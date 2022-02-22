BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.5
note avec
871 avis
Mis à jour le February 28, 2022
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 120 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Bangpokok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation policies: 1.The Thailand Pass has not been approved or denied. 2.Flight is cancelled.
3.A positive COVID-19 test result before departure to Thailand.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre standard 27
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,750 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre avec vue 27
฿34,200 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,600 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,950 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre King Spécialisée 37
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿31,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,750 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre King Suite 51
฿59,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿43,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿7,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Baignoire
  • Cafetière
  • Suites familiales
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre Lit King-Size Suite avec Vue 58
฿59,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿43,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Baignoire
  • Cafetière
  • Suites familiales
  • Câble HDMI
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 4 Children, 1 Infant
Chambre Familiale (Max 4 personnes) 64
฿111,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿80,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Chambre communicante
  • Suites familiales
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
  • Tapis de yoga

Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit offre l'endroit le plus confortable et le plus paisible au cœur de la ville de Bangkok pendant votre quarantaine. En partenariat avec Bangpakok 9 International Hospital, nous prenons en charge nos clients avec un service attentionné tout au long de la période de quarantaine.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Room rates are inclusive of 1-meal (any meal)
  • COVID-19 swap test during stay & 1 set of ATK
  • 24 hours nurse a consultant
  • 20% de réduction sur la nourriture et les boissons sur le menu à la carte
  • 20 % discount on laundry service
  • Room rates are in Thai Baht inclusive of VAT and service charge
  • Transfert aéroport aller simple en van partagé (de l'aéroport à l'hôtel) fourni par l'hôpital, maximum 4 personnes par voyage (conformément au protocole du ministère de la Santé publique)
  • Additional charge at THB 500 Net per car per way if private limousine is required
  • Food delivery service is allowed
But
4.4/5
Très bien
Basé sur 43 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
25
Très bien
17
Moyenne
1
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
🇫🇷michel dufailly

Révisé le 22/02/2022
Arrivé le 02/02/2022
5.0 Specialty King Room

Cela s'est très bien passé à tous les niveaux, nourriture, propreté, et gentillesse du personnel, et les 7 jours sont passés relativement vite !

🇸🇬Ashrael Koh

Révisé le 22/02/2022
Arrivé le 06/02/2022
3.8 King Suite Room
Positifs
  • Airport transfer PCR test and check in is smooth and efficient
Négatifs
  • Foot quality to improve

The booking for ASQ was quick and efficient via email with quick acknowledgment and turn around. The hotel staff is also attentive to detail to facilitate the Thai pass application.

🇨🇭Marcello Bani

Révisé le 30/01/2022
Arrivé le 24/01/2022
4.0 Standard Room
Positifs
  • Good reception
Négatifs
  • Nothing

I had a very good time with the Test & go 1 Day

Very nice room, Room was clean I had 3 good meals.

🇬🇧Carolyn Mary Butler

Révisé le 17/01/2022
Arrivé le 29/12/2021
4.8 Standard Room
Positifs
  • The hotel was well organised & communicated well with me.
Négatifs
  • My Covid results were delayed.

I would use this hotel to quarantine in again. They communicated well & were well organised. The collection from the airport was swift & I didn’t share with anyone. I was tested on arrival at the hotel & should have had my results at 4pm. Instead they were later into the evening. The paperwork was all in order & a helpful receptionists printed where I could have my second PCR.

🇬🇧Stephen Park

Révisé le 15/01/2022
Arrivé le 29/12/2021
3.8 King Suite Room
Positifs
  • Comfortable room and quiet
Négatifs
  • Expected better quality food from a Hyatt facility. Disappointed as well below average food often arriving cold. Poor show Hyatt, poor show!!
  • Limited TV channel selection for guests quarantined for considerable time
  • WiFi slow at times and drop out

I would like to highlight the following to anyone required to stay at an AQ facility and then travels onwards to their home, workplace, etc;

  1. Start your AQ accommodation booking process at least 3 weeks in advance of your journey
  2. Consider your arrival time at the AQ facility before arranging any travel on completion of your quarantine. If you arrive between 00:01 & 18:00 you may check out 1 day before the date specified on your AQ Confirmation Letter, see the attached image end of paragraph. My example was arrive on 29.12.21 at 08:30 and check out on 13.01.22. However I was allowed to check out on the 12th at my own choice

🇫🇮Mika

Révisé le 13/01/2022
Arrivé le 29/12/2021
4.6 Standard Room
Positifs
  • Quick transportation, check in and service
Négatifs
  • This room had no balcony, so I would not recommend for a long stay

The pick up at the airport was speedy, van nice. Check in and covid test also went quick, all together after landing I was in my room in 1,5 h. Room was big enough, clean and comfy, bathroom had shower only. No balcony so I would not like to stay very long time locked up. I payed extra and got quick lab test results and was out in 6 h. Decided to stay w my girlfriend and changed room for an extra charge of about 1000thb. Guests not allowed in Aq floors. Recommend.

🇬🇧GEOFF ROSS

Révisé le 10/01/2022
Arrivé le 25/12/2021
4.5 Standard Room
Positifs
  • Excellent
Négatifs
  • No visitors

An excellent hotel in a great location, first class service with meals and extra beers, just around the corner from my daughter in law.

🇦🇺Kerry Chadderton

Révisé le 07/01/2022
Arrivé le 22/12/2021
2.9 Standard Room
Positifs
  • Great location
Négatifs
  • Terrible service levels

Coordination of requests were poorly followed up and, with full respect of being in a foreign country, but English competency was very weak

🇹🇭Sittichoke S

Révisé le 03/01/2022
Arrivé le 17/12/2021
4.7 View Room
Positifs
  • Comfortable room
  • incredible view
  • efficient services
Négatifs
  • Email communication sometimes slow, did not answer some questions
  • Made a mistake on food order without realizing, did not get a call to correct it

It was excellent for test and go and probably for AQ as well. I wish they offer free bottles of water. Would be terrible without it for any stay longer than 1 day. Room was a good size. Bed was super comfortable. Complete bath amenities provided.

🇩🇪michael Goede

Révisé le 01/01/2022
Arrivé le 16/12/2021
4.4 Suite View King Room
Positifs
  • View, room size , bed
Négatifs
  • Food , but shure of Quarantaine

Alwaxs again , perfect organization for PCR test, nice stuff , good room , i get a update to a nice view suite

🇬🇧Derek Upson

Révisé le 01/01/2022
Arrivé le 15/12/2021
4.7 Standard Room
Positifs
  • Excellent facilities
Négatifs
  • None

The booking and transition from the airport to the AQ HOTEL was very well organised and apart from the Bangkok travel problems, everything went smoothly and was just what was needed after my flight

🇫🇮Ville Virtanen

Révisé le 30/12/2021
Arrivé le 13/12/2021
4.4 Standard Room
Positifs
  • Comfortable
  • Clean and clean
  • Very silent room
Négatifs
  • Nothing bad to say about hotel itself

As many of my friends experience Test & Sleep. Covid nurse told to call when result is ready. It was already in the evening, but nobody called to my room. I had to request my result by phone the next day before 11am. I wish to spend time at pool and restaurant after got negative result back. But no time to do so. Zero points from information. Overall highly recommend this hotel and its great service. Hyatt never dissapoints you.

🇺🇸William Meinhart

Révisé le 23/12/2021
Arrivé le 06/12/2021
4.7 King Suite Room
Positifs
  • Upgraded our room to a suite at no extra charge.
  • PCR testing was very professional and timely.
  • Food was good.
Négatifs
  • Could not contact the front desk from our room phone.

Excellent accommodations. Great view of the city. Hotel staff were helpful. PCR testing was done immediately after we arrived.

🇮🇹Liviano Lacchia

Révisé le 21/12/2021
Arrivé le 04/12/2021
4.1 King Suite Room
Positifs
  • Service excellent
Négatifs
  • Food terrible

Helpful, welcoming &prepared. Staff friendly and had all the answers. A great welcome back to Thailand after approximately 20 months absence. The testing set up and explanation very efficient.

🇹🇭Ronakorn Soponpunth

Révisé le 20/12/2021
Arrivé le 05/12/2021
5.0 Specialty King Room
Positifs
  • good room
  • good location
  • good foods
Négatifs
  • some food portion is too small

Highly recommend this place, I will definitely stay at this place again if i have business or related matters in the area

🇹🇭Jittida Haputpong

Révisé le 20/12/2021
Arrivé le 01/12/2021
4.5 Standard Room
Positifs
  • Professional Service throughout my stay
  • Nurse/Swab Test on site
  • Lots of food options to order through their online menu
  • The room was very clean with plenty of amenities
  • Wifi is strong enough to do remote work/take video conference calls
Négatifs
  • Rush Hour traffic to this location (mine was around 5/6PM) was pretty congested - took us over an hour to get from the Airport to the location.
  • No particular issue for one night, but the windows don't open so wouldn't recommend if you're going to do a longer quarantine stay here.
  • They didn't update me on the check-out date about my test results, I had to call them to find out around 10.30AM that I was cleared to go.

Pros and Cons list above should contain all my findings from the Test & Go experience at the hotel. Thanks!

🇫🇷Lazaro jeremy jean-paul julien

Révisé le 18/12/2021
Arrivé le 02/12/2021
3.6 Specialty King Room
Positifs
  • Beautiful room and nice people work
Négatifs
  • Food is no good

The room and people work there is good but no smoking room its very big problem when u cant go out and food is no good

🇪🇸JOAN RAMON FITO GUIX

Révisé le 14/12/2021
Arrivé le 27/11/2021
4.5 Standard Room
Positifs
  • AQ measures really well done with fast result to PCR analyses.
Négatifs
  • Little longer waiting time at airport.

I would appreciate little more explanations to show for menu selection and drinks have never arrived.

🇺🇸Rick Ray

Révisé le 12/12/2021
Arrivé le 24/12/2021
4.7 Suite View King Room
Positifs
  • Everything was handled very professionally and my arrival went very smoothly.

From the very beginning of applying for the service to assist with the Thailand Pass, everything was handled very quickly and professionally.

🇬🇧Robert Richard Stockfis

Révisé le 09/12/2021
Arrivé le 23/11/2021
4.5 View Room
Positifs
  • Greeted by curteous staff at suwannaphum airport
  • Excellent location for Prakanong
  • Marvellous food!
  • Comfy bed and good air-con
Négatifs
  • None that I could find with only a one night stay

Could definitely recommend the hotel for AQ one night stay. Please see above for pros and cons, thank you. .

Hotel Offer Brochure

Images du menu alimentaire

Adresse / Carte

22/5 Sukhumvit Soi 24, klongtoei, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

