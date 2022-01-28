Very grateful for jacuzzi and terrace

Loved the facility of exercise bike in room

Lovely big shower

food very good

Very comfortable bed

Very good ac

Lots of power sockets and usb outlets

Slippers and dressing gown

Balcony roof could be cleaned

Not much housekeeping for to quarantine

Need more western breakfast options

Loud noise from boats on river behind hotel at all times

No hot water until contacted reception

Very good ten day quarantine experience. Unfortunately there were only a few hours of tanning time on balcony due to roof but that wouldn’t be a problem for everyone! Jacuzzi was amazing. Provided extension lead in the room which was very handy as outdoor sockets did not work. I had a bug in the room one night and staff came to help. Very nice. Very comfortable big bed. Had to call reception to ask for old food bags to be removed from door so there would be no bug issues. Extremely friendly and helpful staff. Invited me to full moon festival and provided traditional clothes etc, SO fantastic! Cafe made room delivery which was good as the hotel said I could order from 7/11 but they did not show me how to do this. Charged for taxi to airport which was a bit ridiculous after paying so much for quarantine already and I understood transport was included. Had one exercise day and I was alone at the pool (not in use) and they allowed me to stay as long as I wished. WiFi was mostly good except on balcony.