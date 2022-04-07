PHUKET TEST & GO

The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
7.9

50 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 7, 2022
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach - Image 0
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach - Image 1
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach - Image 2
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach - Image 3
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach - Image 4
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach - Image 5
+39 사진
빠른 응답

모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Welcome to The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach

Our Rawai beach hotel is located on the Southeast coast of Phuket, The Beachfront features its own beach and guests enjoy the unique flair of this tranquil part of Phuket. The Beachfront is just a few minutes away from Rawai Seafood village and a short drive from Chalong pier, Chalong temple, the Big Buddha, elephant camps, ATV tracks and of course the famous Nai Harn Beach with the nearby Promthep Sunset viewpoint.

Our 183 guest rooms and suites all feature a contemporary design, plus an array of amenities including a fully equipped kitchenette and free Wi-Fi. Many of the rooms offer either sea view or direct swimming pool access from the private patio.

Our all-day dining restaurant and beachfront bar cover our guests’ food and drink desires.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 시설:
  • Swimming pools & kids' pool
  • Beachfront area
  • Fitness Centre
  • Restaurant & Beach bar
  • Concierge & Business Services
  • Parking
  • 24 Hour Reception
  • 객실 시설 :
  • All rooms are non-smoking
  • Two door fridge
  • Terrace or balcony
  • Kitchenette with stove, sink & microwave
  • Bathroom amenities
  • Wi-Fi
  • Safe deposit box
  • LED TV with international channels
  • Indoor and outdoor seating area
모든 호텔 보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

25/46 Moo 5, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

파트너 호텔

풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

블루 비치 그랜드 리조트 앤 스파
9.2
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
로터스 블루 리조트 & 레스토랑
7.7
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 비짓 리조트 푸켓
8.5
평가
868 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
뷰 라와다 푸켓
7.7
평가
119 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카사 벨라 푸켓
8.7
평가
68 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
바빌론 풀 빌라
8.8
평가
136 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU