Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Shore at Katathani - Adults only in a prioritized manner, and The Shore at Katathani - Adults only will directly collect payment from you.

Be the very first to explore an unspoiled Phuket. Indulge yourself in magnificent Seaview pool villas.Unwind and celebrate love at #TheShoreAtKatathani (Tripadvisor Traveler's choice best of the best 2021). Each villa features a private infinity pool, sunken lounge, bath with rain shower with the majority of villas having a panoramic view of the ocean and looking over Kata Noi beach. Along with sophisticated interior design, combining soft colours and natural textures with gentle oriental touches, this wonderful resort offers the perfect location and service for couples wanting to escape for the perfect honeymoon or simply looking for a romantic holiday. We dedicate each moment to our passion for beauty /for celebration /for romance /for life. The rates displayed are valid from 8 Jan - 20 Apr 2022 only) Room rates from 21 April 2022 onwards, please inquire directly at "Request Booking" Button. 7 Nights Stay Room rates are inclusive of the following benefits: Daily breakfast for 2

THB4,000 Food and Beverage Credit

Free wireless internet

Daily Room Cleaning Note: The above mentioned rates are quote for 2 Adults only The above mentioned rates is not inclusive of Covid Test (RT-PCR) on day 0 at the airport, and Day5 at Kata Test Center for THB2200/person/time Book The Covid Test (RT-PCR) by yourself at the following link https://www.thailandpsas.com A 20% deposit is required to issue Hotel confirmation voucher, to further process Thailand pass. This deposit is refundable if Thailand pass is rejected. Another 80% amount of booking is required to pay at least 72 hours prior to arrival. Transfer from Phuket International Airport to The Shore at Katathani: Private VIP Van: THB 1,500 net per car per way (maximum 3 persons) Important: Example video of submitting Thailand Pass: www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpjSIsFf14I

