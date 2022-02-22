BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.5
Bewertung mit
871 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 28, 2022
Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 0
Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 1
Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 2
Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 3
Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 4
Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 5
+3 Fotos
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 120 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Bangpokok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation policies: 1.The Thailand Pass has not been approved or denied. 2.Flight is cancelled.
3.A positive COVID-19 test result before departure to Thailand.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standardzimmer 27
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,750 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Zimmer anzeigen 27
฿34,200 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,600 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,950 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Spezialität King Room 37
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿31,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,750 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
King Suite Zimmer 51
฿59,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿43,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿7,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Familiensuiten
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite View King Zimmer 58
฿59,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿43,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Familiensuiten
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 1 Adult, 4 Children, 1 Infant
Familienzimmer (Max 4 Personen) 64
฿111,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿80,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Familiensuiten
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte

Das Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit bietet während Ihrer Quarantäne den bequemsten und friedlichsten Ort im Herzen der Stadt Bangkok. In Zusammenarbeit mit dem Bangpakok 9 International Hospital kümmern wir uns während der gesamten Quarantänezeit um unsere Gäste mit aufmerksamem Service.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Room rates are inclusive of 1-meal (any meal)
  • COVID-19 swap test during stay & 1 set of ATK
  • 24 hours nurse a consultant
  • 20% Rabatt auf Speisen und Getränke à la carte
  • 20 % discount on laundry service
  • Room rates are in Thai Baht inclusive of VAT and service charge
  • Einweg-Flughafentransfer gemeinsamer Van (Flughafen zum Hotel), bereitgestellt vom Krankenhaus, maximal 4 Personen pro Fahrt (gemäß Protokoll des Gesundheitsministeriums)
  • Additional charge at THB 500 Net per car per way if private limousine is required
  • Food delivery service is allowed
Ergebnis
4.4/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 43 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
25
Sehr gut
17
Durchschnittlich
1
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇫🇷michel dufailly

Bewertet am 22/02/2022
Angekommen um 02/02/2022
5.0 Specialty King Room

Cela s'est très bien passé à tous les niveaux, nourriture, propreté, et gentillesse du personnel, et les 7 jours sont passés relativement vite !

🇸🇬Ashrael Koh

Bewertet am 22/02/2022
Angekommen um 06/02/2022
3.8 King Suite Room
Positiv
  • Airport transfer PCR test and check in is smooth and efficient
Negative
  • Foot quality to improve

The booking for ASQ was quick and efficient via email with quick acknowledgment and turn around. The hotel staff is also attentive to detail to facilitate the Thai pass application.

🇨🇭Marcello Bani

Bewertet am 30/01/2022
Angekommen um 24/01/2022
4.0 Standard Room
Positiv
  • Good reception
Negative
  • Nothing

I had a very good time with the Test & go 1 Day

Very nice room, Room was clean I had 3 good meals.

🇬🇧Carolyn Mary Butler

Bewertet am 17/01/2022
Angekommen um 29/12/2021
4.8 Standard Room
Positiv
  • The hotel was well organised & communicated well with me.
Negative
  • My Covid results were delayed.

I would use this hotel to quarantine in again. They communicated well & were well organised. The collection from the airport was swift & I didn’t share with anyone. I was tested on arrival at the hotel & should have had my results at 4pm. Instead they were later into the evening. The paperwork was all in order & a helpful receptionists printed where I could have my second PCR.

🇬🇧Stephen Park

Bewertet am 15/01/2022
Angekommen um 29/12/2021
3.8 King Suite Room
Positiv
  • Comfortable room and quiet
Negative
  • Expected better quality food from a Hyatt facility. Disappointed as well below average food often arriving cold. Poor show Hyatt, poor show!!
  • Limited TV channel selection for guests quarantined for considerable time
  • WiFi slow at times and drop out

I would like to highlight the following to anyone required to stay at an AQ facility and then travels onwards to their home, workplace, etc;

  1. Start your AQ accommodation booking process at least 3 weeks in advance of your journey
  2. Consider your arrival time at the AQ facility before arranging any travel on completion of your quarantine. If you arrive between 00:01 & 18:00 you may check out 1 day before the date specified on your AQ Confirmation Letter, see the attached image end of paragraph. My example was arrive on 29.12.21 at 08:30 and check out on 13.01.22. However I was allowed to check out on the 12th at my own choice

🇫🇮Mika

Bewertet am 13/01/2022
Angekommen um 29/12/2021
4.6 Standard Room
Positiv
  • Quick transportation, check in and service
Negative
  • This room had no balcony, so I would not recommend for a long stay

The pick up at the airport was speedy, van nice. Check in and covid test also went quick, all together after landing I was in my room in 1,5 h. Room was big enough, clean and comfy, bathroom had shower only. No balcony so I would not like to stay very long time locked up. I payed extra and got quick lab test results and was out in 6 h. Decided to stay w my girlfriend and changed room for an extra charge of about 1000thb. Guests not allowed in Aq floors. Recommend.

🇬🇧GEOFF ROSS

Bewertet am 10/01/2022
Angekommen um 25/12/2021
4.5 Standard Room
Positiv
  • Excellent
Negative
  • No visitors

An excellent hotel in a great location, first class service with meals and extra beers, just around the corner from my daughter in law.

🇦🇺Kerry Chadderton

Bewertet am 07/01/2022
Angekommen um 22/12/2021
2.9 Standard Room
Positiv
  • Great location
Negative
  • Terrible service levels

Coordination of requests were poorly followed up and, with full respect of being in a foreign country, but English competency was very weak

🇹🇭Sittichoke S

Bewertet am 03/01/2022
Angekommen um 17/12/2021
4.7 View Room
Positiv
  • Comfortable room
  • incredible view
  • efficient services
Negative
  • Email communication sometimes slow, did not answer some questions
  • Made a mistake on food order without realizing, did not get a call to correct it

It was excellent for test and go and probably for AQ as well. I wish they offer free bottles of water. Would be terrible without it for any stay longer than 1 day. Room was a good size. Bed was super comfortable. Complete bath amenities provided.

🇩🇪michael Goede

Bewertet am 01/01/2022
Angekommen um 16/12/2021
4.4 Suite View King Room
Positiv
  • View, room size , bed
Negative
  • Food , but shure of Quarantaine

Alwaxs again , perfect organization for PCR test, nice stuff , good room , i get a update to a nice view suite

🇬🇧Derek Upson

Bewertet am 01/01/2022
Angekommen um 15/12/2021
4.7 Standard Room
Positiv
  • Excellent facilities
Negative
  • None

The booking and transition from the airport to the AQ HOTEL was very well organised and apart from the Bangkok travel problems, everything went smoothly and was just what was needed after my flight

🇫🇮Ville Virtanen

Bewertet am 30/12/2021
Angekommen um 13/12/2021
4.4 Standard Room
Positiv
  • Comfortable
  • Clean and clean
  • Very silent room
Negative
  • Nothing bad to say about hotel itself

As many of my friends experience Test & Sleep. Covid nurse told to call when result is ready. It was already in the evening, but nobody called to my room. I had to request my result by phone the next day before 11am. I wish to spend time at pool and restaurant after got negative result back. But no time to do so. Zero points from information. Overall highly recommend this hotel and its great service. Hyatt never dissapoints you.

🇺🇸William Meinhart

Bewertet am 23/12/2021
Angekommen um 06/12/2021
4.7 King Suite Room
Positiv
  • Upgraded our room to a suite at no extra charge.
  • PCR testing was very professional and timely.
  • Food was good.
Negative
  • Could not contact the front desk from our room phone.

Excellent accommodations. Great view of the city. Hotel staff were helpful. PCR testing was done immediately after we arrived.

🇮🇹Liviano Lacchia

Bewertet am 21/12/2021
Angekommen um 04/12/2021
4.1 King Suite Room
Positiv
  • Service excellent
Negative
  • Food terrible

Helpful, welcoming &prepared. Staff friendly and had all the answers. A great welcome back to Thailand after approximately 20 months absence. The testing set up and explanation very efficient.

🇹🇭Ronakorn Soponpunth

Bewertet am 20/12/2021
Angekommen um 05/12/2021
5.0 Specialty King Room
Positiv
  • good room
  • good location
  • good foods
Negative
  • some food portion is too small

Highly recommend this place, I will definitely stay at this place again if i have business or related matters in the area

🇹🇭Jittida Haputpong

Bewertet am 20/12/2021
Angekommen um 01/12/2021
4.5 Standard Room
Positiv
  • Professional Service throughout my stay
  • Nurse/Swab Test on site
  • Lots of food options to order through their online menu
  • The room was very clean with plenty of amenities
  • Wifi is strong enough to do remote work/take video conference calls
Negative
  • Rush Hour traffic to this location (mine was around 5/6PM) was pretty congested - took us over an hour to get from the Airport to the location.
  • No particular issue for one night, but the windows don't open so wouldn't recommend if you're going to do a longer quarantine stay here.
  • They didn't update me on the check-out date about my test results, I had to call them to find out around 10.30AM that I was cleared to go.

Pros and Cons list above should contain all my findings from the Test & Go experience at the hotel. Thanks!

🇫🇷Lazaro jeremy jean-paul julien

Bewertet am 18/12/2021
Angekommen um 02/12/2021
3.6 Specialty King Room
Positiv
  • Beautiful room and nice people work
Negative
  • Food is no good

The room and people work there is good but no smoking room its very big problem when u cant go out and food is no good

🇪🇸JOAN RAMON FITO GUIX

Bewertet am 14/12/2021
Angekommen um 27/11/2021
4.5 Standard Room
Positiv
  • AQ measures really well done with fast result to PCR analyses.
Negative
  • Little longer waiting time at airport.

I would appreciate little more explanations to show for menu selection and drinks have never arrived.

🇺🇸Rick Ray

Bewertet am 12/12/2021
Angekommen um 24/12/2021
4.7 Suite View King Room
Positiv
  • Everything was handled very professionally and my arrival went very smoothly.

From the very beginning of applying for the service to assist with the Thailand Pass, everything was handled very quickly and professionally.

🇬🇧Robert Richard Stockfis

Bewertet am 09/12/2021
Angekommen um 23/11/2021
4.5 View Room
Positiv
  • Greeted by curteous staff at suwannaphum airport
  • Excellent location for Prakanong
  • Marvellous food!
  • Comfy bed and good air-con
Negative
  • None that I could find with only a one night stay

Could definitely recommend the hotel for AQ one night stay. Please see above for pros and cons, thank you. .

Hotel Offer Brochure

Lebensmittelmenü Bilder

Adresse / Karte

22/5 Sukhumvit Soi 24, klongtoei, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

