하얏트 플레이스 방콕 수 쿰빗 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.5

871 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 28, 2022
REFUND POLICY
43 리뷰
총 AQ 호텔 객실 120 침실
파트너 병원 Bangpokok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation policies: 1.The Thailand Pass has not been approved or denied. 2.Flight is cancelled.
3.A positive COVID-19 test result before departure to Thailand.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
스탠다드 룸 27
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,750 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
  • 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
뷰 룸 27
฿34,200 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,600 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,950 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
  • 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
스페셜티 킹룸 37
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿31,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,750 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
  • 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
킹 스위트 룸 51
฿59,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿43,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿7,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
  • 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
스위트 뷰 킹룸 58
฿59,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿43,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
  • 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult, 4 Children, 1 Infant
패밀리 룸 (최대 4 인) 64
฿111,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿80,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
  • 요가 매트

하얏트 플레이스 방콕 수쿰 빗은 검역 기간 동안 방콕 도심에서 가장 편안하고 평화로운 장소를 제공합니다. 방파 곡 9 국제 병원과 제휴하여 검역 기간 내내 세심한 서비스로 고객을 돌보고 있습니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • Room rates are inclusive of 1-meal (any meal)
  • COVID-19 swap test during stay & 1 set of ATK
  • 24 hours nurse a consultant
  • 단품 메뉴 식음료 20 % 할인
  • 20 % discount on laundry service
  • Room rates are in Thai Baht inclusive of VAT and service charge
  • 병원에서 제공하는 편도 공항 교통편 공유 밴(공항에서 호텔까지), 여행당 최대 4명(보건부 프로토콜에 따름)
  • Additional charge at THB 500 Net per car per way if private limousine is required
  • Food delivery service is allowed
점수
4.4/5
아주 좋아
기반 43 리뷰
평가
우수한
25
아주 좋아
17
평균
1
가난한
0
무서운
0
하얏트 플레이스 방콕 수 쿰빗 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 하얏트 플레이스 방콕 수 쿰빗
모든 리뷰보기

🇫🇷michel dufailly

검토 22/02/2022
도착 02/02/2022
5.0 Specialty King Room

Cela s'est très bien passé à tous les niveaux, nourriture, propreté, et gentillesse du personnel, et les 7 jours sont passés relativement vite !

🇸🇬Ashrael Koh

검토 22/02/2022
도착 06/02/2022
3.8 King Suite Room
긍정적
  • Airport transfer PCR test and check in is smooth and efficient
네거티브
  • Foot quality to improve

The booking for ASQ was quick and efficient via email with quick acknowledgment and turn around. The hotel staff is also attentive to detail to facilitate the Thai pass application.

🇨🇭Marcello Bani

검토 30/01/2022
도착 24/01/2022
4.0 Standard Room
긍정적
  • Good reception
네거티브
  • Nothing

I had a very good time with the Test & go 1 Day

Very nice room, Room was clean I had 3 good meals.

🇬🇧Carolyn Mary Butler

검토 17/01/2022
도착 29/12/2021
4.8 Standard Room
긍정적
  • The hotel was well organised & communicated well with me.
네거티브
  • My Covid results were delayed.

I would use this hotel to quarantine in again. They communicated well & were well organised. The collection from the airport was swift & I didn’t share with anyone. I was tested on arrival at the hotel & should have had my results at 4pm. Instead they were later into the evening. The paperwork was all in order & a helpful receptionists printed where I could have my second PCR.

🇬🇧Stephen Park

검토 15/01/2022
도착 29/12/2021
3.8 King Suite Room
긍정적
  • Comfortable room and quiet
네거티브
  • Expected better quality food from a Hyatt facility. Disappointed as well below average food often arriving cold. Poor show Hyatt, poor show!!
  • Limited TV channel selection for guests quarantined for considerable time
  • WiFi slow at times and drop out

I would like to highlight the following to anyone required to stay at an AQ facility and then travels onwards to their home, workplace, etc;

  1. Start your AQ accommodation booking process at least 3 weeks in advance of your journey
  2. Consider your arrival time at the AQ facility before arranging any travel on completion of your quarantine. If you arrive between 00:01 & 18:00 you may check out 1 day before the date specified on your AQ Confirmation Letter, see the attached image end of paragraph. My example was arrive on 29.12.21 at 08:30 and check out on 13.01.22. However I was allowed to check out on the 12th at my own choice

🇫🇮Mika

검토 13/01/2022
도착 29/12/2021
4.6 Standard Room
긍정적
  • Quick transportation, check in and service
네거티브
  • This room had no balcony, so I would not recommend for a long stay

The pick up at the airport was speedy, van nice. Check in and covid test also went quick, all together after landing I was in my room in 1,5 h. Room was big enough, clean and comfy, bathroom had shower only. No balcony so I would not like to stay very long time locked up. I payed extra and got quick lab test results and was out in 6 h. Decided to stay w my girlfriend and changed room for an extra charge of about 1000thb. Guests not allowed in Aq floors. Recommend.

🇬🇧GEOFF ROSS

검토 10/01/2022
도착 25/12/2021
4.5 Standard Room
긍정적
  • Excellent
네거티브
  • No visitors

An excellent hotel in a great location, first class service with meals and extra beers, just around the corner from my daughter in law.

🇦🇺Kerry Chadderton

검토 07/01/2022
도착 22/12/2021
2.9 Standard Room
긍정적
  • Great location
네거티브
  • Terrible service levels

Coordination of requests were poorly followed up and, with full respect of being in a foreign country, but English competency was very weak

🇹🇭Sittichoke S

검토 03/01/2022
도착 17/12/2021
4.7 View Room
긍정적
  • Comfortable room
  • incredible view
  • efficient services
네거티브
  • Email communication sometimes slow, did not answer some questions
  • Made a mistake on food order without realizing, did not get a call to correct it

It was excellent for test and go and probably for AQ as well. I wish they offer free bottles of water. Would be terrible without it for any stay longer than 1 day. Room was a good size. Bed was super comfortable. Complete bath amenities provided.

🇩🇪michael Goede

검토 01/01/2022
도착 16/12/2021
4.4 Suite View King Room
긍정적
  • View, room size , bed
네거티브
  • Food , but shure of Quarantaine

Alwaxs again , perfect organization for PCR test, nice stuff , good room , i get a update to a nice view suite

🇬🇧Derek Upson

검토 01/01/2022
도착 15/12/2021
4.7 Standard Room
긍정적
  • Excellent facilities
네거티브
  • None

The booking and transition from the airport to the AQ HOTEL was very well organised and apart from the Bangkok travel problems, everything went smoothly and was just what was needed after my flight

🇫🇮Ville Virtanen

검토 30/12/2021
도착 13/12/2021
4.4 Standard Room
긍정적
  • Comfortable
  • Clean and clean
  • Very silent room
네거티브
  • Nothing bad to say about hotel itself

As many of my friends experience Test & Sleep. Covid nurse told to call when result is ready. It was already in the evening, but nobody called to my room. I had to request my result by phone the next day before 11am. I wish to spend time at pool and restaurant after got negative result back. But no time to do so. Zero points from information. Overall highly recommend this hotel and its great service. Hyatt never dissapoints you.

🇺🇸William Meinhart

검토 23/12/2021
도착 06/12/2021
4.7 King Suite Room
긍정적
  • Upgraded our room to a suite at no extra charge.
  • PCR testing was very professional and timely.
  • Food was good.
네거티브
  • Could not contact the front desk from our room phone.

Excellent accommodations. Great view of the city. Hotel staff were helpful. PCR testing was done immediately after we arrived.

🇮🇹Liviano Lacchia

검토 21/12/2021
도착 04/12/2021
4.1 King Suite Room
긍정적
  • Service excellent
네거티브
  • Food terrible

Helpful, welcoming &prepared. Staff friendly and had all the answers. A great welcome back to Thailand after approximately 20 months absence. The testing set up and explanation very efficient.

🇹🇭Ronakorn Soponpunth

검토 20/12/2021
도착 05/12/2021
5.0 Specialty King Room
긍정적
  • good room
  • good location
  • good foods
네거티브
  • some food portion is too small

Highly recommend this place, I will definitely stay at this place again if i have business or related matters in the area

🇹🇭Jittida Haputpong

검토 20/12/2021
도착 01/12/2021
4.5 Standard Room
긍정적
  • Professional Service throughout my stay
  • Nurse/Swab Test on site
  • Lots of food options to order through their online menu
  • The room was very clean with plenty of amenities
  • Wifi is strong enough to do remote work/take video conference calls
네거티브
  • Rush Hour traffic to this location (mine was around 5/6PM) was pretty congested - took us over an hour to get from the Airport to the location.
  • No particular issue for one night, but the windows don't open so wouldn't recommend if you're going to do a longer quarantine stay here.
  • They didn't update me on the check-out date about my test results, I had to call them to find out around 10.30AM that I was cleared to go.

Pros and Cons list above should contain all my findings from the Test & Go experience at the hotel. Thanks!

🇫🇷Lazaro jeremy jean-paul julien

검토 18/12/2021
도착 02/12/2021
3.6 Specialty King Room
긍정적
  • Beautiful room and nice people work
네거티브
  • Food is no good

The room and people work there is good but no smoking room its very big problem when u cant go out and food is no good

🇪🇸JOAN RAMON FITO GUIX

검토 14/12/2021
도착 27/11/2021
4.5 Standard Room
긍정적
  • AQ measures really well done with fast result to PCR analyses.
네거티브
  • Little longer waiting time at airport.

I would appreciate little more explanations to show for menu selection and drinks have never arrived.

🇺🇸Rick Ray

검토 12/12/2021
도착 24/12/2021
4.7 Suite View King Room
긍정적
  • Everything was handled very professionally and my arrival went very smoothly.

From the very beginning of applying for the service to assist with the Thailand Pass, everything was handled very quickly and professionally.

🇬🇧Robert Richard Stockfis

검토 09/12/2021
도착 23/11/2021
4.5 View Room
긍정적
  • Greeted by curteous staff at suwannaphum airport
  • Excellent location for Prakanong
  • Marvellous food!
  • Comfy bed and good air-con
네거티브
  • None that I could find with only a one night stay

Could definitely recommend the hotel for AQ one night stay. Please see above for pros and cons, thank you. .

Hotel Offer Brochure

음식 메뉴 이미지

주소 /지도

22/5 Sukhumvit Soi 24, klongtoei, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

