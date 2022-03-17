BANGKOK TEST & GO

그랜드 센터 포인트 호텔 터미널 21 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8

1221 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal21 - Image 0
Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal21 - Image 1
Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal21 - Image 2
Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal21 - Image 3
Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal21 - Image 4
Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal21 - Image 5
+30 사진
빠른 응답
17 리뷰
총 AQ 호텔 객실 342 침실
파트너 병원 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
SUPERIOR ROOM (MAX 2 persons) 32
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 야외 시설
  • 소액 예금
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 프리미엄룸 (최대 2인) 40
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 야외 시설
  • 흡연실 있음
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
그랜드 스위트 룸 (최대 성인 2명과 어린이 1명) 65
฿55,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 야외 시설
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 커넥팅룸 (최대 성인 2명 + 어린이 2명) 80
฿93,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 야외 시설

방콕에서 추천하는 숙소 중 하나입니다. Grande Center Point Hotel Terminal 21은 수쿰윗 MRT 및 아속 BTS 기차역으로 바로 이동할 수 있는 편리함을 제공합니다. 무료 Wi-Fi와 주차장을 제공합니다.

Grande Center Point Hotel Terminal 21은 Bumrungrad Hospital과 손을 잡고 방콕에서 격리 기간 동안 시설이 완비된 넓은 객실에서 자가 격리할 수 있는 프리미엄 옵션을 제공합니다.

현대적인 인테리어와 따뜻한 조명으로 꾸며진 넓은 객실은 평면 케이블 TV, 전자레인지, 주전자, 냉장고, 다림질 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 잘 꾸며진 욕실에는 헤어드라이어와 세면도구가 구비되어 있습니다.

방콕 그랜드 센터 포인트 터미널 21의 ASQ 패키지는 하루 세 끼의 식사와 3회의 코로나19(PCR) 검사, 수완나품 또는 돈므앙 공항에서 호텔까지의 교통편이 포함된 풀보드 패키지입니다.

2인 숙박 또는 함께 머물고 싶은 가족에게는 추가 요금이 부과됩니다.

수용인원

  • 디럭스 프리미엄 40 Sq.m. - 최대 2인까지 가능합니다.
  • 그랜드 스위트 65제곱미터 - 최대 성인 2명과 어린이 1명(0-11세) 또는 유아 1명(0-9개월)
  • 디럭스 커넥팅 40+40 Sq.m. 최대 성인 2명과 어린이 2명(0-11세) 또는 유아 2명(0-9개월)

어메니티 / 특징

  • **The package is now available for fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to travelling to Thailand and will depart from one of eligible countries**
  • Medical service by Bangpakok 9 International:
  • Airport pick up service by Bangpakok 9 International on arrival date
  • Real-time PCR for Novel CORONAVIRUS 2 times
  • 24 hours standby nursing service
  • 호텔 별 서비스 :
  • 3 meals a day from selected menu for Room with meals package
  • Complimentary welcome snacks and soft drink
  • 4 Bottles of drinking water per day & coffee and tea in-room
  • Complimentary WIFI internet
  • Walk-in shower, bathroom and automatic washlet
  • In-room microwave
  • Local and internal TV channels
  • Updated AQ policy (from 1st October 2021)
  • The quarantine 7 days (for fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to departure date)
  • The quarantine 10 days (not fully vaccinated or fully vaccinated less than 14 days prior to departure date)
  • **it is subject to final approval (stamp) from the immigration officer at the Suvarnabhumi airport on the arrival date**
  • Vaccination certificate is required in ENGLISH only
  • Room cleaning service on day 4 (for 7 days quarantine) / 1 time
  • Room cleaning service on day 4 and day 7 (for 10 days quarantine) / 2 times
  • Laundry service is available after the completion of the 1st swab with a negative result for both 7-DAY and 10-DAY packages
  • Relaxing activities is allowed after the completion of the 1st swab with a negative result (45 mins – 1 hour/person/day)
  • Medical service by Sukhumvit Hospital:
  • Airport pick up service by Sukhumvit hospital on arrival date
  • Real-time PCR for Novel CORONAVIRUS 2 times
  • 24 hours standby nursing service
  • 호텔 별 서비스 :
  • 3 meals a day from selected menu
  • Complimentary welcome snacks and soft drink
  • 4 Bottles of drinking water per day & coffee and tea in-room
  • Complimentary WIFI internet
  • Walk-in shower, bathroom and automatic washlet
  • In-room microwave
  • Local and internal TV channels
  • Room cleaning service
  • 예약 절차 :
  • 1 단계 :이 이메일을 회신하여 확인을 알려주십시오.
  • Step 2 : Hotel required advance Full payment (non-refundable) or full prepayment in order to guarantee your reservation and issue the confirmation letter.
  • 예약 후 필요한 서류 :
  • Copy of Passport (and Copy of Thai ID for Thai Citizen)
  • Copy of Air-ticket
  • Copy of COVID-19 Insurance
  • Copy of 72hrs. of COVID-19 test result
  • Copy of Certificate of Entry (COE)
  • Copy of Married / Family certificate and Consent form for stay in the same room
  • 비고 :
  • Family or Couple can stay together in a room, please provide family certificate or marriage certificate and the consent form for risk in the same room when making a reservation.
  • Child above 16 years old cannot stay in the same room with parents.
  • If the flight is landing between 18.00 – 24.00 o’clock, the customer need to stay one more nights.
  • The packages are subject to Thai government established regulations for health observation of all arrivals.
  • All ASQ customer is required to stay in room all the time between the Quarantine period. The cleaning service is not provided, ็However you can notify us if you would like to change bed linen. We will prepare and place it in front of your room.
  • Amendment and Cancellation policy
  • In case of amendment, postponement, changing a flight, please contact the hotel at least 2-3 days prior to arrival without any cost .
  • Flexible cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances (positive Covid-19 test before flying, Visa application disqualified). Required a written notice and with supporting documents at least 48-72 hours prior to arrival.
  • This package is subject to government established regulation for the health observation of all arrival to Thailand.
  • 100% charge for no-show.
  • **노트:
  • The room will be confirmed after prepayment.
  • All carpet will be removed or covered with a linoleum sheet.
  • It is not allowed to cook during the Quarantine period.
  • No balcony for all room types
  • The room with washing machine is on request and subject to availability.
  • There is no washing machine in Deluxe Connecting Room.
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
점수
4.7/5
우수한
기반 17 리뷰
평가
우수한
12
아주 좋아
5
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
그랜드 센터 포인트 호텔 터미널 21 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 그랜드 센터 포인트 호텔 터미널 21
모든 리뷰보기

🇺🇸Chantrapa Bunyapen

검토 17/03/2022
도착 01/03/2022
4.8 SUPERIOR ROOM (MAX 2 persons)
긍정적
  • Staffs were helpful. Professional. Prompt services, andaccommodating.
네거티브
  • None

Convenient location, helpful with luggage, arrival and departure were quick and efficient. I will come back again.

🇬🇧Michael Fisher

검토 06/02/2022
도착 02/02/2022
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
긍정적
  • Single occupancy car from airport.
  • Easy check in.
  • Efficient covid testing.
  • Great room.
  • Good choice of food served in room.
네거티브
  • Non

Overall I was very happy with the whole service provided from pick up at the airport where the driver was waiting on my arrival. Check in was straight forward and the receptionist explained the process of testing. After check in I was taken upto the covid test which was carried out efficiently, then shown to my room. Meals are ordered via web - I felt a good choice was available. The room was spotlessly clean and very comfortable. I checked in around 8.00pm and received my test result the following morning around 7.30. I would definitely stay here next time for another test and go if we still have to do it.

