Phuket Island View Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket Island View Hotel

Phuket
7.9
rating with
922 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy

Any cancellation received within 14 days prior to the arrival date will incur the first night's charge. No Show is 100% of the booking value will be charged.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults
Superior Double or Twin Room - Room with Breakfast 36
฿19,200 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi

Overlooking the azure Andaman Sea, our tropical resort in Phuket is the perfect getaway for beach lovers. Take just a few steps to reach the gorgeous soft sands of Karon Beach and enjoy browsing the shops, markets, restaurants and entertainment only a 10 minute walk away. Our hotel in Karon Beach is filled with exotic gardens for a tranquil and relaxing stay where you can swim in three outdoor swimming pools, and relax all day on poolside loungers. Join us at our breezy sea view restaurant offering a delightful choice of local and international dishes to suit all tastes.

Amenities / Features

  • Swimming Pool
  • Flat-screen TV
  • Cable channels
  • Satellite channels
  • Telephone
  • Television
  • Fire extinguishers
  • CCTV outside property
  • CCTV in common areas
  • Smoke alarms
  • 24-hour security
  • Safety Box
  • Free Parking
  • Baggage storage
  • Tour desk
  • 24-hour front desk
  • Bar
  • Restaurant
  • Minibar
  • Tea/Coffee maker
Address / Map

144 Karon Road, Karon Beach, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

