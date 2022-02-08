PHUKET TEST & GO

The Shore at Katathani - Adults only - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
rating with
1044 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
The Shore at Katathani - Adults only - Image 0
The Shore at Katathani - Adults only - Image 1
The Shore at Katathani - Adults only - Image 2
The Shore at Katathani - Adults only - Image 3
The Shore at Katathani - Adults only - Image 4
The Shore at Katathani - Adults only - Image 5
+28 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
20% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Shore at Katathani - Adults only in a prioritized manner, and The Shore at Katathani - Adults only will directly collect payment from you.

Be the very first to explore an unspoiled Phuket. Indulge yourself in magnificent Seaview pool villas.Unwind and celebrate love at #TheShoreAtKatathani (Tripadvisor Traveler's choice best of the best 2021).

Each villa features a private infinity pool, sunken lounge, bath with rain shower with the majority of villas having a panoramic view of the ocean and looking over Kata Noi beach. Along with sophisticated interior design, combining soft colours and natural textures with gentle oriental touches, this wonderful resort offers the perfect location and service for couples wanting to escape for the perfect honeymoon or simply looking for a romantic holiday.

We dedicate each moment to our passion for beauty /for celebration /for romance /for life.

The rates displayed are valid from 8 Jan - 20 Apr 2022 only) Room rates from 21 April 2022 onwards, please inquire directly at "Request Booking" Button.

7 Nights Stay Room rates are inclusive of the following benefits:

  • Daily breakfast for 2
  • THB4,000 Food and Beverage Credit
  • Free wireless internet
  • Daily Room Cleaning

Note:

  1. The above mentioned rates are quote for 2 Adults only
  2. The above mentioned rates is not inclusive of Covid Test (RT-PCR) on day 0 at the airport, and Day5 at Kata Test Center for THB2200/person/time
  3. Book The Covid Test (RT-PCR) by yourself at the following link https://www.thailandpsas.com
  4. A 20% deposit is required to issue Hotel confirmation voucher, to further process Thailand pass. This deposit is refundable if Thailand pass is rejected.
  5. Another 80% amount of booking is required to pay at least 72 hours prior to arrival.
  6. Transfer from Phuket International Airport to The Shore at Katathani: Private VIP Van: THB 1,500 net per car per way (maximum 3 persons)

Important: Example video of submitting Thailand Pass: www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpjSIsFf14I

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Shore at Katathani - Adults only, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Shore at Katathani - Adults only
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

14 Kata Noi Road, Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Katathani Phuket Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
2722 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sea Galleri by Katathani
8.6
rating with
954 reviews
From ฿-1
Impiana Private Villas
8.6
rating with
342 reviews
From ฿-1
Orchidacea Resort - Kata Beach
8.2
rating with
602 reviews
From ฿-1
The SIS Kata Resort
8.8
rating with
1078 reviews
From ฿-1
Andaman Cannacia Resort & Spa
7.8
rating with
391 reviews
From ฿-1
Kata Rocks
8.5
rating with
86 reviews
From ฿-1
Sugar Palm Grand Hillside Hotel
8.3
rating with
4442 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU