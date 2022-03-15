BANGKOK TEST & GO

VELA Dhi GLOW Pratunam - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.6

13219レビューによる評価
更新日 March 15, 2022
合計AQホテルの部屋 100 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Vichaivej International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for VELA Dhi GLOW Pratunam are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

あなたが探しているのがバンコクの便利な場所にあるホテルであるなら、GLOWプラトゥーナムホテル以上のものを探す必要はありません。ここから、ゲストは活気ある街が提供するすべてのものに簡単にアクセスできます。グランドダイアモンドプラザ、パンティッププラザITモール、パンティッププラザなどの市内の主要観光スポットが近くにあり、ホテルへの訪問者はその場所を気に入るはずです。 GLOW Pratunam Hotelは、ホテルのゲストに優れたサービスと幅広いアメニティを提供し、可能な限り快適な滞在をお約束します。このホテルには、最も目の肥えたゲストでも満足できる数多くの施設があります。すべての宿泊施設は、比類のない快適さを保証するために配慮の行き届いた設備を備えています。ホテルには、フィットネスセンター、屋外プールなど、多くのユニークなレクリエーションの機会があります。訪問の目的が何であれ、グロープラトゥーナムホテルはバンコクでの滞在に最適です。

