Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 373 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis BPK 9 INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Dit hotel heeft 88 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Deluxe kamer (Twin bed) 32m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,190 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Grand Deluxe kamer 32m²
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Premier hoekkamer 37m²
฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Bad
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Premier Suites kamer 68m²
฿44,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Bad
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Familie suites
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Divalux Jacuzzi Suites 68m²
฿63,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿46,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿41,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Familie suites
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Magnetron
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Ruean Thai Karaked 500m²
฿110,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿95,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Bad
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi beschikt over een restaurant, een buitenzwembad, een fitnesscentrum en een bar in Lat Krabang. De accommodatie ligt op 5 km van het districtskantoor van Lat Krabang en op 6 km van King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Lat Krabang, en beschikt over een tuin en een terras. De accommodatie biedt een 24-uursreceptie, een pendeldienst, roomservice en gratis WiFi in alle ruimtes.
De kamers zijn voorzien van airconditioning, een flatscreen-tv met satellietzenders, een koelkast, een waterkoker, een bidet, een haardroger en een bureau. De kamers hebben een eigen badkamer met een douche en gratis toiletartikelen.Sommige accommodaties van het hotel hebben ook een zithoek. De kamers zijn voorzien van een kledingkast.
Er wordt dagelijks een ontbijtbuffet geserveerd in Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok.
Het winkelcentrum Paseo ligt op 11 km van de accommodatie en het Metro Forest ligt op 18 km afstand. De dichtstbijzijnde luchthaven is Suvarnabhumi, op 10 km van Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Test & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE
- Included 3 meals for 1 night (Breakfast,Lunch and Dinner )
- COVID-19 test (Real-time RT-PCR) included nurse service.
- 24-hours standby nursing service.
- Transportation, Join shuttle van airport pick up service from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel
- only. From Don Muang Airport There is an additional charge THB 1,000.
- 4 Bottles of drinking water per day and Coffee & Tea in room.
- Complimentary WIFI internet.
- 43” LED TV with wide varieties of both local and international programs.
- 20% Discount on Food & Beverage service. (EXCLUDED others promotions)
- 20% Discount on Laundry service.
- Complimentary late check out until 4.00 pm.
- Free Welcome drink at Karaked Cafe
Score
4.2/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 20 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
3.2 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Blossom. Excellent staff member
- Lack of English spoken by reception staff
- Poor food selection - often sending wrong things
The balcony and jacuzzi was wonderful. Why do you only have one? Pretty gardens. Quick service from shop.
4.5 Premier Corner Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Very peaceful
- Great view of the river
- Lovely staff, clean room and comfy beds
- Would highly recommend for 1 week quarantine
- Western dinner choice is not so good, but you can choose Thai or order from outside
Excellent place to stay overall, very relaxing and enjoyable quarantine experience, would highly recommend
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- PcrTest direct at Hotel After Arrival
- Food on Room
- many moskitos
Der Tag geht vorüber, insgesamt gut organisiert, wenn man das Ergebnis des Test schneller will, muss man extra bezahlen. Das Essen in Plastikschalen auf dem Zimmer war nicht mein Fall
5.0 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Friendly and helpfull staff.
Very friendly staff and great service! Food was good and everything went very smoothly..............
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Comfortable bed
- Clean bathroom
Everything was good. Only one thing was they didn’t clean the floor. I had to call them and they sent someone to clean it up.
3.6 Grand Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Good staff, Garden and view nice, evening meal very good
- Not too clean, many things were closed, a bit a ghost Hôtel, because big and not too many giesst.
For one Night the Hotel is ok. It is understandable the Hotel can not invest too much when there are not more guests
4.3 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Very grateful for jacuzzi and terrace
- Loved the facility of exercise bike in room
- Lovely big shower
- food very good
- Very comfortable bed
- Very good ac
- Lots of power sockets and usb outlets
- Slippers and dressing gown
- Balcony roof could be cleaned
- Not much housekeeping for to quarantine
- Need more western breakfast options
- Loud noise from boats on river behind hotel at all times
- No hot water until contacted reception
Very good ten day quarantine experience. Unfortunately there were only a few hours of tanning time on balcony due to roof but that wouldn’t be a problem for everyone! Jacuzzi was amazing. Provided extension lead in the room which was very handy as outdoor sockets did not work. I had a bug in the room one night and staff came to help. Very nice. Very comfortable big bed. Had to call reception to ask for old food bags to be removed from door so there would be no bug issues. Extremely friendly and helpful staff. Invited me to full moon festival and provided traditional clothes etc, SO fantastic! Cafe made room delivery which was good as the hotel said I could order from 7/11 but they did not show me how to do this. Charged for taxi to airport which was a bit ridiculous after paying so much for quarantine already and I understood transport was included. Had one exercise day and I was alone at the pool (not in use) and they allowed me to stay as long as I wished. WiFi was mostly good except on balcony.
3.8 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Room, balcony and bath room was great
Good room. Good bed
Great bathroom. Great balcony
Food there is a lot to improve. In contrast to price, then I was disappointed for the food.
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Very friendly staff
- Well organized
- Clean room
- Close to the airport
- Good internet
- Food was ok, but could be better. The best in the world thai kitchen can do much more.
I was happy to book my stay in the Divalux Resort & Spa. Everything went very smoothly starting from picking me up at the airport and arranging taxi next day after I've got my PCR test results.
Hotel staff was very friendly and helped me with all my wishes.
The room was clean and comfortable to recover after the long flight to Thailand.
One big plus of this resort is that it is very close to the BKK airport so that you can continue traveling without driving too long to the airport.
So all in all it was absolutely right decision to book a room in Divalux Resort & Spa
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
It is difficult to assess food, service and other things at the hotel as you are not allowed to leave the room during the quarantine. The food came in plastic packaging and was left in a bag outside the door. However, the food tasted good and was well cooked.
4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- A nice place to stay and all quarantine measures effectively carried out.
- None it's what was required to come to Thailand.
Was met at the airport by the hotel transport and taken to the hotel. PCR sample taken on arrival at the hotel. Arrived late afternoon and was given 2 meals within 2 hours. Negative result the next day and I was on my way.
4.4 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Would be better if provide more bottled water
Clean and spacious room, shower water was not hot at one point, but once notified, adjusted very soon. Limited TV channels, but balcony compensates for it.
3.6 Premier Suites Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Hotel doet zijn best voor gasten
- Het eten is elke dag koud en walgelijk
Goed hotel, slecht eten, om 80 tekens te vullen, laat me het nog een keer zeggen. Goed hotel, vreselijk eten, misschien willen jullie dit minimum van 80 tekens heroverwegen.
4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Heerlijk eten, ook al zei mijn moeder dat we clean zouden eten. Het hotel heeft geprobeerd het eten aan te passen.
- We zetten de airconditioner uit, openen de deur om buitenlucht te krijgen en de airconditioner te laten rusten. Een medewerker zei dat ik moest stoppen. Wel, we hebben Pfizer-vaccinaties gehad. Meerdere keren getest op covid De kans op verspreiding van de infectie is zeer klein. Thaise mensen krijgen veel nieuws van de media. en gebrek aan vertrouwen in de overheid
- De doucheruimte zou beter zijn als deze schoon wordt geveegd. Veel zeepvlekken op het glas
Er zijn verschillende bezorgdiensten. We kunnen eten bestellen dat niet stinkt om te eten. U kunt online bestellen. Heerlijk eten. We eten schoon, vrienden naast de deur eten keto. Hij paste zich voor ons aan zoals we wilden. We hebben het gevoel dat we de hele dag eten. Het personeel komt weer bezorgen Over het algemeen goed.
4.3 Premier Corner Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- rustige en ontspannen omgeving
- uitstekende service
zal het zeer op prijs stellen als er 1 keer schoongemaakt kan worden tijdens de 15 dagen quarantaine periode.
vanwege mijn nalatigheid bij het omgaan met het eten, trok veel mieren aan. het personeel bracht me snel naar een andere kamer om een schoon verblijf te garanderen?
4.9 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Pluspunten
Goed verblijf. Eten is goed, internet goed. In- en uitchecken was gemakkelijk en snel. De medische groep was fantastisch. Kan op de eerste dag van het balkon blijven.
4.4 Premier Corner Room
Kamer goed comfortabel, serviceteam erg goed, eten erg goed, wifi erg snel en servicekamer komt naar services na de eerste keer dat de Covid-test is afgelopen.
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
Heel ontspannend en comfortabel
Nabij vliegveld
goede maaltijd en kan menu selecteren
Ontspanningszone erg goed in zwembad
4.3 Premier Corner Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
Voel u ontspannen en comfortabel tijdens uw verblijf hier. Eten was goed, zowel Thais als internationaal. Service was redelijk goed. Bedankt.
2.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Muggen Zeer weinig specerijen
Kamer was zeer comfortabel badkamer was fantastisch eten was oke, muggen waren een groot probleem, alleen toegestaan na covid-test van 45 minuten
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen
