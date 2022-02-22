BANGKOK TEST & GO

曼谷素坤逸凯悦嘉轩酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.5
通过
871条评论进行评分
更新于 February 28, 2022
快速反应
REFUND POLICY
43 评论
AQ酒店客房总数 120 卧室
伙伴医院 Bangpokok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation policies: 1.The Thailand Pass has not been approved or denied. 2.Flight is cancelled.
3.A positive COVID-19 test result before departure to Thailand.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
标准间 27
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,750 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
观景房 27
฿34,200 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,600 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,950 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
特色特大号床间 37
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿31,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,750 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
特大号床套房 51
฿59,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿43,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿7,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 家庭套房
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
套房景观特大号床间 58
฿59,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿43,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 家庭套房
  • HDMI电缆
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 4 Children, 1 Infant
家庭间（最多 4 人） 64
฿111,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿80,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 连接房间
  • 家庭套房
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫

曼谷素坤逸凯悦酒店为您提供隔离期间曼谷市中心最舒适，最宁静的地方。我们与Bangpakok 9国际医院合作，在整个检疫期间为客人提供周到的服务。

便利设施/功能

  • Room rates are inclusive of 1-meal (any meal)
  • COVID-19 swap test during stay & 1 set of ATK
  • 24 hours nurse a consultant
  • 点菜菜单上的食品和饮料可享受20％的折扣
  • 20 % discount on laundry service
  • Room rates are in Thai Baht inclusive of VAT and service charge
  • 医院提供的单程机场接送共享面包车（机场到酒店），每次最多 4 人（根据公共卫生部协议）
  • Additional charge at THB 500 Net per car per way if private limousine is required
  • Food delivery service is allowed
分数
4.4/5
非常好
基于 43 评论
评分
优秀的
25
非常好
17
平均数
1
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是曼谷素坤逸凯悦嘉轩酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 曼谷素坤逸凯悦嘉轩酒店
查看所有评论

🇫🇷michel dufailly

评论于 22/02/2022
到达 02/02/2022
5.0 Specialty King Room

Cela s'est très bien passé à tous les niveaux, nourriture, propreté, et gentillesse du personnel, et les 7 jours sont passés relativement vite !

🇸🇬Ashrael Koh

评论于 22/02/2022
到达 06/02/2022
3.8 King Suite Room
正数
  • Airport transfer PCR test and check in is smooth and efficient
负面的
  • Foot quality to improve

The booking for ASQ was quick and efficient via email with quick acknowledgment and turn around. The hotel staff is also attentive to detail to facilitate the Thai pass application.

🇨🇭Marcello Bani

评论于 30/01/2022
到达 24/01/2022
4.0 Standard Room
正数
  • Good reception
负面的
  • Nothing

I had a very good time with the Test & go 1 Day

Very nice room, Room was clean I had 3 good meals.

🇬🇧Carolyn Mary Butler

评论于 17/01/2022
到达 29/12/2021
4.8 Standard Room
正数
  • The hotel was well organised & communicated well with me.
负面的
  • My Covid results were delayed.

I would use this hotel to quarantine in again. They communicated well & were well organised. The collection from the airport was swift & I didn’t share with anyone. I was tested on arrival at the hotel & should have had my results at 4pm. Instead they were later into the evening. The paperwork was all in order & a helpful receptionists printed where I could have my second PCR.

🇬🇧Stephen Park

评论于 15/01/2022
到达 29/12/2021
3.8 King Suite Room
正数
  • Comfortable room and quiet
负面的
  • Expected better quality food from a Hyatt facility. Disappointed as well below average food often arriving cold. Poor show Hyatt, poor show!!
  • Limited TV channel selection for guests quarantined for considerable time
  • WiFi slow at times and drop out

I would like to highlight the following to anyone required to stay at an AQ facility and then travels onwards to their home, workplace, etc;

  1. Start your AQ accommodation booking process at least 3 weeks in advance of your journey
  2. Consider your arrival time at the AQ facility before arranging any travel on completion of your quarantine. If you arrive between 00:01 & 18:00 you may check out 1 day before the date specified on your AQ Confirmation Letter, see the attached image end of paragraph. My example was arrive on 29.12.21 at 08:30 and check out on 13.01.22. However I was allowed to check out on the 12th at my own choice

🇫🇮Mika

评论于 13/01/2022
到达 29/12/2021
4.6 Standard Room
正数
  • Quick transportation, check in and service
负面的
  • This room had no balcony, so I would not recommend for a long stay

The pick up at the airport was speedy, van nice. Check in and covid test also went quick, all together after landing I was in my room in 1,5 h. Room was big enough, clean and comfy, bathroom had shower only. No balcony so I would not like to stay very long time locked up. I payed extra and got quick lab test results and was out in 6 h. Decided to stay w my girlfriend and changed room for an extra charge of about 1000thb. Guests not allowed in Aq floors. Recommend.

🇬🇧GEOFF ROSS

评论于 10/01/2022
到达 25/12/2021
4.5 Standard Room
正数
  • Excellent
负面的
  • No visitors

An excellent hotel in a great location, first class service with meals and extra beers, just around the corner from my daughter in law.

🇦🇺Kerry Chadderton

评论于 07/01/2022
到达 22/12/2021
2.9 Standard Room
正数
  • Great location
负面的
  • Terrible service levels

Coordination of requests were poorly followed up and, with full respect of being in a foreign country, but English competency was very weak

🇹🇭Sittichoke S

评论于 03/01/2022
到达 17/12/2021
4.7 View Room
正数
  • Comfortable room
  • incredible view
  • efficient services
负面的
  • Email communication sometimes slow, did not answer some questions
  • Made a mistake on food order without realizing, did not get a call to correct it

It was excellent for test and go and probably for AQ as well. I wish they offer free bottles of water. Would be terrible without it for any stay longer than 1 day. Room was a good size. Bed was super comfortable. Complete bath amenities provided.

🇩🇪michael Goede

评论于 01/01/2022
到达 16/12/2021
4.4 Suite View King Room
正数
  • View, room size , bed
负面的
  • Food , but shure of Quarantaine

Alwaxs again , perfect organization for PCR test, nice stuff , good room , i get a update to a nice view suite

🇬🇧Derek Upson

评论于 01/01/2022
到达 15/12/2021
4.7 Standard Room
正数
  • Excellent facilities
负面的
  • None

The booking and transition from the airport to the AQ HOTEL was very well organised and apart from the Bangkok travel problems, everything went smoothly and was just what was needed after my flight

🇫🇮Ville Virtanen

评论于 30/12/2021
到达 13/12/2021
4.4 Standard Room
正数
  • Comfortable
  • Clean and clean
  • Very silent room
负面的
  • Nothing bad to say about hotel itself

As many of my friends experience Test & Sleep. Covid nurse told to call when result is ready. It was already in the evening, but nobody called to my room. I had to request my result by phone the next day before 11am. I wish to spend time at pool and restaurant after got negative result back. But no time to do so. Zero points from information. Overall highly recommend this hotel and its great service. Hyatt never dissapoints you.

🇺🇸William Meinhart

评论于 23/12/2021
到达 06/12/2021
4.7 King Suite Room
正数
  • Upgraded our room to a suite at no extra charge.
  • PCR testing was very professional and timely.
  • Food was good.
负面的
  • Could not contact the front desk from our room phone.

Excellent accommodations. Great view of the city. Hotel staff were helpful. PCR testing was done immediately after we arrived.

🇮🇹Liviano Lacchia

评论于 21/12/2021
到达 04/12/2021
4.1 King Suite Room
正数
  • Service excellent
负面的
  • Food terrible

Helpful, welcoming &prepared. Staff friendly and had all the answers. A great welcome back to Thailand after approximately 20 months absence. The testing set up and explanation very efficient.

🇹🇭Ronakorn Soponpunth

评论于 20/12/2021
到达 05/12/2021
5.0 Specialty King Room
正数
  • good room
  • good location
  • good foods
负面的
  • some food portion is too small

Highly recommend this place, I will definitely stay at this place again if i have business or related matters in the area

🇹🇭Jittida Haputpong

评论于 20/12/2021
到达 01/12/2021
4.5 Standard Room
正数
  • Professional Service throughout my stay
  • Nurse/Swab Test on site
  • Lots of food options to order through their online menu
  • The room was very clean with plenty of amenities
  • Wifi is strong enough to do remote work/take video conference calls
负面的
  • Rush Hour traffic to this location (mine was around 5/6PM) was pretty congested - took us over an hour to get from the Airport to the location.
  • No particular issue for one night, but the windows don't open so wouldn't recommend if you're going to do a longer quarantine stay here.
  • They didn't update me on the check-out date about my test results, I had to call them to find out around 10.30AM that I was cleared to go.

Pros and Cons list above should contain all my findings from the Test & Go experience at the hotel. Thanks!

🇫🇷Lazaro jeremy jean-paul julien

评论于 18/12/2021
到达 02/12/2021
3.6 Specialty King Room
正数
  • Beautiful room and nice people work
负面的
  • Food is no good

The room and people work there is good but no smoking room its very big problem when u cant go out and food is no good

🇪🇸JOAN RAMON FITO GUIX

评论于 14/12/2021
到达 27/11/2021
4.5 Standard Room
正数
  • AQ measures really well done with fast result to PCR analyses.
负面的
  • Little longer waiting time at airport.

I would appreciate little more explanations to show for menu selection and drinks have never arrived.

🇺🇸Rick Ray

评论于 12/12/2021
到达 24/12/2021
4.7 Suite View King Room
正数
  • Everything was handled very professionally and my arrival went very smoothly.

From the very beginning of applying for the service to assist with the Thailand Pass, everything was handled very quickly and professionally.

🇬🇧Robert Richard Stockfis

评论于 09/12/2021
到达 23/11/2021
4.5 View Room
正数
  • Greeted by curteous staff at suwannaphum airport
  • Excellent location for Prakanong
  • Marvellous food!
  • Comfy bed and good air-con
负面的
  • None that I could find with only a one night stay

Could definitely recommend the hotel for AQ one night stay. Please see above for pros and cons, thank you. .

Hotel Offer Brochure

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

22/5 Sukhumvit Soi 24, klongtoei, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

