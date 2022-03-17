Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 342 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
SUPERIOR ROOM (MAX 2 persons) 32m²
Caractéristiques
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Installations extérieures
- Petit dépôt
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre Premium de Luxe (Max 2 Personnes) 40m²
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Baignoire
- Suites familiales
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Installations extérieures
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre Grande Suite (Max 2 Adultes avec 1 Enfant) 65m²
฿55,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Baignoire
- Suites familiales
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Installations extérieures
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre Deluxe Communicante (Max 2 Adultes avec 2 enfants, sans lave-linge) 80m²
฿93,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Baignoire
- Chambre communicante
- Suites familiales
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Installations extérieures
L'un de nos meilleurs choix pour Bangkok. Le Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal 21 offre la commodité d'un accès direct aux gares Sukhumvit MRT et Asoke BTS. Il propose une connexion Wi-Fi et un parking gratuits.
Le Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal 21 s'est associé à l'hôpital de Bumrungrad pour offrir une option premium pour s'isoler dans des chambres spacieuses entièrement équipées pendant votre quarantaine à Bangkok.
Présentant des intérieurs modernes et un éclairage chaleureux, les chambres spacieuses sont équipées d'une télévision par câble à écran plat, d'un four micro-ondes, d'une bouilloire, d'un réfrigérateur et de matériel de repassage. Les salles de bains bien aménagées disposent d'un sèche-cheveux et d'articles de toilette.
Le forfait ASQ au Grande Centre Point Terminal 21 Bangkok est un forfait en pension complète qui comprend trois repas par jour, ainsi que 3 tests Covid-19 (PCR) et le transport de l'aéroport de Suvarnabhumi ou Don Mueang à l'hôtel.
Des frais supplémentaires s'appliquent pour une occupation double ou pour les familles qui souhaitent rester ensemble.
Capacité de la salle
- DELUXE PREMUM 40 m² - maximum pour 2 personnes.
- GRANDE SUITE 65 m² - maximum pour 2 adultes et 1 enfant (0-11 ans) ou 1 bébé (0-9 mois)
- DELUXE CONNECTANT 40+40 m² est maximum pour 2 adultes et 2 enfants (0-11 ans) ou 2 nourrissons (0-9 mois)
Commodités / caractéristiques
- **The package is now available for fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to travelling to Thailand and will depart from one of eligible countries**
- Medical service by Bangpakok 9 International:
- Airport pick up service by Bangpakok 9 International on arrival date
- Real-time PCR for Novel CORONAVIRUS 2 times
- 24 hours standby nursing service
- Service par hôtel:
- 3 meals a day from selected menu for Room with meals package
- Complimentary welcome snacks and soft drink
- 4 Bottles of drinking water per day & coffee and tea in-room
- Complimentary WIFI internet
- Walk-in shower, bathroom and automatic washlet
- In-room microwave
- Local and internal TV channels
- Updated AQ policy (from 1st October 2021)
- The quarantine 7 days (for fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to departure date)
- The quarantine 10 days (not fully vaccinated or fully vaccinated less than 14 days prior to departure date)
- **it is subject to final approval (stamp) from the immigration officer at the Suvarnabhumi airport on the arrival date**
- Vaccination certificate is required in ENGLISH only
- Room cleaning service on day 4 (for 7 days quarantine) / 1 time
- Room cleaning service on day 4 and day 7 (for 10 days quarantine) / 2 times
- Laundry service is available after the completion of the 1st swab with a negative result for both 7-DAY and 10-DAY packages
- Relaxing activities is allowed after the completion of the 1st swab with a negative result (45 mins – 1 hour/person/day)
- Medical service by Sukhumvit Hospital:
- Airport pick up service by Sukhumvit hospital on arrival date
- Real-time PCR for Novel CORONAVIRUS 2 times
- 24 hours standby nursing service
- Service par hôtel:
- 3 meals a day from selected menu
- Complimentary welcome snacks and soft drink
- 4 Bottles of drinking water per day & coffee and tea in-room
- Complimentary WIFI internet
- Walk-in shower, bathroom and automatic washlet
- In-room microwave
- Local and internal TV channels
- Room cleaning service
- Processus de réservation:
- Étape 1: Veuillez aviser votre confirmation en renvoyant ce courriel.
- Step 2 : Hotel required advance Full payment (non-refundable) or full prepayment in order to guarantee your reservation and issue the confirmation letter.
- Document requis après la réservation:
- Copy of Passport (and Copy of Thai ID for Thai Citizen)
- Copy of Air-ticket
- Copy of COVID-19 Insurance
- Copy of 72hrs. of COVID-19 test result
- Copy of Certificate of Entry (COE)
- Copy of Married / Family certificate and Consent form for stay in the same room
- Remarques:
- Family or Couple can stay together in a room, please provide family certificate or marriage certificate and the consent form for risk in the same room when making a reservation.
- Child above 16 years old cannot stay in the same room with parents.
- If the flight is landing between 18.00 – 24.00 o’clock, the customer need to stay one more nights.
- The packages are subject to Thai government established regulations for health observation of all arrivals.
- All ASQ customer is required to stay in room all the time between the Quarantine period. The cleaning service is not provided, ็However you can notify us if you would like to change bed linen. We will prepare and place it in front of your room.
- Amendment and Cancellation policy
- In case of amendment, postponement, changing a flight, please contact the hotel at least 2-3 days prior to arrival without any cost .
- Flexible cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances (positive Covid-19 test before flying, Visa application disqualified). Required a written notice and with supporting documents at least 48-72 hours prior to arrival.
- This package is subject to government established regulation for the health observation of all arrival to Thailand.
- 100% charge for no-show.
- **Noter:
- The room will be confirmed after prepayment.
- All carpet will be removed or covered with a linoleum sheet.
- It is not allowed to cook during the Quarantine period.
- No balcony for all room types
- The room with washing machine is on request and subject to availability.
- There is no washing machine in Deluxe Connecting Room.
But
4.7/5
Excellent
Basé sur 17 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal21
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
4.8 SUPERIOR ROOM (MAX 2 persons)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Staffs were helpful. Professional. Prompt services, andaccommodating.
Convenient location, helpful with luggage, arrival and departure were quick and efficient. I will come back again.
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Single occupancy car from airport.
- Easy check in.
- Efficient covid testing.
- Great room.
- Good choice of food served in room.
Overall I was very happy with the whole service provided from pick up at the airport where the driver was waiting on my arrival.
Check in was straight forward and the receptionist explained the process of testing.
After check in I was taken upto the covid test which was carried out efficiently, then shown to my room.
Meals are ordered via web - I felt a good choice was available.
The room was spotlessly clean and very comfortable.
I checked in around 8.00pm and received my test result the following morning around 7.30.
I would definitely stay here next time for another test and go if we still have to do it.
3.8 SUPERIOR ROOM (MAX 2 persons)
Good service, have one hour outdoor free time, clean environment, AQ service.
Provide ~4 kinds of food in menu can be choosed.
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Great comunication throughout
- Greated at airport quickly, and waited no more than a few minutes before being driven to hotel
- Checked in and given PCR test at hotel, then taken to room on 21st floor
- Good choice of food for dinner and breakfast offered
- None really, couldn't work out how to turn off light by door though
Would really like to say how good my experience was here for my test and go stay. From start to finish, no issues. Everyone I dealt with at the hotel was super helpful. Have now found out that using line, is the quickest way to ask questions. Replied instantly, amazing. Hope to be back soon
5.0 Grand Suite Room (Max 2 Adults with 1 child)
PositifsNégatifs
The room service menu should be more selections.
Would be nice if there was a Spa and massage services inside the hotel.
5.0 Deluxe Connecting Room (Max 2 Adults with 2 children, without washing machine)
Positifs
Everything ok transfert airport test arrival in the hôtel
Everything great my Family happy
I come many time in thailand ❤️😻🙏🏼
4.7 Grand Suite Room (Max 2 Adults with 1 child)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Test and go was executed very efficiently.
Using the test and go through Grande Centre Point Terminal 21was efficient and well executed. Would recommend to anyone needing test and go.
4.2 Deluxe Connecting Room (Max 2 Adults with 2 children, without washing machine)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Efficient check in and testing
- Quick results
- Inflexible meal options
- No credit or offset for unused meals
Unofficial pick up at the airport, followed by a quick check-in at the hotel. On-site PCR testing at a dedicated floor which made the whole process very simple and convenient. We tested very early during the day (8 am) And had our results back by 4 pm and so were able to leave the hotel.
No credit was given for an unused evening meal for for all the following morning’s breakfast (as we had already checked out).
It would be nice to have some credit for these against a fully charged room service lunch.
4.5 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Spacious room, clean, great location
- Restaurant and menu is not tempting
- No large shower head like other 5 stars hotel.
Shower is so so, and food menu is poor, but otherwise it was a great experience and will consoder coming back on my next trip
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Positifs
All was perfect to the moment when i was bring to airoport until i go out next day!thank you much
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Positifs
- Room is really comfortable, food are really nice and the service is awesome.
I highly recommend this hotel. Room, food and specially the staff service makes me satisfied. They are really good.
4.4 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Top class services both by hotel staff and medical team
- Airport pick up vehicle could be of superior quality considering the premium fees paid.
The use of the ATK test kit not well explained including the Morchana App. Rest all is good, Bangkok City is well managed in terms of COVID protocols. Thank you
4.7 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Very clean and modern hotel and room interior. Convenient, quick and friendly room service.
- PCR test result needed more than 12 hours to come back, where in other places this could be done in less than 8 hours.
Overall a good Hotel experience even though VERY disappointed with the turnaround time for the PCR test results.
Very clean and modern hotel and room interior. Convenient, quick and friendly room service. Super friendly staff in general.
PCR test result needed more than 24 hours to come back, where in other plattes this could be done in less than 8 hours. I got a clue later on (too late for me): for an extra 2000baht you can accelerate the turnaround time…
4.3 Grand Suite Room (Max 2 Adults with 1 child)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Room comfort
- Meal choices
- Ample amenities
- Staff friendliness
- Communicate issues ( mostly hospital staff)
This was my second ASQ stay in a year and compared to my stay at Anantara Riverside last year, this was
far superior. I am very "old school" and didn't use Line or QR codes to give my temperature and pick meals however
the staff provided paper options & calls to the room for temperature checks, twice a day to satisfy that requirement.
Considering that the government regulations changed mid-stay, the staff communicated sufficiently to allow
me to leave after 7 days versus my pre-paid 14 days. I chose a refund versus hotel credit for the dollar amount difference. The room
was spacious and although it did not have a balcony, as did Anantara Riverside, I didn't feel cramped or anxious. The television
channel choices, meal variety, and quality were sufficient with a few exceptions. The in-room menu options were fairly priced and of good quality.
Hopefully the restrictions will be lifted however if you must have an ASQ stay, Grande Centre Point - Terminal 21 is worth the bit extra without wasting money.
4.4 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Clean and comfortable room
- It would have been more comfortable if I could rent a vacuum cleaner.
Very comfortable room and equipment and Hotel staff were very kindness.
Each food was also very good for Japanese.
5.0 Deluxe Connecting Room (without washing machine)
La chambre est agréable et confortable. La nourriture est également bonne. Ils restent toujours en contact avec nous pendant notre séjour et le personnel de l'hôtel est sympathique et gentil.
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Des conseils clairs, de bonnes installations, des plats de menu variés, des services infirmiers et des séjours de confort
Dans l'ensemble, excellents séjours en période de quarantaine. Des conseils clairs, de bonnes installations, des plats de menu variés, des services infirmiers et des séjours de confort
