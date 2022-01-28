合計AQホテルの部屋 373 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 BPK 9 INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 88最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
予約リクエストにより、優先的にディヴァルクスリゾート＆スパバンコク 直接連絡し、 ディヴァルクスリゾート＆スパバンコクが直接支払いを回収します。
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
デラックスルーム（ツインベッド） 32m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,190 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- コネクティングルーム
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
グランドデラックスルーム 32m²
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- コネクティングルーム
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
プレミアコーナールーム 37m²
฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- コネクティングルーム
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
プレミアスイーツルーム 68m²
฿44,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- ファミリースイート
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Divaluxジャグジースイート 68m²
฿63,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿46,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿41,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- ファミリースイート
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Ruean Thai Karaked 500m²
฿110,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿95,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- 屋外施設
- スイミングプール
- ベジタリアンミール
Divalux Resort＆Spa Bangkok、Suvarnabhumiは、ラートクラバンにレストラン、屋外スイミングプール、フィットネスセンター、バーを併設しています。ラートクラバン地区事務所から約5km、モンクット王工科大学のラートクラバンから3.5マイルの宿泊施設には、庭園とテラスがあります。 24時間対応のフロントデスク、シャトルサービス、ルームサービス、館内全域での無料Wi-Fiを提供しています。
客室にはエアコン、薄型衛星テレビ、冷蔵庫、電気ティーポット、ビデ、ヘアドライヤー、デスクが備わっています。客室にはシャワーと無料バスアメニティ付きの専用バスルームが備わっています。ホテルの一部のユニットにはシーティングエリアもあります。客室にはクローゼットが付いています。
Divalux Resort＆SpaBangkokではビュッフェ式朝食を毎日用意しています。
パセオモールは宿泊施設から7マイル、メトロフォレストは11マイルの距離にあります。最寄りの空港はスワンナプーム空港で、スワンナプームのディヴァルクスリゾート＆スパバンコクから9.6kmです。
アメニティ/機能
- Test & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE
- Included 3 meals for 1 night (Breakfast,Lunch and Dinner )
- COVID-19 test (Real-time RT-PCR) included nurse service.
- 24-hours standby nursing service.
- Transportation, Join shuttle van airport pick up service from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel
- only. From Don Muang Airport There is an additional charge THB 1,000.
- 4 Bottles of drinking water per day and Coffee & Tea in room.
- Complimentary WIFI internet.
- 43” LED TV with wide varieties of both local and international programs.
- 20% Discount on Food & Beverage service. (EXCLUDED others promotions)
- 20% Discount on Laundry service.
- Complimentary late check out until 4.00 pm.
- Free Welcome drink at Karaked Cafe
スコア
4.2/5
とても良い
に基づく 20 レビュー
ディヴァルクスリゾート＆スパバンコク
3.2 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Blossom. Excellent staff member
- Lack of English spoken by reception staff
- Poor food selection - often sending wrong things
The balcony and jacuzzi was wonderful. Why do you only have one? Pretty gardens. Quick service from shop.
4.5 Premier Corner Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very peaceful
- Great view of the river
- Lovely staff, clean room and comfy beds
- Would highly recommend for 1 week quarantine
- Western dinner choice is not so good, but you can choose Thai or order from outside
Excellent place to stay overall, very relaxing and enjoyable quarantine experience, would highly recommend
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- PcrTest direct at Hotel After Arrival
- Food on Room
- many moskitos
Der Tag geht vorüber, insgesamt gut organisiert, wenn man das Ergebnis des Test schneller will, muss man extra bezahlen. Das Essen in Plastikschalen auf dem Zimmer war nicht mein Fall
5.0 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Friendly and helpfull staff.
Very friendly staff and great service! Food was good and everything went very smoothly..............
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Comfortable bed
- Clean bathroom
Everything was good. Only one thing was they didn’t clean the floor. I had to call them and they sent someone to clean it up.
3.6 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Good staff, Garden and view nice, evening meal very good
- Not too clean, many things were closed, a bit a ghost Hôtel, because big and not too many giesst.
For one Night the Hotel is ok. It is understandable the Hotel can not invest too much when there are not more guests
4.3 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very grateful for jacuzzi and terrace
- Loved the facility of exercise bike in room
- Lovely big shower
- food very good
- Very comfortable bed
- Very good ac
- Lots of power sockets and usb outlets
- Slippers and dressing gown
- Balcony roof could be cleaned
- Not much housekeeping for to quarantine
- Need more western breakfast options
- Loud noise from boats on river behind hotel at all times
- No hot water until contacted reception
Very good ten day quarantine experience. Unfortunately there were only a few hours of tanning time on balcony due to roof but that wouldn’t be a problem for everyone! Jacuzzi was amazing. Provided extension lead in the room which was very handy as outdoor sockets did not work. I had a bug in the room one night and staff came to help. Very nice. Very comfortable big bed. Had to call reception to ask for old food bags to be removed from door so there would be no bug issues. Extremely friendly and helpful staff. Invited me to full moon festival and provided traditional clothes etc, SO fantastic! Cafe made room delivery which was good as the hotel said I could order from 7/11 but they did not show me how to do this. Charged for taxi to airport which was a bit ridiculous after paying so much for quarantine already and I understood transport was included. Had one exercise day and I was alone at the pool (not in use) and they allowed me to stay as long as I wished. WiFi was mostly good except on balcony.
3.8 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Room, balcony and bath room was great
Good room. Good bed
Great bathroom. Great balcony
Food there is a lot to improve. In contrast to price, then I was disappointed for the food.
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very friendly staff
- Well organized
- Clean room
- Close to the airport
- Good internet
- Food was ok, but could be better. The best in the world thai kitchen can do much more.
I was happy to book my stay in the Divalux Resort & Spa. Everything went very smoothly starting from picking me up at the airport and arranging taxi next day after I've got my PCR test results.
Hotel staff was very friendly and helped me with all my wishes.
The room was clean and comfortable to recover after the long flight to Thailand.
One big plus of this resort is that it is very close to the BKK airport so that you can continue traveling without driving too long to the airport.
So all in all it was absolutely right decision to book a room in Divalux Resort & Spa
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
It is difficult to assess food, service and other things at the hotel as you are not allowed to leave the room during the quarantine. The food came in plastic packaging and was left in a bag outside the door. However, the food tasted good and was well cooked.
4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- A nice place to stay and all quarantine measures effectively carried out.
- None it's what was required to come to Thailand.
Was met at the airport by the hotel transport and taken to the hotel. PCR sample taken on arrival at the hotel. Arrived late afternoon and was given 2 meals within 2 hours. Negative result the next day and I was on my way.
4.4 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
ポジティブ ネガ
- Would be better if provide more bottled water
Clean and spacious room, shower water was not hot at one point, but once notified, adjusted very soon. Limited TV channels, but balcony compensates for it.
3.6 Premier Suites Room
ポジティブ ネガ
良いホテル、悪い食べ物、80文字を埋めるためにもう一度言わせてください。良いホテルのひどい食べ物、あなたはこの80文字の最小値を再考したいかもしれません。
4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 母がきれいに食べると言っていたのに、美味しいもの。ホテルは食べ物を調整しようとしました。
- エアコンの電源を切り、ドアを開けて外気を取り入れ、エアコンを休ませます。ある従業員からシャットダウンするように言われましたが、ファイザーの予防接種を受けました。 covidについて数回テスト済み感染が広がる可能性は非常に低いです。タイの人々はメディアからたくさんのニュースを受け取ります。政府への信頼の欠如
- きれいに拭いたらシャワールームの方がいいでしょう。ガラスにたくさんの石鹸の染み
いくつかの配達サービスがあります。臭いのない食べ物を注文できます。あなたはオンラインで注文することができます。おいしい食べ物。私たちはきれいに食べ、隣の友達はケトを食べます。彼は私たちが望むように私たちのために調整しました。一日中食べているような気がします。スタッフがまたお届けしに来ます😉全体的に良いです。
4.3 Premier Corner Room
ポジティブ ネガ
15日間の検疫期間中に1回のハウスキーピングが可能であれば大いに感謝します。
食べ物の取り扱いを怠ったため、たくさんのアリが集まりました。スタッフはすぐに私を別の部屋に移動して、清潔な滞在を確保しました
4.9 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
ポジティブ
良い滞在。食べ物は良い、インターネットは良い。チェックインとチェックアウトは簡単で迅速でした。医療グループは素晴らしかった。初日はバルコニーに泊まれます。
4.4 Premier Corner Room
部屋は快適、サービスチームはとても良い、食べ物はとても良い、WIFIはとても速く、サービスルームは過去のcovidテストの後に初めてサービスを受けます。
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
とてもリラックスして快適
空港の近く
おいしい食事とメニューを選択できます
スイミングプールがとても得意なリラックスゾーン
4.3 Premier Corner Room
ポジティブ ネガ
ここに滞在中はリラックスして快適に過ごせます。食べ物はタイとインターナショナルの両方で良かった。サービスはかなり良かった。ありがとう。
2.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
部屋はとても快適でしたバスルームは素晴らしかったです食べ物は大丈夫でした、蚊は大きな問題でした、45分間のcovidテストの後にのみ許可されました