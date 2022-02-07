BANGKOK TEST & GO

Leenova Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.1
rating with
53 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
฿7,200 DEPOSIT
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 108 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Thainakarin International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 31
฿23,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat

Leenova Hotel offers a swimming pool and air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi access.

It is 2 km from both Seacon Square and Paradise Park Shopping Centres. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a 30-minute drive from the hotel.

Each room at this hotel is equipped with a flat-screen cable TV and an electric kettle. They come with a private bathroom.

Guests can enjoy the on-site restaurant and there is also a 24-hour front desk at the property.

Amenities / Features

  • swimming pool,7-Eleven Purchase,International Channels,Small Frees for Children, Vegetarian Meals, Yoga Mat,Balcony,HDMI Carble,Internet-WiFi,Outdoor Facilities,Smoking Rooms Availble
Score
4.3/5
Very Good
Based on 74 reviews
Rating
Excellent
40
Very Good
25
Average
5
Poor
4
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Leenova Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇹🇼Fred

Reviewed on 07/02/2022
Arrived on 21/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Quiet place, clean room, and very friendly and helpful staffs.
Negatives
  • The food portions are too small for daily 3 meals, really not good.

This hotel located in quiet place, close to airport, good support with on-site nursing for RT-PCR test. But the daily meals need to be improved.

🇬🇧Sharon o’Brien

Reviewed on 26/01/2022
Arrived on 10/01/2022
4.1 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Room was spacious and clean
  • Balcony access
  • Garden access after first PCR result
  • Enjoyed the Thai food
  • Friendly staff and helpful

My stay In quarantine was fine and it passed quite quickly. The staff were helpful and friendly. Hopefully next time I come back quarantine won’t be so long

🇹🇭Atiporn Atibaedya

Reviewed on 25/01/2022
Arrived on 19/01/2022
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Great place with resonable price

Room is very comfortable, enough space for 1 person to be in 7-8 nights. Staff are very friendly and helpful and make you feel at home.

🇹🇭Sarisa Sitthawan

Reviewed on 07/01/2022
Arrived on 03/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • สะดวกสบาย พนักงานบริการดีค่ะ

ภาพรวมดีค่ะ อยู่ต่อ1วันด้วย พนักงานพร้อมบริการ เริศ อาหาร 3 มื้อ อร่อยทุกมื้อค่ะ สั่งมาทานจากข้างนอก พนักงานมีจานพลาสติกให้ค่ะ

🇸🇬Tey Allan

Reviewed on 01/01/2022
Arrived on 26/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Very helpful and responsive staff

This is a no frill hotel albeit with excellent service. Really value for money accommodation for budget conscious (yet safety) travellers

🇳🇴Rune Nilsen

Reviewed on 23/12/2021
Arrived on 05/12/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Was taken good care of and had good information.
Negatives
  • I sat 1hour 45 minutes at the airport waiting for the car that should drive me to the hotel without any information.

A pleasant stay when I finally arrived the hotel. Thanks to the hotel staff. I would absolutely come back for a stay at Leenova.

🇹🇭Saruda

Reviewed on 19/12/2021
Arrived on 03/12/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Staff very friendly
Negatives
  • Everything ok

Nice hotel very helpful and staff so friendly. Beautiful room food delicious. Recommended. Don't forget bring your own toothpaste and brush.

🇸🇬Lau Siew Yee

Reviewed on 18/12/2021
Arrived on 02/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • The receptionist was very professional in handling the swab test situation when I requested the test to be done ASAP. They agreed to my request.
Negatives
  • Nil

Leenova Hotel is a decent hotel with good food provided. The staff are very patient and very prone in their replies.

🇨🇦Lucas Salmon

Reviewed on 17/12/2021
Arrived on 01/12/2021
3.0 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Took 6 hours instead of the indicated 8+
Negatives
  • Staff were friendly

Quick results, the room was two single beds instead of a queen or even double, uncomfortable mattress, food was very hard to eat, sandwich had something akin to dog food smeared inside, would have been torture to stay longer than one day.

🇺🇸Michael Allen Garrett

Reviewed on 12/12/2021
Arrived on 26/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Great services
Negatives
  • None

Great service. At the airport when I arrived and straight to the room. Fast testing. Got results in the early morning of my stay.

🇮🇹Xavier

Reviewed on 06/12/2021
Arrived on 19/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Follow procedure for AQ
  • Easy to book, etc
  • Package all Test and Go: PCR at 1PM~ results came by 6PM~, very fast.
  • Food amount was enough
  • Complementary drinks, snacks are ok
  • Good Wifi speed
Negatives
  • Just need a bit more of maintenance
  • Initially they wanted to make me share shuttle from Airport. Upon requested no-sharing, the hotel accommodated it in 15m~

PCR very fast. Price is also ok, and wifi is fast. can be trusted. Payment done by card online, good booking service.

🇺🇸Elias Zachariadis

Reviewed on 06/12/2021
Arrived on 02/12/2021
4.1 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Very nice, polite service
  • Fast PCR test turnaround time
  • Wifi
  • Small balcony
  • Spacious room
  • Walking distance to Seacon Square
Negatives
  • Car transportation from airport took the long way to the hotel

As the review title says, I'd do 7 nights quarantine here if I had to. Thankfully though it was one night. Every staff at the hotel I interacted with was very polite and helpful, from the front desk to the porter guys. The pick up at the airport can be a little chaotic, but that's not the hotel's fault, airport staff are managing that. I had the PCR test within an hour and a half after checking in, and the result back after 6 hours. There was already food waiting for me in the room. Three meals per 24 hours were delivered promptly.

The wifi was good and the small balcony is great for a breath of fresh air.

The room itself is nice and spacious with quality mattresses and a nice bathroom. No proper table to eat though, just a desk.

The food, as others have noted, might not be to everyone's taste and might not be enough for some people. But if you know you're going to be stuck in a hotel room for 20-24 hours, you have to come prepared with some snacks from home.

The location is great, if you know, and care about, the area. It's next to a 7-11 and about a 20-min. walk from Seacon Square, one of the biggest malls in BangNa-Pravet.

The only slight negative is that the driver from the airport took the long way, for some reason, to the hotel. After a 30-hour flight, taking a 45-50 minute ride to a place that is supposed to be near the airport is not pleasant.

🇯🇵Yutaka Tanikawa

Reviewed on 03/12/2021
Arrived on 17/11/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Good health keep
  • Good employees
Negatives
  • Nothing

Thank you of all…………………… You make may trip good in Thailand.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

🇹🇭Jitra Moungma

Reviewed on 29/11/2021
Arrived on 11/11/2021
1.8 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Pick up at the airport - nice and comfortable
  • Check in late and Check out late
Negatives
  • Foods included a package but missed dinner. For breakfast and lunch was terrible.

Needs quality foods and healthy foods Needs cleaning in the room likes hand sanitizer Needs a big sing at the airport to pick up

🇩🇪โอลาฟ ลึทเชอร์

Reviewed on 28/11/2021
Arrived on 05/10/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Very friendly staff
  • Full Access balcony
  • Fast Delivering from things I ordered by 7 Eleven

Everything was good. We spent here our quarantine time beginning of october 2021. The staff was very friendly and every day you can spent 30 minutes at the relax point. All food served was typical Thai food and taste good.

🇩🇪Fred Walch

Reviewed on 19/11/2021
Arrived on 02/11/2021
3.2 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Friendly staff
Negatives
  • Food

4,000 Baht for one night is a bit expensive - price/quality could be better. Good access to seven eleven and other shops

🇮🇪Ray Mac Donald

Reviewed on 15/11/2021
Arrived on 02/11/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • The room is good, near the airport, the food is delicious
Negatives
  • None

I recommend this hotel Leenova Hotel. My friend recommended to me. If I have a chance, I will come again, valuable for money

🇦🇺hen

Reviewed on 05/11/2021
Arrived on 02/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Professionally run and executed
Negatives
  • None

Everything went like clockwork, well organized and efficient, the staff were warm and friendly, the happy ending was the result of a negative test.

🇹🇭Rawisara

Reviewed on 01/11/2021
Arrived on 23/10/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Room is spacious, friendly staff, good services, I can order from 7-eleven, Grab food.
Negatives
  • None

Recommend this hotel.I will come back again because I have to go to aboard next month. Value for my money.

🇦🇺Bella

Reviewed on 27/10/2021
Arrived on 01/10/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • reservation and staffs are very helpful.
  • Food is varied and yummy even need to be in plastic boxs every meals.
  • Wifi and movies in room
Negatives
  • Missing home so much.

It's better than I expected. It's hard to be in room only for7 days...here, I can get whatever I want. I can order something from outside. If I need to do quarantine again, I will come back here.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

83 Suphaphong 1 Alley, Lane 3-3, Nong Bon, Prawet, Bangkok 10250

