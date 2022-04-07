PHUKET TEST & GO

The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
7.9
คะแนนจาก
50
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 7, 2022
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach - Image 0
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach - Image 1
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach - Image 2
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach - Image 3
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach - Image 4
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach - Image 5
+39 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว

โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Welcome to The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach

Our Rawai beach hotel is located on the Southeast coast of Phuket, The Beachfront features its own beach and guests enjoy the unique flair of this tranquil part of Phuket. The Beachfront is just a few minutes away from Rawai Seafood village and a short drive from Chalong pier, Chalong temple, the Big Buddha, elephant camps, ATV tracks and of course the famous Nai Harn Beach with the nearby Promthep Sunset viewpoint.

Our 183 guest rooms and suites all feature a contemporary design, plus an array of amenities including a fully equipped kitchenette and free Wi-Fi. Many of the rooms offer either sea view or direct swimming pool access from the private patio.

Our all-day dining restaurant and beachfront bar cover our guests’ food and drink desires.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก:
  • Swimming pools & kids' pool
  • Beachfront area
  • Fitness Centre
  • Restaurant & Beach bar
  • Concierge & Business Services
  • Parking
  • 24 Hour Reception
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกในห้องพัก:
  • All rooms are non-smoking
  • Two door fridge
  • Terrace or balcony
  • Kitchenette with stove, sink & microwave
  • Bathroom amenities
  • Wi-Fi
  • Safe deposit box
  • LED TV with international channels
  • Indoor and outdoor seating area
แสดงโรงแรมทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

25/46 Moo 5, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

บลู บีช แกรนด์ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โลตัส เบลอ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ เรสเตอรองท์
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
8 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ วิจิตร รีสอร์ท ภูเก็ต
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
868 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ วิว ราวาดา ภูเก็ต
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
119 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พีซ บลู ในหาน เนเชอริสต์ รีสอร์ท ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
8 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
29 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
คาซ่า เบลล่า ภูเก็ต
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
68 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บาบิลอน พูล วิลล่า
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
136 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU