Phuket
7.9
Bewertung mit
50 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 7, 2022
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach - Image 0
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach - Image 1
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach - Image 2
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach - Image 3
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach - Image 4
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach - Image 5
Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

Welcome to The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach

Our Rawai beach hotel is located on the Southeast coast of Phuket, The Beachfront features its own beach and guests enjoy the unique flair of this tranquil part of Phuket. The Beachfront is just a few minutes away from Rawai Seafood village and a short drive from Chalong pier, Chalong temple, the Big Buddha, elephant camps, ATV tracks and of course the famous Nai Harn Beach with the nearby Promthep Sunset viewpoint.

Our 183 guest rooms and suites all feature a contemporary design, plus an array of amenities including a fully equipped kitchenette and free Wi-Fi. Many of the rooms offer either sea view or direct swimming pool access from the private patio.

Our all-day dining restaurant and beachfront bar cover our guests’ food and drink desires.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Anlagen:
  • Swimming pools & kids' pool
  • Beachfront area
  • Fitness Centre
  • Restaurant & Beach bar
  • Concierge & Business Services
  • Parking
  • 24 Hour Reception
  • Ausstattung der Zimmer:
  • All rooms are non-smoking
  • Two door fridge
  • Terrace or balcony
  • Kitchenette with stove, sink & microwave
  • Bathroom amenities
  • Wi-Fi
  • Safe deposit box
  • LED TV with international channels
  • Indoor and outdoor seating area
Adresse / Karte

25/46 Moo 5, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

