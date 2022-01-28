Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 373 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire BPK 9 INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Cet hôtel a reçu 88 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok de manière prioritaire, et Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Chambre Deluxe (lits jumeaux) 32m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,190 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Chambre communicante
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Petit dépôt
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Chambre Grand Deluxe 32m²
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Chambre communicante
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Petit dépôt
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Chambre d'Angle Premier 37m²
฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Chambre communicante
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Chambre Premier Suites 68m²
฿44,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Suites familiales
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Petit dépôt
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Suites Jacuzzi Divalux 68m²
฿63,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿46,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿41,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Suites familiales
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Petit dépôt
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Ruean Thai Karaked 500m²
฿110,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿95,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Repas végétariens
Le Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi dispose d'un restaurant, d'une piscine extérieure, d'une salle de sport et d'un bar à Lat Krabang. À 5 km du bureau de district de Lat Krabang et à 5,6 km de l'Institut de technologie du roi Mongkut à Lat Krabang, l'établissement dispose d'un jardin et d'une terrasse. L'établissement propose une réception ouverte 24h / 24, un service de navette, un service d'étage et une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite dans tout l'établissement.
Les chambres disposent de la climatisation, d'une télévision par satellite à écran plat, d'un réfrigérateur, d'une théière électrique, d'un bidet, d'un sèche-cheveux et d'un bureau. Les chambres sont équipées d'une salle de bains privative avec douche et articles de toilette gratuits, tandis que certains logements de l'hôtel comprennent également un coin salon. Les chambres comprennent un placard.
Un petit-déjeuner buffet est servi tous les jours au Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok,.
Le centre commercial Paseo se trouve à 11 km de l'hébergement, tandis que Metro Forest est à 18 km. L'aéroport le plus proche est celui de Suvarnabhumi, à 10 km du Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Test & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE
- Included 3 meals for 1 night (Breakfast,Lunch and Dinner )
- COVID-19 test (Real-time RT-PCR) included nurse service.
- 24-hours standby nursing service.
- Transportation, Join shuttle van airport pick up service from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel
- only. From Don Muang Airport There is an additional charge THB 1,000.
- 4 Bottles of drinking water per day and Coffee & Tea in room.
- Complimentary WIFI internet.
- 43” LED TV with wide varieties of both local and international programs.
- 20% Discount on Food & Beverage service. (EXCLUDED others promotions)
- 20% Discount on Laundry service.
- Complimentary late check out until 4.00 pm.
- Free Welcome drink at Karaked Cafe
But
4.2/5
Très bien
Basé sur 20 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Divalux Resort & Spa BangkokVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
3.2 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
Positifs
Négatifs
- Blossom. Excellent staff member
- Lack of English spoken by reception staff
- Poor food selection - often sending wrong things
The balcony and jacuzzi was wonderful. Why do you only have one? Pretty gardens. Quick service from shop.
4.5 Premier Corner Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Very peaceful
- Great view of the river
- Lovely staff, clean room and comfy beds
- Would highly recommend for 1 week quarantine
- Western dinner choice is not so good, but you can choose Thai or order from outside
Excellent place to stay overall, very relaxing and enjoyable quarantine experience, would highly recommend
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positifs
Négatifs
- PcrTest direct at Hotel After Arrival
- Food on Room
- many moskitos
Der Tag geht vorüber, insgesamt gut organisiert, wenn man das Ergebnis des Test schneller will, muss man extra bezahlen. Das Essen in Plastikschalen auf dem Zimmer war nicht mein Fall
5.0 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Friendly and helpfull staff.
Very friendly staff and great service! Food was good and everything went very smoothly..............
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Comfortable bed
- Clean bathroom
Everything was good. Only one thing was they didn’t clean the floor. I had to call them and they sent someone to clean it up.
3.6 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Good staff, Garden and view nice, evening meal very good
- Not too clean, many things were closed, a bit a ghost Hôtel, because big and not too many giesst.
For one Night the Hotel is ok. It is understandable the Hotel can not invest too much when there are not more guests
4.3 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
Positifs
Négatifs
- Very grateful for jacuzzi and terrace
- Loved the facility of exercise bike in room
- Lovely big shower
- food very good
- Very comfortable bed
- Very good ac
- Lots of power sockets and usb outlets
- Slippers and dressing gown
- Balcony roof could be cleaned
- Not much housekeeping for to quarantine
- Need more western breakfast options
- Loud noise from boats on river behind hotel at all times
- No hot water until contacted reception
Very good ten day quarantine experience. Unfortunately there were only a few hours of tanning time on balcony due to roof but that wouldn’t be a problem for everyone! Jacuzzi was amazing. Provided extension lead in the room which was very handy as outdoor sockets did not work. I had a bug in the room one night and staff came to help. Very nice. Very comfortable big bed. Had to call reception to ask for old food bags to be removed from door so there would be no bug issues. Extremely friendly and helpful staff. Invited me to full moon festival and provided traditional clothes etc, SO fantastic! Cafe made room delivery which was good as the hotel said I could order from 7/11 but they did not show me how to do this. Charged for taxi to airport which was a bit ridiculous after paying so much for quarantine already and I understood transport was included. Had one exercise day and I was alone at the pool (not in use) and they allowed me to stay as long as I wished. WiFi was mostly good except on balcony.
3.8 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
Positifs
Négatifs
- Room, balcony and bath room was great
Good room. Good bed
Great bathroom. Great balcony
Food there is a lot to improve. In contrast to price, then I was disappointed for the food.
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Very friendly staff
- Well organized
- Clean room
- Close to the airport
- Good internet
- Food was ok, but could be better. The best in the world thai kitchen can do much more.
I was happy to book my stay in the Divalux Resort & Spa. Everything went very smoothly starting from picking me up at the airport and arranging taxi next day after I've got my PCR test results.
Hotel staff was very friendly and helped me with all my wishes.
The room was clean and comfortable to recover after the long flight to Thailand.
One big plus of this resort is that it is very close to the BKK airport so that you can continue traveling without driving too long to the airport.
So all in all it was absolutely right decision to book a room in Divalux Resort & Spa
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
It is difficult to assess food, service and other things at the hotel as you are not allowed to leave the room during the quarantine. The food came in plastic packaging and was left in a bag outside the door. However, the food tasted good and was well cooked.
4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positifs
Négatifs
- A nice place to stay and all quarantine measures effectively carried out.
- None it's what was required to come to Thailand.
Was met at the airport by the hotel transport and taken to the hotel. PCR sample taken on arrival at the hotel. Arrived late afternoon and was given 2 meals within 2 hours. Negative result the next day and I was on my way.
4.4 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positifs Négatifs
- Would be better if provide more bottled water
Clean and spacious room, shower water was not hot at one point, but once notified, adjusted very soon. Limited TV channels, but balcony compensates for it.
3.6 Premier Suites Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- L'hôtel s'efforce pour les clients
- La nourriture est froide et dégoûtante tous les jours
Bon hôtel, mauvaise nourriture, pour remplir 80 caractères, je le répète. Bon hôtel nourriture horrible, vous voudrez peut-être repenser ce minimum de 80 caractères.
4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Nourriture délicieuse, même si ma mère a dit que nous mangerions propre. L'hôtel a essayé d'ajuster la nourriture.
- Nous éteignons le climatiseur, ouvrons la porte pour obtenir de l'air extérieur et reposons le climatiseur. Un employé m'a dit de fermer.Eh bien, nous avons eu des vaccins Pfizer. Testé plusieurs fois pour le covid Le risque de propagation de l'infection est très faible. Les Thaïlandais reçoivent beaucoup de nouvelles des médias. et le manque de confiance dans le gouvernement
- La salle de douche serait mieux si elle était nettoyée. Beaucoup de taches de savon sur le verre
Il existe plusieurs services de livraison. Nous pouvons commander de la nourriture qui ne sent pas mauvais à manger. Vous pouvez commander en ligne. Nourriture délicieuse. Nous mangeons propre, les amis d'à côté mangent du céto. Il s'est adapté pour nous comme nous le voulions. On sent qu'on mange toute la journée. Le personnel viendra à nouveau livrer 😉 Globalement bien.
4.3 Premier Corner Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- environnement calme et détendu
- service excellent
appréciera grandement s'il peut y avoir 1 entretien ménager pendant la période de quarantaine de 15 jours.
en raison de ma négligence dans la manipulation de la nourriture, a attiré beaucoup de fourmis. le personnel m'a rapidement déplacé dans une autre chambre pour assurer un séjour propre
4.9 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positifs
Bon séjour. La nourriture est bonne, Internet est bon. L'enregistrement et le départ étaient faciles et rapides. Le groupe médical était fantastique. Peut rester au balcon le premier jour.
4.4 Premier Corner Room
La chambre est bien confortable, l'équipe de services très bonne, la nourriture très bonne, le WIFI très rapide et la salle de services vient aux services après le test covid pour la première fois.
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs Négatifs
Très relaxant et confortable
Près de l'aéroport
bon repas et peut sélectionner le menu
Zone de détente très bonne à la piscine
4.3 Premier Corner Room
Positifs Négatifs
Sentez-vous détendu et à l'aise pendant votre séjour ici. La nourriture était bonne à la fois thaïlandaise et internationale. Le service était plutôt bien. Merci.
2.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs Négatifs
- Moustiques Très peu de condiments
La chambre était très confortable La salle de bain était fantastique La nourriture était correcte, les moustiques étaient un gros problème, ne sont autorisés à sortir qu'après un test de covid pendant 45 minutes
Images du menu alimentaire
Hôtels Test & Go proximité