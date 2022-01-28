AQ酒店客房总数 373 卧室
伙伴医院 BPK 9 INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
豪华房（双床） 32m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,190 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 连接房间
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
尊贵豪华房 32m²
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
尊贵角房 37m²
฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
尊贵套房 68m²
฿44,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Divalux极可意浴缸套房 68m²
฿63,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿46,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿41,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
阮泰卡拉 500m²
฿110,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿95,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
素万那普曼谷Divalux度假村及水疗中心在叻叻府设有餐厅，室外游泳池，健身中心和酒吧。该酒店距离Lat Krabang民政事务处3英里，距离Mongkut国王理工学院Lat Krabang 3.5公里，设有花园和露台。该酒店提供全天候24小时前台服务，班车服务，客房服务和免费WiFi。
客房配有空调，带卫星频道的平板电视，冰箱，电茶壶，坐浴盆，吹风机和书桌。客房设有带淋浴和免费洗浴用品的私人浴室，而酒店的某些单位还为客人提供一个休息区。客房设有一个壁橱。
Divalux Resort＆Spa Bangkok，每日提供自助早餐。
帕塞奥购物中心（Paseo Mall）距离酒店有7英里，而大都会森林（Metro Forest）则有11英里远。最近的机场是素万那普机场（Suvarnabhumi Airport），距离素万那普曼谷迪瓦卢克斯度假酒店及水疗中心有6英里。
便利设施/功能
- Test & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE
- Included 3 meals for 1 night (Breakfast,Lunch and Dinner )
- COVID-19 test (Real-time RT-PCR) included nurse service.
- 24-hours standby nursing service.
- Transportation, Join shuttle van airport pick up service from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel
- only. From Don Muang Airport There is an additional charge THB 1,000.
- 4 Bottles of drinking water per day and Coffee & Tea in room.
- Complimentary WIFI internet.
- 43” LED TV with wide varieties of both local and international programs.
- 20% Discount on Food & Beverage service. (EXCLUDED others promotions)
- 20% Discount on Laundry service.
- Complimentary late check out until 4.00 pm.
- Free Welcome drink at Karaked Cafe
留下评论 Divalux Resort＆Spa曼谷查看所有评论
3.2 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
正数
负面的
- Blossom. Excellent staff member
- Lack of English spoken by reception staff
- Poor food selection - often sending wrong things
The balcony and jacuzzi was wonderful. Why do you only have one? Pretty gardens. Quick service from shop.
4.5 Premier Corner Room
正数
负面的
- Very peaceful
- Great view of the river
- Lovely staff, clean room and comfy beds
- Would highly recommend for 1 week quarantine
- Western dinner choice is not so good, but you can choose Thai or order from outside
Excellent place to stay overall, very relaxing and enjoyable quarantine experience, would highly recommend
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
正数
负面的
- PcrTest direct at Hotel After Arrival
- Food on Room
- many moskitos
Der Tag geht vorüber, insgesamt gut organisiert, wenn man das Ergebnis des Test schneller will, muss man extra bezahlen. Das Essen in Plastikschalen auf dem Zimmer war nicht mein Fall
5.0 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
正数
负面的
- Friendly and helpfull staff.
Very friendly staff and great service! Food was good and everything went very smoothly..............
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
正数
负面的
- Comfortable bed
- Clean bathroom
Everything was good. Only one thing was they didn’t clean the floor. I had to call them and they sent someone to clean it up.
3.6 Grand Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Good staff, Garden and view nice, evening meal very good
- Not too clean, many things were closed, a bit a ghost Hôtel, because big and not too many giesst.
