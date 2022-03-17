총 AQ 호텔 객실 342 침실
파트너 병원 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
SUPERIOR ROOM (MAX 2 persons) 32m²
풍모
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 야외 시설
- 소액 예금
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 프리미엄룸 (최대 2인) 40m²
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 목욕통
- 패밀리 스위트
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 야외 시설
- 흡연실 있음
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
그랜드 스위트 룸 (최대 성인 2명과 어린이 1명) 65m²
฿55,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 목욕통
- 패밀리 스위트
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 야외 시설
- 흡연실 있음
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 커넥팅룸 (최대 성인 2명 + 어린이 2명) 80m²
฿93,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- 패밀리 스위트
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 야외 시설
방콕에서 추천하는 숙소 중 하나입니다. Grande Center Point Hotel Terminal 21은 수쿰윗 MRT 및 아속 BTS 기차역으로 바로 이동할 수 있는 편리함을 제공합니다. 무료 Wi-Fi와 주차장을 제공합니다.
Grande Center Point Hotel Terminal 21은 Bumrungrad Hospital과 손을 잡고 방콕에서 격리 기간 동안 시설이 완비된 넓은 객실에서 자가 격리할 수 있는 프리미엄 옵션을 제공합니다.
현대적인 인테리어와 따뜻한 조명으로 꾸며진 넓은 객실은 평면 케이블 TV, 전자레인지, 주전자, 냉장고, 다림질 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 잘 꾸며진 욕실에는 헤어드라이어와 세면도구가 구비되어 있습니다.
방콕 그랜드 센터 포인트 터미널 21의 ASQ 패키지는 하루 세 끼의 식사와 3회의 코로나19(PCR) 검사, 수완나품 또는 돈므앙 공항에서 호텔까지의 교통편이 포함된 풀보드 패키지입니다.
2인 숙박 또는 함께 머물고 싶은 가족에게는 추가 요금이 부과됩니다.
수용인원
- 디럭스 프리미엄 40 Sq.m. - 최대 2인까지 가능합니다.
- 그랜드 스위트 65제곱미터 - 최대 성인 2명과 어린이 1명(0-11세) 또는 유아 1명(0-9개월)
- 디럭스 커넥팅 40+40 Sq.m. 최대 성인 2명과 어린이 2명(0-11세) 또는 유아 2명(0-9개월)
어메니티 / 특징
- **The package is now available for fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to travelling to Thailand and will depart from one of eligible countries**
- Medical service by Bangpakok 9 International:
- Airport pick up service by Bangpakok 9 International on arrival date
- Real-time PCR for Novel CORONAVIRUS 2 times
- 24 hours standby nursing service
- 호텔 별 서비스 :
- 3 meals a day from selected menu for Room with meals package
- Complimentary welcome snacks and soft drink
- 4 Bottles of drinking water per day & coffee and tea in-room
- Complimentary WIFI internet
- Walk-in shower, bathroom and automatic washlet
- In-room microwave
- Local and internal TV channels
- Updated AQ policy (from 1st October 2021)
- The quarantine 7 days (for fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to departure date)
- The quarantine 10 days (not fully vaccinated or fully vaccinated less than 14 days prior to departure date)
- **it is subject to final approval (stamp) from the immigration officer at the Suvarnabhumi airport on the arrival date**
- Vaccination certificate is required in ENGLISH only
- Room cleaning service on day 4 (for 7 days quarantine) / 1 time
- Room cleaning service on day 4 and day 7 (for 10 days quarantine) / 2 times
- Laundry service is available after the completion of the 1st swab with a negative result for both 7-DAY and 10-DAY packages
- Relaxing activities is allowed after the completion of the 1st swab with a negative result (45 mins – 1 hour/person/day)
- Medical service by Sukhumvit Hospital:
- Airport pick up service by Sukhumvit hospital on arrival date
- Real-time PCR for Novel CORONAVIRUS 2 times
- 24 hours standby nursing service
- 호텔 별 서비스 :
- 3 meals a day from selected menu
- Complimentary welcome snacks and soft drink
- 4 Bottles of drinking water per day & coffee and tea in-room
- Complimentary WIFI internet
- Walk-in shower, bathroom and automatic washlet
- In-room microwave
- Local and internal TV channels
- Room cleaning service
- 예약 절차 :
- 1 단계 :이 이메일을 회신하여 확인을 알려주십시오.
- Step 2 : Hotel required advance Full payment (non-refundable) or full prepayment in order to guarantee your reservation and issue the confirmation letter.
- 예약 후 필요한 서류 :
- Copy of Passport (and Copy of Thai ID for Thai Citizen)
- Copy of Air-ticket
- Copy of COVID-19 Insurance
- Copy of 72hrs. of COVID-19 test result
- Copy of Certificate of Entry (COE)
- Copy of Married / Family certificate and Consent form for stay in the same room
- 비고 :
- Family or Couple can stay together in a room, please provide family certificate or marriage certificate and the consent form for risk in the same room when making a reservation.
- Child above 16 years old cannot stay in the same room with parents.
- If the flight is landing between 18.00 – 24.00 o’clock, the customer need to stay one more nights.
- The packages are subject to Thai government established regulations for health observation of all arrivals.
- All ASQ customer is required to stay in room all the time between the Quarantine period. The cleaning service is not provided, ็However you can notify us if you would like to change bed linen. We will prepare and place it in front of your room.
- Amendment and Cancellation policy
- In case of amendment, postponement, changing a flight, please contact the hotel at least 2-3 days prior to arrival without any cost .
- Flexible cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances (positive Covid-19 test before flying, Visa application disqualified). Required a written notice and with supporting documents at least 48-72 hours prior to arrival.
- This package is subject to government established regulation for the health observation of all arrival to Thailand.
- 100% charge for no-show.
- **노트:
- The room will be confirmed after prepayment.
- All carpet will be removed or covered with a linoleum sheet.
- It is not allowed to cook during the Quarantine period.
- No balcony for all room types
- The room with washing machine is on request and subject to availability.
- There is no washing machine in Deluxe Connecting Room.
그랜드 센터 포인트 호텔 터미널 21
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 그랜드 센터 포인트 호텔 터미널 21모든 리뷰보기
4.8 SUPERIOR ROOM (MAX 2 persons)
긍정적
네거티브
- Staffs were helpful. Professional. Prompt services, andaccommodating.
Convenient location, helpful with luggage, arrival and departure were quick and efficient. I will come back again.
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
긍정적
네거티브
- Single occupancy car from airport.
- Easy check in.
- Efficient covid testing.
- Great room.
- Good choice of food served in room.
Overall I was very happy with the whole service provided from pick up at the airport where the driver was waiting on my arrival.
Check in was straight forward and the receptionist explained the process of testing.
After check in I was taken upto the covid test which was carried out efficiently, then shown to my room.
Meals are ordered via web - I felt a good choice was available.
The room was spotlessly clean and very comfortable.
I checked in around 8.00pm and received my test result the following morning around 7.30.
I would definitely stay here next time for another test and go if we still have to do it.
3.8 SUPERIOR ROOM (MAX 2 persons)
Good service, have one hour outdoor free time, clean environment, AQ service.
Provide ~4 kinds of food in menu can be choosed.
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
긍정적
네거티브
- Great comunication throughout
- Greated at airport quickly, and waited no more than a few minutes before being driven to hotel
- Checked in and given PCR test at hotel, then taken to room on 21st floor
- Good choice of food for dinner and breakfast offered
- None really, couldn't work out how to turn off light by door though
Would really like to say how good my experience was here for my test and go stay. From start to finish, no issues. Everyone I dealt with at the hotel was super helpful. Have now found out that using line, is the quickest way to ask questions. Replied instantly, amazing. Hope to be back soon
5.0 Grand Suite Room (Max 2 Adults with 1 child)
긍정적네거티브
The room service menu should be more selections.
Would be nice if there was a Spa and massage services inside the hotel.
5.0 Deluxe Connecting Room (Max 2 Adults with 2 children, without washing machine)
긍정적
Everything ok transfert airport test arrival in the hôtel
Everything great my Family happy
I come many time in thailand ❤️😻🙏🏼
4.7 Grand Suite Room (Max 2 Adults with 1 child)
긍정적
네거티브
- Test and go was executed very efficiently.
Using the test and go through Grande Centre Point Terminal 21was efficient and well executed. Would recommend to anyone needing test and go.
4.2 Deluxe Connecting Room (Max 2 Adults with 2 children, without washing machine)
긍정적
네거티브
- Efficient check in and testing
- Quick results
- Inflexible meal options
- No credit or offset for unused meals
Unofficial pick up at the airport, followed by a quick check-in at the hotel. On-site PCR testing at a dedicated floor which made the whole process very simple and convenient. We tested very early during the day (8 am) And had our results back by 4 pm and so were able to leave the hotel.
No credit was given for an unused evening meal for for all the following morning’s breakfast (as we had already checked out).
It would be nice to have some credit for these against a fully charged room service lunch.
4.5 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
긍정적
네거티브
- Spacious room, clean, great location
- Restaurant and menu is not tempting
- No large shower head like other 5 stars hotel.
Shower is so so, and food menu is poor, but otherwise it was a great experience and will consoder coming back on my next trip
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
긍정적
All was perfect to the moment when i was bring to airoport until i go out next day!thank you much
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
긍정적
- Room is really comfortable, food are really nice and the service is awesome.
I highly recommend this hotel. Room, food and specially the staff service makes me satisfied. They are really good.
4.4 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
긍정적
네거티브
- Top class services both by hotel staff and medical team
- Airport pick up vehicle could be of superior quality considering the premium fees paid.
The use of the ATK test kit not well explained including the Morchana App. Rest all is good, Bangkok City is well managed in terms of COVID protocols. Thank you
4.7 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
긍정적
네거티브
- Very clean and modern hotel and room interior. Convenient, quick and friendly room service.
- PCR test result needed more than 12 hours to come back, where in other places this could be done in less than 8 hours.
Overall a good Hotel experience even though VERY disappointed with the turnaround time for the PCR test results.
Very clean and modern hotel and room interior. Convenient, quick and friendly room service. Super friendly staff in general.
PCR test result needed more than 24 hours to come back, where in other plattes this could be done in less than 8 hours. I got a clue later on (too late for me): for an extra 2000baht you can accelerate the turnaround time…
4.3 Grand Suite Room (Max 2 Adults with 1 child)
긍정적
네거티브
- Room comfort
- Meal choices
- Ample amenities
- Staff friendliness
- Communicate issues ( mostly hospital staff)
This was my second ASQ stay in a year and compared to my stay at Anantara Riverside last year, this was
far superior. I am very "old school" and didn't use Line or QR codes to give my temperature and pick meals however
the staff provided paper options & calls to the room for temperature checks, twice a day to satisfy that requirement.
Considering that the government regulations changed mid-stay, the staff communicated sufficiently to allow
me to leave after 7 days versus my pre-paid 14 days. I chose a refund versus hotel credit for the dollar amount difference. The room
was spacious and although it did not have a balcony, as did Anantara Riverside, I didn't feel cramped or anxious. The television
channel choices, meal variety, and quality were sufficient with a few exceptions. The in-room menu options were fairly priced and of good quality.
Hopefully the restrictions will be lifted however if you must have an ASQ stay, Grande Centre Point - Terminal 21 is worth the bit extra without wasting money.
4.4 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean and comfortable room
- It would have been more comfortable if I could rent a vacuum cleaner.
Very comfortable room and equipment and Hotel staff were very kindness.
Each food was also very good for Japanese.
5.0 Deluxe Connecting Room (without washing machine)
방은 좋고 편안합니다. 음식도 좋습니다. 그들은 우리가 머무는 동안 항상 우리와 연락을 유지하며 호텔 직원은 친절하고 친절합니다.
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 명확한 안내, 좋은 시설, 다양한 메뉴 항목, 간호사 서비스 및 편안한 숙박
전반적으로 격리 기간 동안 훌륭한 체류. 명확한 안내, 좋은 시설, 다양한 메뉴 항목, 간호사 서비스 및 편안한 숙박