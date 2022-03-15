BANGKOK TEST & GO

벨라 디 글로우 프라투남 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.6

13219 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 15, 2022
총 AQ 호텔 객실 100 침실
파트너 병원 Vichaivej International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for VELA Dhi GLOW Pratunam are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

방콕에 위치한 본 숙소(GLOW Pratunam Hotel)는 최고의 즐거움과 편안함을 누릴 수 있는 가장 이상적인 곳 입니다. 여기에서 손님들은 활기찬 도시가 제공하는 모든 것에 쉽게 접근할 수 있습니다. 그랜드 다이아몬드 플라자, 판팁 플라자 IT 몰, 판팁 플라자에 근접하고 친환경 호텔에서 특별한 편안함을 맛보실 수 있습니다. 글로우 프라투남 호텔 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. 이 호텔은 가장 안목 있는 손님도 만족시킬 수 있는 다양한 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 모든 게스트 숙박 시설은 비할 데 없는 편안함을 보장하기 위해 사려 깊은 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 호텔에서 피트니스센터, 실외 수영장 같은 독특한 여가를 즐길 수 있는 기회가 많이 있습니다. 본 숙소(글로우 프라투남 호텔)는 어떤 이유로 방콕에 머물기에 적합합니다.

