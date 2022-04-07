请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Welcome to The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
Our Rawai beach hotel is located on the Southeast coast of Phuket, The Beachfront features its own beach and guests enjoy the unique flair of this tranquil part of Phuket. The Beachfront is just a few minutes away from Rawai Seafood village and a short drive from Chalong pier, Chalong temple, the Big Buddha, elephant camps, ATV tracks and of course the famous Nai Harn Beach with the nearby Promthep Sunset viewpoint.
Our 183 guest rooms and suites all feature a contemporary design, plus an array of amenities including a fully equipped kitchenette and free Wi-Fi. Many of the rooms offer either sea view or direct swimming pool access from the private patio.
Our all-day dining restaurant and beachfront bar cover our guests’ food and drink desires.