음식과 가장 놀랍게도 완벽하게 조리 된 스테이크가있는 훌륭한 레스토랑이 있습니다. 이 부티크 호텔은 친절한 직원의 개인 서비스에 중점을 둡니다. 좋은 음식, 멋진 풍경, 친절한 직원, 고급스러운 객실은 모두 완벽한 휴가를 만듭니다. 숙박 이유가 무엇이든, Beyond Resort Karon은 좋은 곳으로 만들 것입니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 24 Hours Security
- Business Services
- Dry Cleaning
- Cable TV Channels
- Limousine Service
- Rental - Car
- In room Safe Deposit Box
- Tour / Ticketing Service
- 24 - Hours Reception
- Baggage Storage
- Internet Corner
- Restaurant
- Shuttle Service
- Swimming Pools
- Airport Hotel Courtesy Desk
- Laundry
- Foreign Exchange
- Parking
- Room Service
- Spa
비욘드 리조트 카론
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 비욘드 리조트 카론모든 리뷰보기
4.2 Deluxe Sea View
긍정적
네거티브
- Breakfast buffet
- Pools
- Location
- View
- Spa and restaurant closed
We enjoyed the comfortable room, the good breakfast and friendly staff. Great location right by the beach yet walkable to restaurants and shops in Karon and Kata. Would stay there again.
4.0 Deluxe Sea View
긍정적
네거티브
- Great view
- Good location
- Friendly staff
- Still lots of places closed in this area.
So as someone that did 2 wks in ASQ in BKK last year. The Sand box program is the way to go. For me the hotel was the perfect place to do my 2 wks. With a great ocean front view and the sound of the crashing waves I spent endless hrs on my balcony reading and chilling. Motorcycle rental shop just across the street and Food within walking distance it could be way worse. Sure it kind of quiet for some but I love it. Swimming, massage, snorkeling & surfing all close by. If your looking for a bit of night life ( like the old days ) well then you might have an issue. However if you are looking for a place to chill at a more than reasonable cost then I would highly recommend this place. Keep in mind @ 80% of places near by are still closed but there are enough options for a stay of a week or 2.