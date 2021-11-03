The Melody Phuket Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 27 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Melody Phuket Hotel in a prioritized manner, and The Melody Phuket Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation is free any time before check-in time, No Show , the first night charge

Indy Deluxe Room Only 26 m² ฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,600 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Small Fees for Children

Swimming Pool

Jazz Pool Access Room Only 28 m² ฿18,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿15,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,400 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go

The Melody Phuket Hotel is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Melody Phuket Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. The hotel provides 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service to please the most discerning guest. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including yoga room, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids). The Melody Phuket Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Phuket.

Amenities / Features Room Package price are not included breakfast

Hotel provide breakfast set in room cost 180.-THB/ per person. Reserve 1 day in advance.

Hotel airport transfer cost 800.-THB/Car/Way. Prepayment needed.

Score 4.5 /5 Excellent Based on 5 reviews 🇨🇭 Tom Arrived on 26/10/2021 4.8 Indy Deluxe Room Only Positives Location, bed quality, in walking distance to restaurants, coffee, bike rental, very helpful staff Negatives Wifi strong, but have to login every morning again or when coming to hotel Absolutely recommendable, it's not directly at the beach which is good as the beach areas after covid are dead. Beach is to reach within 8 min walking. 🇺🇸 Jared Martin Arrived on 13/10/2021 4.7 Indy Deluxe Room Only Positives Nice, clean place.

Friendly, helpful service. I definitely recommend this place, and would stay at this place again in heartbeat. The hotel was very friendly and helpful with everything, including all of the paperwork steps for the ASQ. It is a good location, near the shore, be just far away enough to be out of any party life. 🇺🇸 Lori Zimmerman Arrived on 05/08/2021 3.6 Indy Deluxe Room Only Positives Comfy sofa

Great price

Easy access to convenience shops Negatives No breakfast This place was perfect for what I needed. I chose it because of the good price and that it’s near Kata beach (3 min by motorbike). I was not disappointed. I had to learn where to find food but there are plenty of options within walking distance as well as ordering on grab. The room service was tops as well. Always a clean and relaxing room to come back to after the day out. 🇺🇸 Emma Helbling Arrived on 28/06/2021 4.6 Indy Deluxe Room Only Positives Comfortable and spacious room

Very friendly staff

Great location

Lovely pool and workout area I've loved staying at The Melody! The staff is so friendly and helpful, the room is spacious and comfortable. The pool area is fabulous and there's a little workout room which is nice! It's in a great location, close to restaurants, 7-eleven, fresh markets, Kata and Karon beach. 🇨🇭 Stefanie Vinnicombe Arrived on 21/07/2021 5.0 Indy Deluxe Room Only Positives Everything Negatives Nothing I had a lovely stay and was well looked after. The owner and staff are very friendly, helpful and supportive. Thank you so so much.

