BANGKOK TEST & GO

Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.2
note avec
367 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok - Image 0
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok - Image 1
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok - Image 2
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok - Image 3
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok - Image 4
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok - Image 5
+39 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
100% DÉPÔT
20 COMMENTAIRES
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 373 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire BPK 9 INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Cet hôtel a reçu 88 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok de manière prioritaire, et Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Chambre Deluxe (lits jumeaux) 32
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,190 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Chambre communicante
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petit dépôt
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Chambre Grand Deluxe 32
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Chambre communicante
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petit dépôt
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Chambre d'Angle Premier 37
฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Chambre communicante
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Chambre Premier Suites 68
฿44,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Cafetière
  • Suites familiales
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Petit dépôt
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Suites Jacuzzi Divalux 68
฿63,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿46,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿41,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Cafetière
  • Suites familiales
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Petit dépôt
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Ruean Thai Karaked 500
฿110,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿95,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Cafetière
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens

Le Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi dispose d'un restaurant, d'une piscine extérieure, d'une salle de sport et d'un bar à Lat Krabang. À 5 km du bureau de district de Lat Krabang et à 5,6 km de l'Institut de technologie du roi Mongkut à Lat Krabang, l'établissement dispose d'un jardin et d'une terrasse. L'établissement propose une réception ouverte 24h / 24, un service de navette, un service d'étage et une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite dans tout l'établissement.

Les chambres disposent de la climatisation, d'une télévision par satellite à écran plat, d'un réfrigérateur, d'une théière électrique, d'un bidet, d'un sèche-cheveux et d'un bureau. Les chambres sont équipées d'une salle de bains privative avec douche et articles de toilette gratuits, tandis que certains logements de l'hôtel comprennent également un coin salon. Les chambres comprennent un placard.

Un petit-déjeuner buffet est servi tous les jours au Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok,.

Le centre commercial Paseo se trouve à 11 km de l'hébergement, tandis que Metro Forest est à 18 km. L'aéroport le plus proche est celui de Suvarnabhumi, à 10 km du Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Test & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE
  • Included 3 meals for 1 night (Breakfast,Lunch and Dinner )
  • COVID-19 test (Real-time RT-PCR) included nurse service.
  • 24-hours standby nursing service.
  • Transportation, Join shuttle van airport pick up service from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel
  • only. From Don Muang Airport There is an additional charge THB 1,000.
  • 4 Bottles of drinking water per day and Coffee & Tea in room.
  • Complimentary WIFI internet.
  • 43” LED TV with wide varieties of both local and international programs.
  • 20% Discount on Food & Beverage service. (EXCLUDED others promotions)
  • 20% Discount on Laundry service.
  • Complimentary late check out until 4.00 pm.
  • Free Welcome drink at Karaked Cafe
VOIR TOUS LES H HOTELTELS AQ
Recherchez parmi les 180+ hôtels AQ
But
4.2/5
Très bien
Basé sur 20 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
7
Très bien
11
Moyenne
2
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

🇬🇧Ruth Sugden

Révisé le 28/01/2022
Arrivé le 12/01/2022
3.2 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
Positifs     
  • Blossom. Excellent staff member
Négatifs
  • Lack of English spoken by reception staff
  • Poor food selection - often sending wrong things

The balcony and jacuzzi was wonderful. Why do you only have one? Pretty gardens. Quick service from shop.

🇬🇧Jack Kingdon

Révisé le 24/01/2022
Arrivé le 16/01/2022
4.5 Premier Corner Room
Positifs     
  • Very peaceful
  • Great view of the river
  • Lovely staff, clean room and comfy beds
  • Would highly recommend for 1 week quarantine
Négatifs
  • Western dinner choice is not so good, but you can choose Thai or order from outside

Excellent place to stay overall, very relaxing and enjoyable quarantine experience, would highly recommend

🇩🇪Stefan Sebastian Kaufmann

Révisé le 19/01/2022
Arrivé le 02/01/2022
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positifs     
  • PcrTest direct at Hotel After Arrival
Négatifs
  • Food on Room
  • many moskitos

Der Tag geht vorüber, insgesamt gut organisiert, wenn man das Ergebnis des Test schneller will, muss man extra bezahlen. Das Essen in Plastikschalen auf dem Zimmer war nicht mein Fall

🇫🇮Pekka Johannes Auvinen

Révisé le 19/01/2022
Arrivé le 03/01/2022
5.0 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positifs     
  • Friendly and helpfull staff.
Négatifs
  • Not really any negative.

Very friendly staff and great service! Food was good and everything went very smoothly..............

🇹🇭Rinrat Brooks

Révisé le 19/01/2022
Arrivé le 02/01/2022
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positifs     
  • Comfortable bed
  • Clean bathroom
Négatifs
  • Dirty floor

Everything was good. Only one thing was they didn’t clean the floor. I had to call them and they sent someone to clean it up.

🇨🇭Fritz Peter Ammann

Révisé le 16/01/2022
Arrivé le 31/12/2021
3.6 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Good staff, Garden and view nice, evening meal very good
Négatifs
  • Not too clean, many things were closed, a bit a ghost Hôtel, because big and not too many giesst.

For one Night the Hotel is ok. It is understandable the Hotel can not invest too much when there are not more guests

🇮🇪Kerrie martin

Révisé le 30/12/2021
Arrivé le 11/11/2021
4.3 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
Positifs     
  • Very grateful for jacuzzi and terrace
  • Loved the facility of exercise bike in room
  • Lovely big shower
  • food very good
  • Very comfortable bed
  • Very good ac
  • Lots of power sockets and usb outlets
  • Slippers and dressing gown
Négatifs
  • Balcony roof could be cleaned
  • Not much housekeeping for to quarantine
  • Need more western breakfast options
  • Loud noise from boats on river behind hotel at all times
  • No hot water until contacted reception

Very good ten day quarantine experience. Unfortunately there were only a few hours of tanning time on balcony due to roof but that wouldn’t be a problem for everyone! Jacuzzi was amazing. Provided extension lead in the room which was very handy as outdoor sockets did not work. I had a bug in the room one night and staff came to help. Very nice. Very comfortable big bed. Had to call reception to ask for old food bags to be removed from door so there would be no bug issues. Extremely friendly and helpful staff. Invited me to full moon festival and provided traditional clothes etc, SO fantastic! Cafe made room delivery which was good as the hotel said I could order from 7/11 but they did not show me how to do this. Charged for taxi to airport which was a bit ridiculous after paying so much for quarantine already and I understood transport was included. Had one exercise day and I was alone at the pool (not in use) and they allowed me to stay as long as I wished. WiFi was mostly good except on balcony.

🇩🇰Michael Kristensen

Révisé le 23/12/2021
Arrivé le 06/12/2021
3.8 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
Positifs     
  • Room, balcony and bath room was great
Négatifs
  • Food was below average

Good room. Good bed Great bathroom. Great balcony Food there is a lot to improve. In contrast to price, then I was disappointed for the food.

🇨🇭Tchernoivan Konstantin

Révisé le 01/12/2021
Arrivé le 14/11/2021
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Very friendly staff
  • Well organized
  • Clean room
  • Close to the airport
  • Good internet
Négatifs
  • Food was ok, but could be better. The best in the world thai kitchen can do much more.

I was happy to book my stay in the Divalux Resort & Spa. Everything went very smoothly starting from picking me up at the airport and arranging taxi next day after I've got my PCR test results. Hotel staff was very friendly and helped me with all my wishes. The room was clean and comfortable to recover after the long flight to Thailand. One big plus of this resort is that it is very close to the BKK airport so that you can continue traveling without driving too long to the airport. So all in all it was absolutely right decision to book a room in Divalux Resort & Spa

🇸🇪ULF ERIC TORBJOERN ULF ERIC TORBJOERN

Révisé le 26/11/2021
Arrivé le 04/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)

It is difficult to assess food, service and other things at the hotel as you are not allowed to leave the room during the quarantine. The food came in plastic packaging and was left in a bag outside the door. However, the food tasted good and was well cooked.

🇬🇧Brian Andrew Shorricks

Révisé le 22/11/2021
Arrivé le 06/11/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positifs     
  • A nice place to stay and all quarantine measures effectively carried out.
Négatifs
  • None it's what was required to come to Thailand.

Was met at the airport by the hotel transport and taken to the hotel. PCR sample taken on arrival at the hotel. Arrived late afternoon and was given 2 meals within 2 hours. Negative result the next day and I was on my way.

🇹🇼T. Ming Chang

Révisé le 24/08/2021
Arrivé le 11/08/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positifs     
  • Big rooms with balcony
Négatifs
  • Would be better if provide more bottled water

Clean and spacious room, shower water was not hot at one point, but once notified, adjusted very soon. Limited TV channels, but balcony compensates for it.

🇬🇧mark ingham

Révisé le 27/07/2021
Arrivé le 11/07/2021
3.6 Premier Suites Room
Positifs     
  • L'hôtel s'efforce pour les clients
Négatifs
  • La nourriture est froide et dégoûtante tous les jours

Bon hôtel, mauvaise nourriture, pour remplir 80 caractères, je le répète. Bon hôtel nourriture horrible, vous voudrez peut-être repenser ce minimum de 80 caractères.

🇳🇴Pk

Révisé le 06/07/2021
Arrivé le 20/06/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positifs     
  • Nourriture délicieuse, même si ma mère a dit que nous mangerions propre. L'hôtel a essayé d'ajuster la nourriture.
Négatifs
  • Nous éteignons le climatiseur, ouvrons la porte pour obtenir de l'air extérieur et reposons le climatiseur. Un employé m'a dit de fermer.Eh bien, nous avons eu des vaccins Pfizer. Testé plusieurs fois pour le covid Le risque de propagation de l'infection est très faible. Les Thaïlandais reçoivent beaucoup de nouvelles des médias. et le manque de confiance dans le gouvernement
  • La salle de douche serait mieux si elle était nettoyée. Beaucoup de taches de savon sur le verre

Il existe plusieurs services de livraison. Nous pouvons commander de la nourriture qui ne sent pas mauvais à manger. Vous pouvez commander en ligne. Nourriture délicieuse. Nous mangeons propre, les amis d'à côté mangent du céto. Il s'est adapté pour nous comme nous le voulions. On sent qu'on mange toute la journée. Le personnel viendra à nouveau livrer 😉 Globalement bien.

🇸🇬poh wei hao

Révisé le 16/06/2021
Arrivé le 07/06/2021
4.3 Premier Corner Room
Positifs     
  • environnement calme et détendu
  • service excellent
Négatifs
  • trop d'oiseaux au balcon

appréciera grandement s'il peut y avoir 1 entretien ménager pendant la période de quarantaine de 15 jours. en raison de ma négligence dans la manipulation de la nourriture, a attiré beaucoup de fourmis. le personnel m'a rapidement déplacé dans une autre chambre pour assurer un séjour propre

🇫🇮Vesa Nevalampi

Révisé le 22/05/2021
Arrivé le 05/05/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positifs     
  • Aliments
  • l'Internet

Bon séjour. La nourriture est bonne, Internet est bon. L'enregistrement et le départ étaient faciles et rapides. Le groupe médical était fantastique. Peut rester au balcon le premier jour.

🇹🇭Apichai Khawtawan

Révisé le 18/03/2021
Arrivé le 01/03/2021
4.4 Premier Corner Room

La chambre est bien confortable, l'équipe de services très bonne, la nourriture très bonne, le WIFI très rapide et la salle de services vient aux services après le test covid pour la première fois.

🇹🇭Metinee

Révisé le 17/03/2021
Arrivé le 14/02/2021
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs     
Négatifs

Très relaxant et confortable Près de l'aéroport bon repas et peut sélectionner le menu Zone de détente très bonne à la piscine

🇹🇭Chanon Pratumwan

Révisé le 10/03/2021
Arrivé le 15/02/2021
4.3 Premier Corner Room
Positifs     
  • Chambre confortable
Négatifs
  • Internet lent

Sentez-vous détendu et à l'aise pendant votre séjour ici. La nourriture était bonne à la fois thaïlandaise et internationale. Le service était plutôt bien. Merci.

🇬🇧Henry Geissler

Révisé le 05/03/2021
Arrivé le 05/02/2021
2.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Lit très confortable
Négatifs
  • Moustiques Très peu de condiments

La chambre était très confortable La salle de bain était fantastique La nourriture était correcte, les moustiques étaient un gros problème, ne sont autorisés à sortir qu'après un test de covid pendant 45 minutes

Hotel Offer Brochure

Images du menu alimentaire

Adresse / Carte

88 Moo 3, Sisa Chorakhe Noi, Bang Sao Thong, Lat Krabang, 10570 Lat Krabang, Thailand

Hôtels partenaires

Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
note avec
88 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
note avec
100 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La paume d'argent
7.9
note avec
461 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
note avec
2 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
note avec
4998 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
note avec
2655 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Hôtel avec piscine RNP
8.7
note avec
404 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport
8.4
note avec
2826 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Airport
7.9
note avec
3608 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel de luxe O2
7.3
note avec
73 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel de luxe H5
6.8
note avec
25 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport
8.7
note avec
1165 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel The Green View
8.1
note avec
8 Commentaires
De ฿-1
NY City Resort and Spa Bangkok
7.2
note avec
155 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU