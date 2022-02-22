Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 120 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Bangpokok 9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation policies:
1.The Thailand Pass has not been approved or denied.
2.Flight is cancelled.
3.A positive COVID-19 test result before departure to Thailand.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre standard 27m²
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,750 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre avec vue 27m²
฿34,200 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,600 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,950 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre King Spécialisée 37m²
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿31,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,750 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre King Suite 51m²
฿59,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿43,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿7,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Suites familiales
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre Lit King-Size Suite avec Vue 58m²
฿59,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿43,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Suites familiales
- Câble HDMI
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 4 Children, 1 Infant
Chambre Familiale (Max 4 personnes) 64m²
฿111,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿80,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Chambre communicante
- Suites familiales
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit offre l'endroit le plus confortable et le plus paisible au cœur de la ville de Bangkok pendant votre quarantaine. En partenariat avec Bangpakok 9 International Hospital, nous prenons en charge nos clients avec un service attentionné tout au long de la période de quarantaine.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Room rates are inclusive of 1-meal (any meal)
- COVID-19 swap test during stay & 1 set of ATK
- 24 hours nurse a consultant
- 20% de réduction sur la nourriture et les boissons sur le menu à la carte
- 20 % discount on laundry service
- Room rates are in Thai Baht inclusive of VAT and service charge
- Transfert aéroport aller simple en van partagé (de l'aéroport à l'hôtel) fourni par l'hôpital, maximum 4 personnes par voyage (conformément au protocole du ministère de la Santé publique)
- Additional charge at THB 500 Net per car per way if private limousine is required
- Food delivery service is allowed
But
4.4/5
Très bien
Basé sur 43 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Hyatt Place Bangkok SukhumvitVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
5.0 Specialty King Room
Cela s'est très bien passé à tous les niveaux, nourriture, propreté, et gentillesse du personnel, et les 7 jours sont passés relativement vite !
3.8 King Suite Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Airport transfer PCR test and check in is smooth and efficient
The booking for ASQ was quick and efficient via email with quick acknowledgment and turn around. The hotel staff is also attentive to detail to facilitate the Thai pass application.
4.0 Standard Room
PositifsNégatifs
I had a very good time with the Test & go 1 Day
Very nice room,
Room was clean
I had 3 good meals.
4.8 Standard Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- The hotel was well organised & communicated well with me.
- My Covid results were delayed.
I would use this hotel to quarantine in again. They communicated well & were well organised. The collection from the airport was swift & I didn’t share with anyone. I was tested on arrival at the hotel & should have had my results at 4pm. Instead they were later into the evening. The paperwork was all in order & a helpful receptionists printed where I could have my second PCR.
3.8 King Suite Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Comfortable room and quiet
- Expected better quality food from a Hyatt facility. Disappointed as well below average food often arriving cold. Poor show Hyatt, poor show!!
- Limited TV channel selection for guests quarantined for considerable time
- WiFi slow at times and drop out
I would like to highlight the following to anyone required to stay at an AQ facility and then travels onwards to their home, workplace, etc;
- Start your AQ accommodation booking process at least 3 weeks in advance of your journey
- Consider your arrival time at the AQ facility before arranging any travel on completion of your quarantine. If you arrive between 00:01 & 18:00 you may check out 1 day before the date specified on your AQ Confirmation Letter, see the attached image end of paragraph. My example was arrive on 29.12.21 at 08:30 and check out on 13.01.22. However I was allowed to check out on the 12th at my own choice
4.6 Standard Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Quick transportation, check in and service
- This room had no balcony, so I would not recommend for a long stay
The pick up at the airport was speedy, van nice. Check in and covid test also went quick, all together after landing I was in my room in 1,5 h. Room was big enough, clean and comfy, bathroom had shower only. No balcony so I would not like to stay very long time locked up. I payed extra and got quick lab test results and was out in 6 h. Decided to stay w my girlfriend and changed room for an extra charge of about 1000thb. Guests not allowed in Aq floors. Recommend.
4.5 Standard Room
PositifsNégatifs
An excellent hotel in a great location, first class service with meals and extra beers, just around the corner from my daughter in law.
2.9 Standard Room
PositifsNégatifs
Coordination of requests were poorly followed up and, with full respect of being in a foreign country, but English competency was very weak
4.7 View Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Comfortable room
- incredible view
- efficient services
- Email communication sometimes slow, did not answer some questions
- Made a mistake on food order without realizing, did not get a call to correct it
It was excellent for test and go and probably for AQ as well. I wish they offer free bottles of water. Would be terrible without it for any stay longer than 1 day. Room was a good size. Bed was super comfortable. Complete bath amenities provided.
4.4 Suite View King Room
PositifsNégatifs
- Food , but shure of Quarantaine
Alwaxs again , perfect organization for PCR test, nice stuff , good room , i get a update to a nice view suite
4.7 Standard Room
PositifsNégatifs
The booking and transition from the airport to the AQ HOTEL was very well organised and apart from the Bangkok travel problems, everything went smoothly and was just what was needed after my flight
4.4 Standard Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Comfortable
- Clean and clean
- Very silent room
- Nothing bad to say about hotel itself
As many of my friends experience Test & Sleep. Covid nurse told to call when result is ready. It was already in the evening, but nobody called to my room. I had to request my result by phone the next day before 11am. I wish to spend time at pool and restaurant after got negative result back. But no time to do so. Zero points from information.
Overall highly recommend this hotel and its great service. Hyatt never dissapoints you.
4.7 King Suite Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Upgraded our room to a suite at no extra charge.
- PCR testing was very professional and timely.
- Food was good.
- Could not contact the front desk from our room phone.
Excellent accommodations. Great view of the city. Hotel staff were helpful. PCR testing was done immediately after we arrived.
4.1 King Suite Room
PositifsNégatifs
Helpful, welcoming &prepared. Staff friendly and had all the answers. A great welcome back to Thailand after approximately 20 months absence. The testing set up and explanation very efficient.
5.0 Specialty King Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- good room
- good location
- good foods
- some food portion is too small
Highly recommend this place, I will definitely stay at this place again if i have business or related matters in the area
4.5 Standard Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Professional Service throughout my stay
- Nurse/Swab Test on site
- Lots of food options to order through their online menu
- The room was very clean with plenty of amenities
- Wifi is strong enough to do remote work/take video conference calls
- Rush Hour traffic to this location (mine was around 5/6PM) was pretty congested - took us over an hour to get from the Airport to the location.
- No particular issue for one night, but the windows don't open so wouldn't recommend if you're going to do a longer quarantine stay here.
- They didn't update me on the check-out date about my test results, I had to call them to find out around 10.30AM that I was cleared to go.
Pros and Cons list above should contain all my findings from the Test & Go experience at the hotel. Thanks!
3.6 Specialty King Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Beautiful room and nice people work
The room and people work there is good but no smoking room its very big problem when u cant go out and food is no good
4.5 Standard Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- AQ measures really well done with fast result to PCR analyses.
- Little longer waiting time at airport.
I would appreciate little more explanations to show for menu selection and drinks have never arrived.
4.7 Suite View King Room
Positifs
- Everything was handled very professionally and my arrival went very smoothly.
From the very beginning of applying for the service to assist with the Thailand Pass, everything was handled very quickly and professionally.
4.5 View Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Greeted by curteous staff at suwannaphum airport
- Excellent location for Prakanong
- Marvellous food!
- Comfy bed and good air-con
- None that I could find with only a one night stay
Could definitely recommend the hotel for AQ one night stay. Please see above for pros and cons, thank you. .
Images du menu alimentaire
