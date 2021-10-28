Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
在卡伦海滩上，Beyond Resort Karon 可俯瞰安达曼海的壮丽景色，是蜜月胜地。这家酒店是卡伦唯一一家以成人为概念的酒店。时尚、现代且布置舒适的绝对海滨客房提供干净的现代线条、微妙的泰国风格、宽敞的浴室以及俯瞰波光粼粼的游泳池和蔚蓝安达曼的私人阳台。如果您必须离开场地，该镇就在附近购物和用餐。对于狂野的夜生活，请访问芭东。若要游览卡伦海滩，酒店的旅游咨询台可以安排皮皮岛之旅，您可以参观瀑布、寺庙和游乐园。每间客房都享有壮丽的海景。 Beyond Resort Karon 俯瞰安达曼海和壮丽的日落，为成人提供美妙、浪漫和宁静的度假胜地。酒店有一家不错的餐厅，供应精美的泰国美食，最令人惊讶的是，烹制得恰到好处的牛排。这家精品酒店还专注于友好的员工提供的个性化服务。美味的食物、优美的风景、友善的员工和豪华的客房都让您度过一个完美的假期。无论您入住的原因是什么，Beyond Resort Karon 都会让您满意。
便利设施/功能
- 24 Hours Security
- Business Services
- Dry Cleaning
- Cable TV Channels
- Limousine Service
- Rental - Car
- In room Safe Deposit Box
- Tour / Ticketing Service
- 24 - Hours Reception
- Baggage Storage
- Internet Corner
- Restaurant
- Shuttle Service
- Swimming Pools
- Airport Hotel Courtesy Desk
- Laundry
- Foreign Exchange
- Parking
- Room Service
- Spa
4.2 Deluxe Sea View
正数
负面的
- Breakfast buffet
- Pools
- Location
- View
- Spa and restaurant closed
We enjoyed the comfortable room, the good breakfast and friendly staff. Great location right by the beach yet walkable to restaurants and shops in Karon and Kata. Would stay there again.
4.0 Deluxe Sea View
正数
负面的
- Great view
- Good location
- Friendly staff
- Still lots of places closed in this area.
So as someone that did 2 wks in ASQ in BKK last year. The Sand box program is the way to go. For me the hotel was the perfect place to do my 2 wks. With a great ocean front view and the sound of the crashing waves I spent endless hrs on my balcony reading and chilling. Motorcycle rental shop just across the street and Food within walking distance it could be way worse. Sure it kind of quiet for some but I love it. Swimming, massage, snorkeling & surfing all close by. If your looking for a bit of night life ( like the old days ) well then you might have an issue. However if you are looking for a place to chill at a more than reasonable cost then I would highly recommend this place. Keep in mind @ 80% of places near by are still closed but there are enough options for a stay of a week or 2.