🇨🇳WEI GUOJIAN

검토 30/01/2022
도착 13/01/2022
3.8 SUPERIOR ROOM (MAX 2 persons)

Good service, have one hour outdoor free time, clean environment, AQ service. Provide ~4 kinds of food in menu can be choosed.

🇬🇧Kevin Robert Weiss

검토 24/01/2022
도착 08/01/2022
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
긍정적
  • Great comunication throughout
  • Greated at airport quickly, and waited no more than a few minutes before being driven to hotel
  • Checked in and given PCR test at hotel, then taken to room on 21st floor
  • Good choice of food for dinner and breakfast offered
네거티브
  • None really, couldn't work out how to turn off light by door though

Would really like to say how good my experience was here for my test and go stay. From start to finish, no issues. Everyone I dealt with at the hotel was super helpful. Have now found out that using line, is the quickest way to ask questions. Replied instantly, amazing. Hope to be back soon

🇩🇪Tussaneekorn

검토 11/01/2022
도착 19/12/2021
5.0 Grand Suite Room (Max 2 Adults with 1 child)
긍정적
  • Fast process of check-in
네거티브
  • None

The room service menu should be more selections. Would be nice if there was a Spa and massage services inside the hotel.

🇫🇷mickael vacquant

검토 31/12/2021
도착 15/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Connecting Room (Max 2 Adults with 2 children, without washing machine)
긍정적
  • Nice hôtel

Everything ok transfert airport test arrival in the hôtel Everything great my Family happy I come many time in thailand ❤️😻🙏🏼

🇺🇸Luke Wilson

검토 27/12/2021
도착 10/12/2021
4.7 Grand Suite Room (Max 2 Adults with 1 child)
긍정적
  • Test and go was executed very efficiently.
네거티브
  • None

Using the test and go through Grande Centre Point Terminal 21was efficient and well executed. Would recommend to anyone needing test and go.

🇬🇧Richard Williams

검토 26/12/2021
도착 09/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe Connecting Room (Max 2 Adults with 2 children, without washing machine)
긍정적
  • Efficient check in and testing
  • Quick results
네거티브
  • Inflexible meal options
  • No credit or offset for unused meals

Unofficial pick up at the airport, followed by a quick check-in at the hotel. On-site PCR testing at a dedicated floor which made the whole process very simple and convenient. We tested very early during the day (8 am) And had our results back by 4 pm and so were able to leave the hotel.

No credit was given for an unused evening meal for for all the following morning’s breakfast (as we had already checked out).

It would be nice to have some credit for these against a fully charged room service lunch.

🇮🇱Amal Hirschberger

검토 23/12/2021
도착 06/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
긍정적
  • Spacious room, clean, great location
네거티브
  • Restaurant and menu is not tempting
  • No large shower head like other 5 stars hotel.

Shower is so so, and food menu is poor, but otherwise it was a great experience and will consoder coming back on my next trip

🇷🇴Gavrila carmen

검토 20/12/2021
도착 04/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
긍정적
  • All was perfect!

All was perfect to the moment when i was bring to airoport until i go out next day!thank you much

🇯🇵Narazaki Tatsuya

검토 14/12/2021
도착 27/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
긍정적
  • Room is really comfortable, food are really nice and the service is awesome.

I highly recommend this hotel. Room, food and specially the staff service makes me satisfied. They are really good.

🇧🇹SONAM TOBGAY

검토 02/12/2021
도착 16/11/2021
4.4 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
긍정적
  • Top class services both by hotel staff and medical team
네거티브
  • Airport pick up vehicle could be of superior quality considering the premium fees paid.

The use of the ATK test kit not well explained including the Morchana App. Rest all is good, Bangkok City is well managed in terms of COVID protocols. Thank you

🇩🇪Norman Schülein

검토 03/11/2021
도착 02/11/2021
4.7 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
긍정적
  • Very clean and modern hotel and room interior. Convenient, quick and friendly room service.
네거티브
  • PCR test result needed more than 12 hours to come back, where in other places this could be done in less than 8 hours.

Overall a good Hotel experience even though VERY disappointed with the turnaround time for the PCR test results. Very clean and modern hotel and room interior. Convenient, quick and friendly room service. Super friendly staff in general. PCR test result needed more than 24 hours to come back, where in other plattes this could be done in less than 8 hours. I got a clue later on (too late for me): for an extra 2000baht you can accelerate the turnaround time…

🇺🇸Robert Pignataro

검토 14/10/2021
도착 25/09/2021
4.3 Grand Suite Room (Max 2 Adults with 1 child)
긍정적
  • Room comfort
  • Meal choices
  • Ample amenities
  • Staff friendliness
네거티브
  • Communicate issues ( mostly hospital staff)

This was my second ASQ stay in a year and compared to my stay at Anantara Riverside last year, this was far superior. I am very "old school" and didn't use Line or QR codes to give my temperature and pick meals however the staff provided paper options & calls to the room for temperature checks, twice a day to satisfy that requirement. Considering that the government regulations changed mid-stay, the staff communicated sufficiently to allow me to leave after 7 days versus my pre-paid 14 days. I chose a refund versus hotel credit for the dollar amount difference. The room was spacious and although it did not have a balcony, as did Anantara Riverside, I didn't feel cramped or anxious. The television channel choices, meal variety, and quality were sufficient with a few exceptions. The in-room menu options were fairly priced and of good quality. Hopefully the restrictions will be lifted however if you must have an ASQ stay, Grande Centre Point - Terminal 21 is worth the bit extra without wasting money.

🇯🇵Kenichi Karasawa

검토 05/09/2021
도착 29/08/2021
4.4 Deluxe Premium Room (Max 2 persons)
긍정적
  • Clean and comfortable room
네거티브
  • It would have been more comfortable if I could rent a vacuum cleaner.

Very comfortable room and equipment and Hotel staff were very kindness. Each food was also very good for Japanese.

🇰🇭Noryda phal

검토 21/06/2021
도착 11/06/2021
5.0 Deluxe Connecting Room (without washing machine)

방은 좋고 편안합니다. 음식도 좋습니다. 그들은 우리가 머무는 동안 항상 우리와 연락을 유지하며 호텔 직원은 친절하고 친절합니다.

🇺🇸Adisak Chanthasensack

검토 12/06/2021
도착 27/05/2021
5.0 Deluxe Premium Room
긍정적
  • 명확한 안내, 좋은 시설, 다양한 메뉴 항목, 간호사 서비스 및 편안한 숙박
네거티브
  • 없음

전반적으로 격리 기간 동안 훌륭한 체류. 명확한 안내, 좋은 시설, 다양한 메뉴 항목, 간호사 서비스 및 편안한 숙박

Hotel Offer Brochure

주소 /지도

2 Sukhumvit Soi 19 (Wattana), Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

파트너 호텔

로하스 레지던스 수 쿰빗
8
평가
3407 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
방콕 팰리스 호텔
6.8
평가
1940 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
살릴 호텔 수 쿰빗-소이 통로 1
8
평가
509 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 살릴 호텔 수 쿰빗 57-통로
8.3
평가
403 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카사 니트라 방콕
8.8
평가
2267 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카사 비 마야 방콕
8.8
평가
2894 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
레거시 호텔
7.4
평가
597 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

솔라 리아 니시 테츠 호텔 방콕
8
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
웨스틴 그랜드 수 쿰윗, 방콕
8.8
평가
443 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 방콕 그랜드 수 쿰윗
8.7
평가
4481 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
아트 호텔
8.5
평가
436 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
투 쓰리 어 홈리 호텔
8.7
평가
950 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
마 두지 호텔
9.2
평가
73 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 아속
8.8
평가
1665 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
로얄 프레지던트 방콕
7.2
평가
1190 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU