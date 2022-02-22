BANGKOK TEST & GO

ไฮแอทเพลสกรุงเทพสุขุมวิท - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.5
คะแนนจาก
871
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 28, 2022
Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 0
Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 1
Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 2
Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 3
Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 4
Hyatt Place Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 5
+3 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
REFUND POLICY
43 ความคิดเห็น
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 120 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Bangpokok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation policies: 1.The Thailand Pass has not been approved or denied. 2.Flight is cancelled.
3.A positive COVID-19 test result before departure to Thailand.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องสแตนดาร์ด 27
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,750 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ดูห้อง 27
฿34,200 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,600 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,950 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องคิงพิเศษ 37
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿31,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,750 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องคิงสวีท 51
฿59,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿43,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿7,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องสวีทวิวเตียงคิงไซส์ 58
฿59,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿43,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • สาย HDMI
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 4 Children, 1 Infant
ห้องสำหรับครอบครัว (สูงสุด 4 ท่าน) 64
฿111,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿80,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ

โรงแรมไฮแอทเพลสกรุงเทพสุขุมวิทนำเสนอสถานที่ที่สะดวกสบายและเงียบสงบที่สุดในใจกลางเมืองกรุงเทพฯระหว่างการกักกันของคุณ ด้วยความร่วมมือกับโรงพยาบาลบางปะกอก 9 อินเตอร์เนชั่นแนลเราดูแลแขกของเราด้วยบริการที่เอาใจใส่ตลอดระยะเวลากักกัน

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Room rates are inclusive of 1-meal (any meal)
  • COVID-19 swap test during stay & 1 set of ATK
  • 24 hours nurse a consultant
  • ส่วนลด 20% สำหรับอาหารและเครื่องดื่มสำหรับเมนูตามสั่ง
  • 20 % discount on laundry service
  • Room rates are in Thai Baht inclusive of VAT and service charge
  • รถตู้รับส่งสนามบินขาเดียว (สนามบินไปโรงแรม) ให้บริการโดยโรงพยาบาล สูงสุด 4 ท่านต่อเที่ยว (ตามระเบียบกระทรวงสาธารณสุข)
  • Additional charge at THB 500 Net per car per way if private limousine is required
  • Food delivery service is allowed
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
คะแนน
4.4/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 43 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
25
ดีมาก
17
เฉลี่ย
1
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ ไฮแอทเพลสกรุงเทพสุขุมวิท ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ ไฮแอทเพลสกรุงเทพสุขุมวิท
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇫🇷michel dufailly

รีวิวเมื่อ 22/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 02/02/2022
5.0 Specialty King Room

Cela s'est très bien passé à tous les niveaux, nourriture, propreté, et gentillesse du personnel, et les 7 jours sont passés relativement vite !

🇸🇬Ashrael Koh

รีวิวเมื่อ 22/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 06/02/2022
3.8 King Suite Room
แง่บวก
  • Airport transfer PCR test and check in is smooth and efficient
เชิงลบ
  • Foot quality to improve

The booking for ASQ was quick and efficient via email with quick acknowledgment and turn around. The hotel staff is also attentive to detail to facilitate the Thai pass application.

🇨🇭Marcello Bani

รีวิวเมื่อ 30/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 24/01/2022
4.0 Standard Room
แง่บวก
  • Good reception
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing

I had a very good time with the Test & go 1 Day

Very nice room, Room was clean I had 3 good meals.

🇬🇧Carolyn Mary Butler

รีวิวเมื่อ 17/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 29/12/2021
4.8 Standard Room
แง่บวก
  • The hotel was well organised & communicated well with me.
เชิงลบ
  • My Covid results were delayed.

I would use this hotel to quarantine in again. They communicated well & were well organised. The collection from the airport was swift & I didn’t share with anyone. I was tested on arrival at the hotel & should have had my results at 4pm. Instead they were later into the evening. The paperwork was all in order & a helpful receptionists printed where I could have my second PCR.

🇬🇧Stephen Park

รีวิวเมื่อ 15/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 29/12/2021
3.8 King Suite Room
แง่บวก
  • Comfortable room and quiet
เชิงลบ
  • Expected better quality food from a Hyatt facility. Disappointed as well below average food often arriving cold. Poor show Hyatt, poor show!!
  • Limited TV channel selection for guests quarantined for considerable time
  • WiFi slow at times and drop out

I would like to highlight the following to anyone required to stay at an AQ facility and then travels onwards to their home, workplace, etc;

  1. Start your AQ accommodation booking process at least 3 weeks in advance of your journey
  2. Consider your arrival time at the AQ facility before arranging any travel on completion of your quarantine. If you arrive between 00:01 & 18:00 you may check out 1 day before the date specified on your AQ Confirmation Letter, see the attached image end of paragraph. My example was arrive on 29.12.21 at 08:30 and check out on 13.01.22. However I was allowed to check out on the 12th at my own choice

🇫🇮Mika

รีวิวเมื่อ 13/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 29/12/2021
4.6 Standard Room
แง่บวก
  • Quick transportation, check in and service
เชิงลบ
  • This room had no balcony, so I would not recommend for a long stay

The pick up at the airport was speedy, van nice. Check in and covid test also went quick, all together after landing I was in my room in 1,5 h. Room was big enough, clean and comfy, bathroom had shower only. No balcony so I would not like to stay very long time locked up. I payed extra and got quick lab test results and was out in 6 h. Decided to stay w my girlfriend and changed room for an extra charge of about 1000thb. Guests not allowed in Aq floors. Recommend.

🇬🇧GEOFF ROSS

รีวิวเมื่อ 10/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 25/12/2021
4.5 Standard Room
แง่บวก
  • Excellent
เชิงลบ
  • No visitors

An excellent hotel in a great location, first class service with meals and extra beers, just around the corner from my daughter in law.

🇦🇺Kerry Chadderton

รีวิวเมื่อ 07/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 22/12/2021
2.9 Standard Room
แง่บวก
  • Great location
เชิงลบ
  • Terrible service levels

Coordination of requests were poorly followed up and, with full respect of being in a foreign country, but English competency was very weak

🇹🇭Sittichoke S

รีวิวเมื่อ 03/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 17/12/2021
4.7 View Room
แง่บวก
  • Comfortable room
  • incredible view
  • efficient services
เชิงลบ
  • Email communication sometimes slow, did not answer some questions
  • Made a mistake on food order without realizing, did not get a call to correct it

It was excellent for test and go and probably for AQ as well. I wish they offer free bottles of water. Would be terrible without it for any stay longer than 1 day. Room was a good size. Bed was super comfortable. Complete bath amenities provided.

🇩🇪michael Goede

รีวิวเมื่อ 01/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 16/12/2021
4.4 Suite View King Room
แง่บวก
  • View, room size , bed
เชิงลบ
  • Food , but shure of Quarantaine

Alwaxs again , perfect organization for PCR test, nice stuff , good room , i get a update to a nice view suite

🇬🇧Derek Upson

รีวิวเมื่อ 01/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 15/12/2021
4.7 Standard Room
แง่บวก
  • Excellent facilities
เชิงลบ
  • None

The booking and transition from the airport to the AQ HOTEL was very well organised and apart from the Bangkok travel problems, everything went smoothly and was just what was needed after my flight

🇫🇮Ville Virtanen

รีวิวเมื่อ 30/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 13/12/2021
4.4 Standard Room
แง่บวก
  • Comfortable
  • Clean and clean
  • Very silent room
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing bad to say about hotel itself

As many of my friends experience Test & Sleep. Covid nurse told to call when result is ready. It was already in the evening, but nobody called to my room. I had to request my result by phone the next day before 11am. I wish to spend time at pool and restaurant after got negative result back. But no time to do so. Zero points from information. Overall highly recommend this hotel and its great service. Hyatt never dissapoints you.

🇺🇸William Meinhart

รีวิวเมื่อ 23/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 06/12/2021
4.7 King Suite Room
แง่บวก
  • Upgraded our room to a suite at no extra charge.
  • PCR testing was very professional and timely.
  • Food was good.
เชิงลบ
  • Could not contact the front desk from our room phone.

Excellent accommodations. Great view of the city. Hotel staff were helpful. PCR testing was done immediately after we arrived.

🇮🇹Liviano Lacchia

รีวิวเมื่อ 21/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 04/12/2021
4.1 King Suite Room
แง่บวก
  • Service excellent
เชิงลบ
  • Food terrible

Helpful, welcoming &prepared. Staff friendly and had all the answers. A great welcome back to Thailand after approximately 20 months absence. The testing set up and explanation very efficient.

🇹🇭Ronakorn Soponpunth

รีวิวเมื่อ 20/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 05/12/2021
5.0 Specialty King Room
แง่บวก
  • good room
  • good location
  • good foods
เชิงลบ
  • some food portion is too small

Highly recommend this place, I will definitely stay at this place again if i have business or related matters in the area

🇹🇭Jittida Haputpong

รีวิวเมื่อ 20/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/12/2021
4.5 Standard Room
แง่บวก
  • Professional Service throughout my stay
  • Nurse/Swab Test on site
  • Lots of food options to order through their online menu
  • The room was very clean with plenty of amenities
  • Wifi is strong enough to do remote work/take video conference calls
เชิงลบ
  • Rush Hour traffic to this location (mine was around 5/6PM) was pretty congested - took us over an hour to get from the Airport to the location.
  • No particular issue for one night, but the windows don't open so wouldn't recommend if you're going to do a longer quarantine stay here.
  • They didn't update me on the check-out date about my test results, I had to call them to find out around 10.30AM that I was cleared to go.

Pros and Cons list above should contain all my findings from the Test & Go experience at the hotel. Thanks!

🇫🇷Lazaro jeremy jean-paul julien

รีวิวเมื่อ 18/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 02/12/2021
3.6 Specialty King Room
แง่บวก
  • Beautiful room and nice people work
เชิงลบ
  • Food is no good

The room and people work there is good but no smoking room its very big problem when u cant go out and food is no good

🇪🇸JOAN RAMON FITO GUIX

รีวิวเมื่อ 14/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 27/11/2021
4.5 Standard Room
แง่บวก
  • AQ measures really well done with fast result to PCR analyses.
เชิงลบ
  • Little longer waiting time at airport.

I would appreciate little more explanations to show for menu selection and drinks have never arrived.

🇺🇸Rick Ray

รีวิวเมื่อ 12/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 24/12/2021
4.7 Suite View King Room
แง่บวก
  • Everything was handled very professionally and my arrival went very smoothly.

From the very beginning of applying for the service to assist with the Thailand Pass, everything was handled very quickly and professionally.

🇬🇧Robert Richard Stockfis

รีวิวเมื่อ 09/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 23/11/2021
4.5 View Room
แง่บวก
  • Greeted by curteous staff at suwannaphum airport
  • Excellent location for Prakanong
  • Marvellous food!
  • Comfy bed and good air-con
เชิงลบ
  • None that I could find with only a one night stay

Could definitely recommend the hotel for AQ one night stay. Please see above for pros and cons, thank you. .

Hotel Offer Brochure

รูปภาพเมนูอาหาร

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

22/5 Sukhumvit Soi 24, klongtoei, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โลฮาสเรสซิเดนซ์สุขุมวิท
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3407 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
100 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Legacy Hotel
7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
248 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

ดับเบิ้ลทรีฮิลตันสุขุมวิทกรุงเทพฯ
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
409 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อไรซ์โฮเทลสุขุมวิท
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
643 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมกรุงเทพโลตัสสุขุมวิท
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2632 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมเวลล์กรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 20
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
585 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
แรมแบรนดท์โฮเทลแอนด์สวีทกรุงเทพ
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1175 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พาร์คพลาซ่ากรุงเทพซ. 18
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1221 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ไมเทรียโฮเทลสุขุมวิท 18 - A Chatrium Collection
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
457 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hotel Clover Asoke
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1665 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU