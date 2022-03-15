Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
あなたが探しているのがバンコクの便利な場所にあるホテルであるなら、GLOWプラトゥーナムホテル以上のものを探す必要はありません。ここから、ゲストは活気ある街が提供するすべてのものに簡単にアクセスできます。グランドダイアモンドプラザ、パンティッププラザITモール、パンティッププラザなどの市内の主要観光スポットが近くにあり、ホテルへの訪問者はその場所を気に入るはずです。 GLOW Pratunam Hotelは、ホテルのゲストに優れたサービスと幅広いアメニティを提供し、可能な限り快適な滞在をお約束します。このホテルには、最も目の肥えたゲストでも満足できる数多くの施設があります。すべての宿泊施設は、比類のない快適さを保証するために配慮の行き届いた設備を備えています。ホテルには、フィットネスセンター、屋外プールなど、多くのユニークなレクリエーションの機会があります。訪問の目的が何であれ、グロープラトゥーナムホテルはバンコクでの滞在に最適です。