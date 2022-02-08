Phuket Island View Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 43 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Phuket Island View Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Phuket Island View Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy Any cancellation received within 14 days prior to the arrival date will incur the first night's charge. No Show is 100% of the booking value will be charged.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults Superior Double or Twin Room - Room with Breakfast 36 m² ฿19,200 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿15,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,200 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Overlooking the azure Andaman Sea, our tropical resort in Phuket is the perfect getaway for beach lovers. Take just a few steps to reach the gorgeous soft sands of Karon Beach and enjoy browsing the shops, markets, restaurants and entertainment only a 10 minute walk away. Our hotel in Karon Beach is filled with exotic gardens for a tranquil and relaxing stay where you can swim in three outdoor swimming pools, and relax all day on poolside loungers. Join us at our breezy sea view restaurant offering a delightful choice of local and international dishes to suit all tastes.

Amenities / Features Swimming Pool

Flat-screen TV

Cable channels

Satellite channels

Telephone

Television

Fire extinguishers

CCTV outside property

CCTV in common areas

Smoke alarms

24-hour security

Safety Box

Free Parking

Baggage storage

Tour desk

24-hour front desk

Bar

Restaurant

Minibar

Tea/Coffee maker

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels