Гранд Сентер Пойнт Отель Терминал 21 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8
оценка с
1221
Обновление March 22, 2022
Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal21 - Image 0
Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal21 - Image 1
Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal21 - Image 2
Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal21 - Image 3
Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal21 - Image 4
Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal21 - Image 5
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 342 Спальни
Партнерская больница Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
SUPERIOR ROOM (MAX 2 persons) 32
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • СВЧ
  • Открытые объекты
  • Малый депозит
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Номер Делюкс Премиум (максимум 2 человека) 40
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Ванна
  • Семейные люксы
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • СВЧ
  • Открытые объекты
  • Имеются номера для курящих
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Номер Grand Suite (максимум 2 взрослых с 1 ребенком) 65
฿55,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Ванна
  • Семейные люксы
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Гостинная
  • СВЧ
  • Открытые объекты
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Смежный номер Делюкс (максимум 2 взрослых с 2 детьми, без стиральной машины) 80
฿93,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Ванна
  • Смежный номер
  • Семейные люксы
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • СВЧ
  • Открытые объекты

Один из лучших вариантов, выбранных нами в Бангкоке. Отель Grande Centre Point Terminal 21 предлагает удобство прямого доступа к станциям метро Sukhumvit и BTS Asoke. Предоставляется бесплатный Wi-Fi и парковка.

Отель Grande Center Point Hotel Terminal 21 объединился с больницей Бумрунград, чтобы предложить премиум-вариант самоизоляции в просторных, полностью оборудованных комнатах во время карантина в Бангкоке.

Просторные номера с современным интерьером и теплым освещением оснащены телевизором с плоским экраном и кабельными каналами, микроволновой печью, чайником, холодильником и гладильными принадлежностями. Хорошо оборудованные ванные комнаты укомплектованы феном и туалетно-косметическими принадлежностями.

Пакет ASQ в терминале 21 Grande Centre Point в Бангкоке - это пакет с полным пансионом, который включает трехразовое питание, а также трехкратные тесты на Covid-19 (PCR) и транспорт из аэропорта Суварнабхуми или Дон Муанг в отель.

Дополнительная плата взимается при двухместном размещении или для семей, желающих проживать вместе.

Вместимость комнаты

  • ДЕЛЮКС ПРЕМУМ 40 кв.м. - максимум 2 человека.
  • ГРАНД ЛЮКС 65 кв.м. - максимум для 2 взрослых и 1 ребенка (0-11 лет) или 1 младенца (0-9 месяцев)
  • ДЕЛЮКС СОЕДИНЕНИЕ 40 + 40 кв.м. максимум для 2 взрослых и 2 детей (0-11 лет) или 2 младенцев (0-9 месяцев)

Удобства / Особенности

  • **The package is now available for fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to travelling to Thailand and will depart from one of eligible countries**
  • Medical service by Bangpakok 9 International:
  • Airport pick up service by Bangpakok 9 International on arrival date
  • Real-time PCR for Novel CORONAVIRUS 2 times
  • 24 hours standby nursing service
  • Обслуживание отелем:
  • 3 meals a day from selected menu for Room with meals package
  • Complimentary welcome snacks and soft drink
  • 4 Bottles of drinking water per day & coffee and tea in-room
  • Complimentary WIFI internet
  • Walk-in shower, bathroom and automatic washlet
  • In-room microwave
  • Local and internal TV channels
  • Updated AQ policy (from 1st October 2021)
  • The quarantine 7 days (for fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to departure date)
  • The quarantine 10 days (not fully vaccinated or fully vaccinated less than 14 days prior to departure date)
  • **it is subject to final approval (stamp) from the immigration officer at the Suvarnabhumi airport on the arrival date**
  • Vaccination certificate is required in ENGLISH only
  • Room cleaning service on day 4 (for 7 days quarantine) / 1 time
  • Room cleaning service on day 4 and day 7 (for 10 days quarantine) / 2 times
  • Laundry service is available after the completion of the 1st swab with a negative result for both 7-DAY and 10-DAY packages
  • Relaxing activities is allowed after the completion of the 1st swab with a negative result (45 mins – 1 hour/person/day)
  • Medical service by Sukhumvit Hospital:
  • Airport pick up service by Sukhumvit hospital on arrival date
  • Real-time PCR for Novel CORONAVIRUS 2 times
  • 24 hours standby nursing service
  • Обслуживание отелем:
  • 3 meals a day from selected menu
  • Complimentary welcome snacks and soft drink
  • 4 Bottles of drinking water per day & coffee and tea in-room
  • Complimentary WIFI internet
  • Walk-in shower, bathroom and automatic washlet
  • In-room microwave
  • Local and internal TV channels
  • Room cleaning service
  • Процесс бронирования:
  • Шаг 1. Сообщите о своем подтверждении, отправив ответное письмо.
  • Step 2 : Hotel required advance Full payment (non-refundable) or full prepayment in order to guarantee your reservation and issue the confirmation letter.
  • Документ требуется после бронирования:
  • Copy of Passport (and Copy of Thai ID for Thai Citizen)
  • Copy of Air-ticket
  • Copy of COVID-19 Insurance
  • Copy of 72hrs. of COVID-19 test result
  • Copy of Certificate of Entry (COE)
  • Copy of Married / Family certificate and Consent form for stay in the same room
  • Примечания:
  • Family or Couple can stay together in a room, please provide family certificate or marriage certificate and the consent form for risk in the same room when making a reservation.
  • Child above 16 years old cannot stay in the same room with parents.
  • If the flight is landing between 18.00 – 24.00 o’clock, the customer need to stay one more nights.
  • The packages are subject to Thai government established regulations for health observation of all arrivals.
  • All ASQ customer is required to stay in room all the time between the Quarantine period. The cleaning service is not provided, ็However you can notify us if you would like to change bed linen. We will prepare and place it in front of your room.
  • Amendment and Cancellation policy
  • In case of amendment, postponement, changing a flight, please contact the hotel at least 2-3 days prior to arrival without any cost .
  • Flexible cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances (positive Covid-19 test before flying, Visa application disqualified). Required a written notice and with supporting documents at least 48-72 hours prior to arrival.
  • This package is subject to government established regulation for the health observation of all arrival to Thailand.
  • 100% charge for no-show.
  • **Примечание:
  • The room will be confirmed after prepayment.
  • All carpet will be removed or covered with a linoleum sheet.
  • It is not allowed to cook during the Quarantine period.
  • No balcony for all room types
  • The room with washing machine is on request and subject to availability.
  • There is no washing machine in Deluxe Connecting Room.
Счет
4.7/5
Отлично
На основе 17 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
12
Очень хороший
5
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Гранд Сентер Пойнт Отель Терминал 21 , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
🇺🇸Chantrapa Bunyapen

Проверено на 17/03/2022
Прибыл 01/03/2022
4.8 SUPERIOR ROOM (MAX 2 persons)
Положительные
  • Staffs were helpful. Professional. Prompt services, andaccommodating.
Отрицательные
  • None

Convenient location, helpful with luggage, arrival and departure were quick and efficient. I will come back again.

🇬🇧Michael Fisher

Проверено на 06/02/2022
Прибыл 02/02/2022
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Положительные
  • Single occupancy car from airport.
  • Easy check in.
  • Efficient covid testing.
  • Great room.
  • Good choice of food served in room.
Отрицательные
  • Non

Overall I was very happy with the whole service provided from pick up at the airport where the driver was waiting on my arrival. Check in was straight forward and the receptionist explained the process of testing. After check in I was taken upto the covid test which was carried out efficiently, then shown to my room. Meals are ordered via web - I felt a good choice was available. The room was spotlessly clean and very comfortable. I checked in around 8.00pm and received my test result the following morning around 7.30. I would definitely stay here next time for another test and go if we still have to do it.

🇨🇳WEI GUOJIAN

Проверено на 30/01/2022
Прибыл 13/01/2022
3.8 SUPERIOR ROOM (MAX 2 persons)

Good service, have one hour outdoor free time, clean environment, AQ service. Provide ~4 kinds of food in menu can be choosed.

🇬🇧Kevin Robert Weiss

Проверено на 24/01/2022
Прибыл 08/01/2022
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Положительные
  • Great comunication throughout
  • Greated at airport quickly, and waited no more than a few minutes before being driven to hotel
  • Checked in and given PCR test at hotel, then taken to room on 21st floor
  • Good choice of food for dinner and breakfast offered
Отрицательные
  • None really, couldn't work out how to turn off light by door though

Would really like to say how good my experience was here for my test and go stay. From start to finish, no issues. Everyone I dealt with at the hotel was super helpful. Have now found out that using line, is the quickest way to ask questions. Replied instantly, amazing. Hope to be back soon

🇩🇪Tussaneekorn

Проверено на 11/01/2022
Прибыл 19/12/2021
5.0 Grand Suite Room (Max 2 Adults with 1 child)
Положительные
  • Fast process of check-in
Отрицательные
  • None

The room service menu should be more selections. Would be nice if there was a Spa and massage services inside the hotel.

🇫🇷mickael vacquant

Проверено на 31/12/2021
Прибыл 15/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Connecting Room (Max 2 Adults with 2 children, without washing machine)
Положительные
  • Nice hôtel

Everything ok transfert airport test arrival in the hôtel Everything great my Family happy I come many time in thailand ❤️😻🙏🏼

🇺🇸Luke Wilson

Проверено на 27/12/2021
Прибыл 10/12/2021
4.7 Grand Suite Room (Max 2 Adults with 1 child)
Положительные
  • Test and go was executed very efficiently.
Отрицательные
  • None

Using the test and go through Grande Centre Point Terminal 21was efficient and well executed. Would recommend to anyone needing test and go.

🇬🇧Richard Williams

Проверено на 26/12/2021
Прибыл 09/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe Connecting Room (Max 2 Adults with 2 children, without washing machine)
Положительные
  • Efficient check in and testing
  • Quick results
Отрицательные
  • Inflexible meal options
  • No credit or offset for unused meals

Unofficial pick up at the airport, followed by a quick check-in at the hotel. On-site PCR testing at a dedicated floor which made the whole process very simple and convenient. We tested very early during the day (8 am) And had our results back by 4 pm and so were able to leave the hotel.

No credit was given for an unused evening meal for for all the following morning’s breakfast (as we had already checked out).

It would be nice to have some credit for these against a fully charged room service lunch.

🇮🇱Amal Hirschberger

Проверено на 23/12/2021
Прибыл 06/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Положительные
  • Spacious room, clean, great location
Отрицательные
  • Restaurant and menu is not tempting
  • No large shower head like other 5 stars hotel.

Shower is so so, and food menu is poor, but otherwise it was a great experience and will consoder coming back on my next trip

🇷🇴Gavrila carmen

Проверено на 20/12/2021
Прибыл 04/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Положительные
  • All was perfect!

All was perfect to the moment when i was bring to airoport until i go out next day!thank you much

🇯🇵Narazaki Tatsuya

Проверено на 14/12/2021
Прибыл 27/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Положительные
  • Room is really comfortable, food are really nice and the service is awesome.

I highly recommend this hotel. Room, food and specially the staff service makes me satisfied. They are really good.

🇧🇹SONAM TOBGAY

Проверено на 02/12/2021
Прибыл 16/11/2021
4.4 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Положительные
  • Top class services both by hotel staff and medical team
Отрицательные
  • Airport pick up vehicle could be of superior quality considering the premium fees paid.

The use of the ATK test kit not well explained including the Morchana App. Rest all is good, Bangkok City is well managed in terms of COVID protocols. Thank you

🇩🇪Norman Schülein

Проверено на 03/11/2021
Прибыл 02/11/2021
4.7 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Положительные
  • Very clean and modern hotel and room interior. Convenient, quick and friendly room service.
Отрицательные
  • PCR test result needed more than 12 hours to come back, where in other places this could be done in less than 8 hours.

Overall a good Hotel experience even though VERY disappointed with the turnaround time for the PCR test results. Very clean and modern hotel and room interior. Convenient, quick and friendly room service. Super friendly staff in general. PCR test result needed more than 24 hours to come back, where in other plattes this could be done in less than 8 hours. I got a clue later on (too late for me): for an extra 2000baht you can accelerate the turnaround time…

🇺🇸Robert Pignataro

Проверено на 14/10/2021
Прибыл 25/09/2021
4.3 Grand Suite Room (Max 2 Adults with 1 child)
Положительные
  • Room comfort
  • Meal choices
  • Ample amenities
  • Staff friendliness
Отрицательные
  • Communicate issues ( mostly hospital staff)

This was my second ASQ stay in a year and compared to my stay at Anantara Riverside last year, this was far superior. I am very "old school" and didn't use Line or QR codes to give my temperature and pick meals however the staff provided paper options & calls to the room for temperature checks, twice a day to satisfy that requirement. Considering that the government regulations changed mid-stay, the staff communicated sufficiently to allow me to leave after 7 days versus my pre-paid 14 days. I chose a refund versus hotel credit for the dollar amount difference. The room was spacious and although it did not have a balcony, as did Anantara Riverside, I didn't feel cramped or anxious. The television channel choices, meal variety, and quality were sufficient with a few exceptions. The in-room menu options were fairly priced and of good quality. Hopefully the restrictions will be lifted however if you must have an ASQ stay, Grande Centre Point - Terminal 21 is worth the bit extra without wasting money.

🇯🇵Kenichi Karasawa

Проверено на 05/09/2021
Прибыл 29/08/2021
4.4 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
Положительные
  • Clean and comfortable room
Отрицательные
  • It would have been more comfortable if I could rent a vacuum cleaner.

Very comfortable room and equipment and Hotel staff were very kindness. Each food was also very good for Japanese.

🇰🇭Noryda phal

Проверено на 21/06/2021
Прибыл 11/06/2021
5.0 Deluxe Connecting Room (without washing machine)

Комната красивая и удобная. Еда тоже хорошая. Они всегда поддерживают с нами связь во время нашего пребывания, а персонал отеля дружелюбный и добрый.

🇺🇸Adisak Chanthasensack

Проверено на 12/06/2021
Прибыл 27/05/2021
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room
Положительные
  • Четкое руководство, хорошие условия, разнообразное меню, услуги медсестры и комфортное пребывание
Отрицательные
  • Никто

В целом, отличный отдых во время карантина. Четкое руководство, хорошие условия, разнообразное меню, услуги медсестры и комфортное пребывание

Адрес / Карта

2 Sukhumvit Soi 19 (Wattana), Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