For one Night the Hotel is ok. It is understandable the Hotel can not invest too much when there are not more guests
4.3 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
正数
负面的
- Very grateful for jacuzzi and terrace
- Loved the facility of exercise bike in room
- Lovely big shower
- food very good
- Very comfortable bed
- Very good ac
- Lots of power sockets and usb outlets
- Slippers and dressing gown
- Balcony roof could be cleaned
- Not much housekeeping for to quarantine
- Need more western breakfast options
- Loud noise from boats on river behind hotel at all times
- No hot water until contacted reception
Very good ten day quarantine experience. Unfortunately there were only a few hours of tanning time on balcony due to roof but that wouldn’t be a problem for everyone! Jacuzzi was amazing. Provided extension lead in the room which was very handy as outdoor sockets did not work. I had a bug in the room one night and staff came to help. Very nice. Very comfortable big bed. Had to call reception to ask for old food bags to be removed from door so there would be no bug issues. Extremely friendly and helpful staff. Invited me to full moon festival and provided traditional clothes etc, SO fantastic! Cafe made room delivery which was good as the hotel said I could order from 7/11 but they did not show me how to do this. Charged for taxi to airport which was a bit ridiculous after paying so much for quarantine already and I understood transport was included. Had one exercise day and I was alone at the pool (not in use) and they allowed me to stay as long as I wished. WiFi was mostly good except on balcony.
3.8 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
正数
负面的
- Room, balcony and bath room was great
Good room. Good bed
Great bathroom. Great balcony
Food there is a lot to improve. In contrast to price, then I was disappointed for the food.
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Very friendly staff
- Well organized
- Clean room
- Close to the airport
- Good internet
- Food was ok, but could be better. The best in the world thai kitchen can do much more.
I was happy to book my stay in the Divalux Resort & Spa. Everything went very smoothly starting from picking me up at the airport and arranging taxi next day after I've got my PCR test results.
Hotel staff was very friendly and helped me with all my wishes.
The room was clean and comfortable to recover after the long flight to Thailand.
One big plus of this resort is that it is very close to the BKK airport so that you can continue traveling without driving too long to the airport.
So all in all it was absolutely right decision to book a room in Divalux Resort & Spa
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
It is difficult to assess food, service and other things at the hotel as you are not allowed to leave the room during the quarantine. The food came in plastic packaging and was left in a bag outside the door. However, the food tasted good and was well cooked.
4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
正数
负面的
- A nice place to stay and all quarantine measures effectively carried out.
- None it's what was required to come to Thailand.
Was met at the airport by the hotel transport and taken to the hotel. PCR sample taken on arrival at the hotel. Arrived late afternoon and was given 2 meals within 2 hours. Negative result the next day and I was on my way.
4.4 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
正数 负面的
- Would be better if provide more bottled water
Clean and spacious room, shower water was not hot at one point, but once notified, adjusted very soon. Limited TV channels, but balcony compensates for it.
3.6 Premier Suites Room
正数 负面的
好的酒店，糟糕的食物，填满80个字让我再说一遍。好酒店糟糕的食物，你们可能想重新考虑这个至少 80 个字符的人。
4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
正数
负面的
- 美味的食物，尽管我妈妈说我们会吃得很干净。酒店试图调整食物。
- 我们关掉空调，打开门让外面的空气流通，让空调休息一下。一个员工叫我停工。嗯，我们已经接种了辉瑞的疫苗。多次测试covid传播感染的机会非常低。泰国人民从媒体收到很多消息。对政府缺乏信心
- 淋浴房如果擦干净就更好了。玻璃上有很多肥皂渍
有几种送货服务。我们可以点不难吃的食物。可以网上订。好吃的。我们吃的干净，隔壁的朋友吃keto。他按照我们的意愿为我们进行了调整。我们觉得我们整天都在吃东西。工作人员会再次来送货😉 总体不错。
4.3 Premier Corner Room
正数 负面的
如果在 15 天隔离期间可以进行 1 次家政服务，将不胜感激。
由于我处理食物的疏忽，吸引了很多蚂蚁。工作人员迅速将我转移到另一个房间以确保干净的住宿
4.9 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
正数
祝您入住愉快。食物很好，网络很好。签入和签出都很方便快捷。医疗小组很棒。可以留在阳台上的第一天。
4.4 Premier Corner Room
房间很好舒适，服务团队很好，食物很好，WIFI非常快，服务室是经过过去的covid测试后才开始服务的。
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
非常放松和舒适
在机场附近
美食，可以选择菜单
休闲区非常擅长游泳池
4.3 Premier Corner Room
正数 负面的
入住期间，您会感到放松和舒适。泰国和国际美食都很好。服务很好。谢谢。
2.8 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
房间非常舒适，浴室很棒，食物还可以，蚊子是一个大问题，经过共阴测试45分钟后才允许出门