Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
カロンビーチにあるビヨンドリゾートカロンは、アンダマン海を見下ろす息を呑むような景色を眺めることができ、素晴らしいハネムーンの隠れ家です。このホテルは、カロンで大人専用のコンセプトを持つ唯一のホテルです。スタイリッシュで現代的で快適な内装の絶対的なビーチフロントの客室は、清潔でモダンなライン、繊細なタイ風のタッチ、広々としたバスルーム、きらめくプールと紺碧のアンダマンを見下ろす専用バルコニーを備えています。敷地を離れる必要がある場合は、町の近くにショッピングやレストランがあります。野生のナイトライフについては、パトンをご覧ください。カロンビーチを観光するために、ホテルのツアーデスクではピピ島への旅行を手配でき、滝、寺院、遊園地を訪れることができます。すべての客室から息を呑むような海の景色を眺めることができます。アンダマン海と素晴らしい夕日を見下ろすビヨンドリゾートカロンは、大人専用の素晴らしいロマンチックで静かな隠れ家を提供しています。ホテルには上質なタイ料理と、最も驚くべきことに完璧に調理されたステーキを提供するおいしいレストランがあります。このブティックホテルは、フレンドリーなスタッフによる行き届いたサービスにも力を入れています。おいしい料理、素晴らしい景色、親切なスタッフ、豪華な客室はすべて完璧な休暇になります。ご滞在の理由が何であれ、ビヨンドリゾートカロンはそれを良いものにします。
アメニティ/機能
- 24 Hours Security
- Business Services
- Dry Cleaning
- Cable TV Channels
- Limousine Service
- Rental - Car
- In room Safe Deposit Box
- Tour / Ticketing Service
- 24 - Hours Reception
- Baggage Storage
- Internet Corner
- Restaurant
- Shuttle Service
- Swimming Pools
- Airport Hotel Courtesy Desk
- Laundry
- Foreign Exchange
- Parking
- Room Service
- Spa
ビヨンドリゾートカロン
4.2 Deluxe Sea View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Breakfast buffet
- Pools
- Location
- View
- Spa and restaurant closed
We enjoyed the comfortable room, the good breakfast and friendly staff. Great location right by the beach yet walkable to restaurants and shops in Karon and Kata. Would stay there again.
4.0 Deluxe Sea View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Great view
- Good location
- Friendly staff
- Still lots of places closed in this area.
So as someone that did 2 wks in ASQ in BKK last year. The Sand box program is the way to go. For me the hotel was the perfect place to do my 2 wks. With a great ocean front view and the sound of the crashing waves I spent endless hrs on my balcony reading and chilling. Motorcycle rental shop just across the street and Food within walking distance it could be way worse. Sure it kind of quiet for some but I love it. Swimming, massage, snorkeling & surfing all close by. If your looking for a bit of night life ( like the old days ) well then you might have an issue. However if you are looking for a place to chill at a more than reasonable cost then I would highly recommend this place. Keep in mind @ 80% of places near by are still closed but there are enough options for a stay of a week or 2.